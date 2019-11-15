Thunder Basin High School senior and Gillette Roughriders pitcher Hayden Sylte signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at North Dakota State University on Thursday night.
Family, friends, coaches and teammates gathered in Conestoga Elementary School’s gym to watch Sylte seal the deal as the first Gillette native to sign with a Division I baseball program straight out of high school in recent memory.
“It meant a lot. I was shooting for it since I was a younger guy,” Sylte said of playing Division I baseball. “On the wall of the (Roughriders) facility they have where every guy went, and I checked it a couple of times. I didn’t see any Division I guys, so that was a goal I wanted to try to make.”
Sylte, a 5-foot-11 right-handed pitcher, was named Wyoming Pitcher of the Year for his performance helping the Roughriders to a 62-20 season. He posted a 1.90 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 67 innings of work. He gave up 38 total hits last season.
He also was the Roughriders leadoff hitter and was named all-state the last two seasons.
“He’s uncommon in the way that he works and his values and the type of teammate he is, the leader he is,” Roughriders coach Nate Perleberg said. “I’m more proud of those things, obviously, than the Division I thing.
“But anytime you get someone that goes to the top level that there is, it makes you feel good about your program and your players.”
But it wasn’t the overall body of work that earned him the offer, Sylte said. Sylte forced North Dakota State’s hand during his last pitching outing of the season when the Roughriders were playing the Casper Oilers in the state tournament.
He allowed three hits and no runs in the state semifinal. The Roughriders lost the game and were forced out of the state tournament, but North Dakota State’s Associate Head Coach Tyler Oakes was there, and he saw all he needed.
"The biggest thing is that he just really competes on the mound, and that's the thing I saw most," Oakes said. "That's what we're looking for in pitchers. Guys that compete, throw it over the plate, and can get hitters out. And I think the best baseball's still ahead of him."
Oakes said there is an opportunity for him to pitch right away, though Oakes doesn't know if Sylte will serve as a starter or reliever yet.
"He has the foundation that we're looking for that's going to make him successful at this level," Oakes said.
Sylte said he plans to work on gaining strength to improve his game for college.
The Bison finished 19-24 overall last season and 15-15 in the Summit League.
Sylte’s commitment to the NCAA Division I baseball program marks the first Division I commitment out of high school that Roughriders head coach Nate Perleberg has had in his 15 years with the American Legion team.
Five other Roughriders received Division I baseball offers after stints playing at the junior college level in the last 15 years, Perleberg said. Sylte is the 52nd player to sign at a college baseball program during his tenure.
Sylte’s older brother Hunter Hayden signed to play baseball at Division II Montana State University-Billings in November 2015.
Sylte plans to graduate from Thunder Basin High School in the spring and play for the Roughriders during the summer before taking off for Fargo, North Dakota. He has been playing with the Roughriders since he was a freshman and has the option to play for the team for the next two seasons.
“It’s a family,” Sylte said. “You make so many bonds with other players. … As the new kids come on, as I start getting older, I’m making the relationships with the younger kids so it’s pretty awesome to see.”
It can be difficult to get looks from Division I baseball programs when you’re a player in Wyoming. The state doesn’t have high school baseball or a Division I program, and the nearest program to Gillette is hundreds of miles away at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Sylte’s commitment to North Dakota State could open doors for other players, now that the Bison coaching staff knows about the Roughriders and have a contact in Sylte.
"Hopefully continue to (have) a little pipeline with Gillette and Wyoming," Oakes said. "Our goal is to try to get the best player or two from Wyoming each year."
The Roughriders have a couple of potential Division I recruits who are juniors coming into this upcoming season.
“I’m just really proud of him, and I can’t wait to see where he goes,” Perleberg said. “I’m just happy I got him for another year, maybe two years.”
