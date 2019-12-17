The Gillette College women’s basketball won another pair of games over the weekend, moving the team to 13-2 on the season.
On Saturday, the Pronghorns beat Bismarck State 86-83 and downed United Tribes Technical College 67-57 on Friday in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Against Bismarck State, the teams swapped the lead nine times before the Pronghorns ultimately came out on top, led by a 30-point performance from sophomore Molly Coleman.
Coleman shot 15-23 from the field and notched 10 rebounds. Gillette College leading scorer Kobe King-Hawea had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 boards and 10 steals.
Sophomore guard Teila McInerney, who returned from an injury for the first time over the weekend, scored 16 points.
The Mystics were led by Amber Stevahn, who had 32 points.
The Pronghorns shot 48% from the floor, and the Mystics shot 40.5%.
In Friday’s game against the Thunderbirds, King-Hawea scored 29 points and the Pronghorns used a big second quarter, where they outscored the Thunderbirds 28-14 to pace the 67-57 win.
Gillette scored 29 points off of turnovers while United Tribes had 10.
Fourteen games into the season, King-Hawea leads the Pronghorns in scoring and assists. She averages 22.9 points per game and 6.2 assists per game.
Freshman Sydney Prather leads in rebounding with an average of 8.4 per game.
Gillette has two losses this season. The first was in the first game of the season — a 76-75 loss to the Wyoming All-Stars. No. 18-ranked Casper College (13-2) dealt Gillette the other loss, 76-62, on Dec. 7.
Last season, the Pronghorns were 7-7 after their first 14 games.
Gillette College women’s basketball is on holiday break before returning to competition at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2 against Miles Community College.
