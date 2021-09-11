The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school cross-country traveled to the Chief National Invitational state preview meet Saturday in Ethete.
Campbell County senior Reilly Wilson was the top-finisher from Gillette with a time of 20 minutes, 21.26 seconds to finish in fifth place for the girls. Camel Sam Kjerstad also finished inside the top 10 for the boys in ninth place with a time of 17:15.87.
The Camel girls finished eighth out of 16 teams while the Camel boys finished ninth out of 18 teams. The Thunder Basin boys and girls both finished 12th.
Rylee Brandon was the top-finisher for the Bolts girls in 18th place with a time of 21:24.18. Alex Draper led the Bolts boys in 23rd place with a time of 17:54.08.
Behind Kjerstad for the Camel boys was Braik Hurm in 11th place (17:26.49), Corbin Branscom in 73rd (19:18.90), Sam Capron in 78th (19:24.69), CJ Gaskins in 93rd (20:03.78), Lawson Lutgen in 101st (20:39.59) and Deacon Cain in 105th (21:25.62).
For the Camel girls, Jayden Haugen finished 35th (22:21.17), Kendra Jensen finished 41st (22:35.81), Madison Melinkovich finished 71st (24:02.48), Bella Sheehan finished 82nd (24:49.56) and Makayla Mayer finished 83rd (24:50.47).
For the Bolts girls, Abby Arnold finished 43rd (22:42.30), Clara Bourgeois finished 52nd (23:04.75), Syri Johnson finished 67th (23:54.33), Rylee Hudson finished 86th (25:00.58), Megan Doherty finished 87th (25:00.58) and Madison Lubben finished 98th (26:42.26).
For the Thunder Basin boys, Carter Matthews finished 36th (18:14.95), Patrick Hardesty finished 75th (19:21.55), Nicholas Juelfs finished 82nd (19:41.55), Connor Phipps finished 89th (20:01.36), Brandt Coombs finished 103rd (21:00.20) and Ethan Nichols finished 109th (22:08.01).
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will return to the course next weekend. The Bolts and Camels will run in the Michelle Ludwig Invite on Saturday in Sheridan.
