Maria Alvarez came to the United States as a foreign exchange student to try new things and experience what she couldn’t in Spain.
So when she first heard of softball at Campbell County High School, a sport that wasn’t available back home, she jumped at the chance.
“I had to explain to my parents back home what softball was because they didn’t know what it was,” Alvarez said. “I had to tell them it’s like baseball.”
Alvarez was deciding between softball and track for the spring season but decided to take advantage of the opportunity to play a sport she couldn’t play in Spain. Alvarez is from Zaragoza, a city between Madrid and Barcelona. The climate there is warm, so the cold that Gillette has is new for Alvarez.
Having never hit a ball or fielded a fly ball, Alvarez tried out for the team. With the snow that continued through the first month of the season, the team had a difficult time getting to practice outside. Alvarez didn’t get a lot of time to learn. When she stepped on the field for the first game, she still didn’t totally know the rules. She is joined by four others who had never played the sport before on the junior varsity team.
Softball is not an easy sport to jump into. For starters, Alvarez expected the sport to be a lot faster-paced. Hitting is one of the most difficult things to do in sports. It’s rare to find something that athletes do correctly 30% of the time and it’s considered good. So for a foreign exchange student who didn’t even know the sport, much less play it, Camels coach Haley Gray considers it one of the bravest things she could’ve done.
Alvarez is all about trying new things. Her older brother was a foreign exchange student a few years ago in Portland, Oregon and she had wanted to do the same thing. New experiences drove her to sign up to study abroad too and it’s what got her placed in Gillette. She had never heard of Wyoming before making it overseas.
She was part of both the volleyball and girls basketball teams at Campbell County. Volleyball was also a new sport for Alvarez. Being a part of the team and the girls has helped Alvarez assimilate in the school and the team. Back in Spain, sports are not as emphasized as she has seen in the United States. She loves the school spirit and how active she has been able to be.
It hasn’t just been her teammates. Early in the season Campbell County faced a team from Rapid City, South Dakota that also had a foreign exchange student. The two coaches decided to have them meet and take a picture. Maria shook hands with a fellow Spaniard named Maria from a town about three hours from the one Alvarez is from. Maria was a much-welcomed reminder of home.
In her time with the team, her coaches have seen her make major progress in the sport. She plays right field and has improved her fielding dramatically in the short amount of time the team has had. Alvarez likes to say that she just plays wherever she is told. This experience is about learning, and that’s what she wants to do. As a batter, she went 2-3 in her first game as a Camel on April 14.
With the season coming to an end, Alvarez and the other seniors were honored at the Camels home game against Laramie. She walked with her host parents. It may have only been one year with the Camels and one season with the softball team, but she feels she has made a lot of friends from her time on the team. There are no batting cages or softball fields back home in Spain.
Alvarez is excited to return to her home and to eat Spanish food again. But there’s a lot of sadness for the friends and memories she has made. She already has plans to meet up with a few friends who are going to be in Spain next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.