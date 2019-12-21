Campbell County High School junior Jefferson Neary set a Camel record for 3-point baskets made by a player in a game Saturday.
“I was just trying to score and help our team win. I never had a record in mind,” Neary said.
He scored 11 treys — 10 in the second half — while notching 37 points for the Camels in a 98-94 double overtime loss to the Xaverian Clippers in the High school Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado.
“Everyone in the gym knew that (point guard) Luke (Hladky) was either going in the hole or was going to find Jeff, and they were draped all over him,” Camels coach Bubba Hladky said about CCHS’ New York City opponent. Nearly “just shot it right over the top and kept us in the ball game.”
Hladky led the Camels (4-2) with 39 points.
He was 18-22 from the free-throw line and added five 3-point buckets. He hit a trey at the end of regulation time to tie the game and force the first overtime, then hit another clutch 3 late in the first overtime to take the Camels into double OT.
Neary broke Trey Hladky’s program record of 10 3-pointers when he hit his 11th in overtime. He missed the end of last year’s season with a foot injury.
“Luke (Hladky) did a really good job getting me the ball. He knew I was feeling it,” Neary said about his point guard and younger brother of Trey. “I got some good looks and I took some tough ones, but it was feeling good so I just let it go.”
Campbell County was trailing by 15 points going into the fourth quarter and gave up 16 unanswered points to start the game.
The Camels beat Golden, Colorado, 81-69 on Friday to put themselves in the championship game against Xavierian. Neary led the offense in that game with 25 points.
On Thursday, Campbell County beat Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 62-57 in the first game of the tournament.
“I was real pleased with the boys’ effort. We battled three tough teams,” coach Hladky said. “Last game, we just started off a little slow. … It was a fun game to be a part of.”
Girls finish 0-3
The Camel girls were winless over the weekend at the High School Winter Showcase.
Cheyenne East beat Campbell County 46-31 in the Camels’ final game of the tournament Saturday.
“In general we, in a word, struggled,” Camels coach Mitch Holst said. “I was happy with the level of competition we got. I was happy that we finished stronger than we started, but there is a ton of work to do.”
The Thunderbirds took a large lead from the beginning of the game and led 30-12 after the first quarter. They out-rebounded the Camels 40-26, and shot more accurately (36% to 27%) to take the victory.
Shaelea Milliron led the Camels with 12 points on 5-11 field goal shooting, and added eight boards. Liv Castellanos was second with eight points.
Campbell County (2-4) lost to Xaverian on Thursday in the first game of the tournament 73-40. On Friday, CCHS was beaten by Denver East 65-35.
“In the past, if we struggled to make baskets you could always hang your hat on defense,” Holst said. “We don’t have adept enough on-ball defenders to be able to implement what we want to do.
“But the sky’s not falling. There’s a lot of kids cutting their teeth on some good competition. If we allow it to make us better it’s going to make us better.”
Both the boys and girls Camels teams have a holiday break before returning to help host the Energy Classic tournament Jan. 2-4.
