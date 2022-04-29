There’s no question the Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team is one of the best units in the state.
The Bolts — who are ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls soccer rankings — are off to a 10-0 start to the season. Thunder Basin beat Cheyenne East 5-0 on Monday and took down Cheyenne South 11-0 on Thursday to improve to 9-0 in conference play.
Through the team’s first 10 games, Thunder Basin has outscored its opponents 47-2. The plus-35 scoring margin is a testament to both sides of the ball, junior defender Eagan Clark said.
“Obviously you have to give props to our offense first,” Clark said. “They just get in there and are always on the attack. But you have to give props to our defense, too. We work our butts off in practice and that always transfers over into the games.
“Without the defense, there is no offense and vice versa.”
A big part of Thunder Basin’s success this year comes from high team chemistry. The Bolts returned a handful of key player’s from last year’s state runner-up team and are picking up right where they left off this year.
“I think it starts with the connection we have with each other off of the field,” Clark said. “We all love each other so much and that transfers onto the field to allow us to make the great passes we need to make. We always just know where each other is going to be at all times.”
Junior forward Kylie Hayes believes Thunder Basin has the best defense in the entire state. With the Bolts having allowed just one goal in the entire month of April, it would be tough to refute the statement.
“Our defense is for sure the best in the state,” Hayes said. “I feel like we’re also improving on our offense as well so I think we’re all pretty dominant all the way around.”
The key now for Thunder Basin is to continue to build the momentum going into the final four games of the regular season. The Bolts were a perfect 18-0 going into last year’s state championship game but lost 2-0 to Rock Springs.
“Last year I think we just got a little bit too comfortable at the end,” Clark said. “Our main goal now is to always work at practice and to keep putting the time in. We need to keep the momentum we have now because that allows us to play with a lot of confidence going into the regional tournament soon.”
Cena Carlson — an all-state selection a year ago — leads the Bolts with 11 goals and six assists on the year. Her 28 points on the season is ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A, according to WyoPrep.com.
Brooke Dunham is close behind with 22 points (seven goals, eight assists) and Alex Michael has 15 points (four goals, seven assists). Attie Westbrook has also had a strong season alongside Michael in the Bolts’ midfield and led the team with a three-goal hat trick against South on Thursday.
Overall, Thunder Basin finds itself in a very familiar territory compared to a season ago. The Bolts ran the table at the regional tournament last year but fell just short against the Tigers in the state title game.
Much of this year’s team experienced the pain and heartbreak of losing in the state championship game. The memories of that loss have motivated this year’s team to finish strong going into the final month of the season.
The Class 4A East regional tournament will be May 12-14 in Cheyenne. The Class 4A state tournament will be May 19-21 in Cheyenne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.