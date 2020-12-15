LeeAnn Cox was pleased with her first high school varsity win as head coach of the Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team.
It came in the Bolts’ first game of the season Friday at home against Evanston, 66-27 on the first day of the RE/MAX Basketball Tournament.
“We were all just kind of learning as it went along,” said senior Sydney Solem. “I feel like we played really well as a team. There’s a lot of things to work on still, but we did what we needed to do to pull out that first win.”
The Bolts, who were voted No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball preseason rankings, fell to 1-1 on the season Saturday in a home loss to St. Thomas More of Rapid City, South Dakota, 61-51.
Despite the loss, Cox said her team is confident going forward and will return to practice with motivation to get better on both ends of the court.
Before the season began, Cox said defense was a primary focus. Two games into the schedule, Thunder Basin’s full-court press appears stingy and unrelenting for opponents and limits their offensive opportunities.
“All of these girls are working so hard and that’s all I can ask for in a new system,” Cox said. “I was very pleased with their response and I think we’re just going to keep growing and getting better.”
Solem, an all-state returner for Thunder Basin, said the season-opening tournament was a good way to gauge how well they match up with other teams. It also was a good adjustment period to playing in front of crowds no larger than 100 people.
“I’ve always been able to block out all the noise, so when I was playing it didn’t feel all that different,” Solem said. “When you’re not in the game it’s weird, though.
“The student section is the biggest absence I felt because usually there’s this big group of kids cheering, and that was just not there.”
The most important takeaway from her first weekend coaching Thunder Basin was that Cox enjoyed the experience and had fun doing it, a feeling shared by Solem and the rest of her teammates.
Now with the first weekend jitters out of the way, the Bolts will look next to the Flaming Gorge Classic tournament in Green River on Friday and Saturday.
Game recaps
Thunder Basin 66, Evanston 27
The Bolts took a 27-16 lead into halftime against Evanston on Friday night, and the lead only got larger as the game went along.
Seniors Gabby Drube and Brooke Conklin led the Bolts in scoring with 14 and 13 points respectively, with sophomore Joelie Spelts was close behind with 12 points. Seniors Solem and Kate Hladky led the team in rebounds with four each.
On defense, Kinsley Larson forced five turnovers while Spelts recorded four steals, Cox said.
St. Thomas More 61, Thunder Basin 51
Thunder Basin dropped its first game of the season to St. Thomas More of Rapid City, South Dakota, 61-51 on Saturday.
After a dominating win Friday, the Bolts dug themselves a hole they couldn’t quite get out of in their final game of the tournament.
The Bolts had the game tied at 6-6 midway through the first quarter before St. Thomas More went on an 11-0 run to take a 17-6 lead. Early in the third quarter, the Bolts got down by as many as 23 points before going on a 14-0 run to get within nine.
The run increased the energy for Thunder Basin on the court, but St. Thomas More closed out the contest late in the fourth quarter to give the Bolts its first loss.
Drube led Thunder Basin in scoring for the second straight night with 20 points, including eight of the Bolts’ 14 points during their run in the third quarter. The Bolts needed an offensive spark and Drube provided it in front of a sparse home crowd.
Behind Drube in the box score was Solem with nine points and sophomore Spelts with six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.