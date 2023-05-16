Maria Alvarez
Buy Now

Foreign exchange student Maria Alvarez bats during a junior varsity game against Laramie at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette on Friday, May, 5, 2023.

 Ed Glazar

Maria Alvarez came to the United States as a foreign exchange student to try new things and experience what she couldn’t in Spain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.