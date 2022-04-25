The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team tied both Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East 1-1 in conference games this weekend and beat Newcastle 12-1 in a nonconference home game Monday night.
Against the Indians, Edwin Soriano gave the Bolts an early 1-0 lead in the 29th minute but Central responded with a goal 2 minutes later to tie the game 1-1. Neither team scored the rest of the way to leave the game deadlocked at 1-1 through regulation and two overtime periods.
Against East on Saturday, the Bolts went into halftime tied 0-0 with the Thunderbirds in Cheyenne. After East was able to net the game's first goal in the 50th minute, Riley Ringer scored Thunder Basin's lone goal to tie the game 1-1.
The scored remained tied the rest of the way to give both teams the conference tie.
Thunder Basin returned to the field Monday for a nonconference game with Newcastle for senior night. The Bolts dominated the game the whole way to end the game with an 11-goal lead.
Cade Ayers scored the game's first goal in the 7th minute before Caleb Howell made the lead two goals 9 minutes later off an assist by Soriano and Angel Ontiveros put the Bolts up 3-0 with a goal in the 31st minute.
After the Dogies scored their first goal of the game, Howell scored the next two goals in the 34th and 39th minute to end the first half with a hat trick. Thunder Basin scored seven more goals in the second half to close out the game 12-1.
Thunder Basin moves to 4-4-2 on the year and 3-3-2 in conference play. The Bolts will return to the field this weekend for a pair of conference games.
Thunder Basin will play Cheyenne South at 6 p.m. Thursday and Laramie at 6 p.m. Friday on the road.
