Thunder Basin High School finished its out-of-state tennis schedule Tuesday, when the girls team traveled to Rapid City, South Dakota for a pair of exhibition duals.
The duals didn’t count towards any season records and served more as a measuring stick for the team’s progress. Both were played in South Dakota’s format, six singles and three doubles matches, but Thunder Basin would have split the two duals if scored by Wyoming standards (two singles matches and three doubles).
The Bolts had their hands full against Rapid City Stevens High School, losing 5-0. But they bounced back against Rapid City Central and pulled off the 3-2 win. A few players from both teams played in singles and doubles matches — first to 10 games won.
Freshman Brianna Ketchum was one of those players and notched both a singles and a doubles win during the team’s victory over Rapid City Central. She and senior Kinsley Larson won No. 2 doubles in a quick 10-2 match, after Ketchum also rolled 10-2 in the No. 2 singles matchup.
The final winner of the day came in the No. 3 doubles spot. Brooke Kendrick and Katie Bruse came away with a 10-3 victory, which secured the 3-2 dual win for Thunder Basin.
The TBHS boys and girls teams have been split up for the last two appearances, with South Dakota high school girls and Nebraska high school boys competing in the fall and vice versa in the spring.
The two teams will reunite for some conference competition Thursday when TBHS hosts Cheyenne schools for three duals. The Bolts face Cheyenne Central at 1 p.m., Cheyenne East at 3:30, before taking on Cheyenne South at 11 a.m. Friday.
