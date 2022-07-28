The Post 42 American Legion baseball team stayed alive in this week's Class AA state tournament with a 5-3 win over Sheridan on Thursday.
The Roughriders met the Troopers in the loser's bracket in an elimination game after losing 7-6 to Cheyenne on Wednesday. Sheridan also lost to Cheyenne before battling back through the loser's bracket with an 11-5 win over Laramie.
Gillette took an early 1-0 lead over the Troopers with an RBI single off the bat of senior Jason Fink in the bottom of the first inning. Sheridan tied the game 1-1 in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly but the Roughriders reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run by senior Jamen Kolata.
After a scoreless third inning, Sheridan tied the game 2-2 on a solo home run. The game remained tied until Gillette was able to pull away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 5-2 lead.
Senior Colson Kluck scored on an error to make the game 3-2 and sophomore Dominic Hecker put Gillette up 4-2 with an RBI double to score Cason Loftus. Hecker scored two plays later on a wild pitch to give the Roughriders a three-run lead going into the final inning.
Senior Leigton Holden was able to close out the game in the top of the seventh to finish his complete game. He allowed one run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh but recorded the last three outs to come away with the win on the mound.
Holden had one of his best starts of the season when it mattered most. The senior finished the game with three runs allowed on six hits and four strikeouts in seven innings of work.
Gillette's offensive attack was spread evenly throughout the lineup. Fink, Kolata, Hecker and Riley Schilling each drove in one run at the plate as the Roughriders out-hit Sheridan 9-6.
The Roughriders will rematch Cheyenne in the state championship at 11 a.m. Friday in Sheridan. Gillette will need to beat the Sixers twice in order to claim its first state title since 2014.
