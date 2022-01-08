The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team finished second as a team at the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament this weekend in Douglas. The Bolts had 11 placers including three individuals who won titles at the event.
Sophomore Antonio Avila (126 pounds), sophomore Jais Rose (145 pounds) and junior Lane Catlin (285 pounds) all finished first in their respective brackets. In the title matches, Avila won by decision 16-4 , Rose won 16-5 by decision and Catlin won 14-2 by pin.
Lance Striefel (120 pounds) and Aden Jorgensen (182 pounds) both finished second in their brackets while Ashton Leegaard (120 pounds) finished third. Cort Catlin (170 pounds) finished fourth, Deyton Johnson (160 pounds) and Dillon Glick (195 pounds) finished fifth and Alex Draper (132 pounds) and Cael Porter (152 pounds) finished sixth.
The Bolts went into the tournament ranked No. 2 in the wyowrestling.com team rankings, trailing only Natrona County.
Thunder Basin will return to the mat next weekend for the Border Wars Tournament in Sheridan on Saturday.
