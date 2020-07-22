If the Gillette Roughriders have had any four-game win streaks over Cheyenne Post 6 before, they have been few and far between, coach Nate Perleberg said. But the Roughriders are now 4-0 against the Wyoming powerhouse in 2020 after Wednesday night.
After beating Cheyenne twice earlier this season, the Post 42 baseball team hosted the Sixers in a conference doubleheader Wednesday and earned a hard-fought sweep at home. The Roughriders came back from a 3-0 deficit in Game 1 to win 6-5, before Kaden Race dominated Post 6 on the mound during a 4-1 win in Game 2.
“Those guys are always really, really tough to beat,” Perleberg said. “And to come in and get a sweep in conference play, it showed our kids’ toughness today.”
In Game 1, Cheyenne jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, but the Roughriders used the next two innings to quickly even the score again. Senior Hayden Sylte started his big evening with a leadoff triple in the third inning, before Mason Powell drove him in with a sacrifice fly two batters later.
Sylte was back at it again in the fourth inning. Race came up with a two-out single to drive in Cole Swisher, before Sylte hit his second triple in as many innings to score Race and make it 3-3.
Sylte said he can’t remember hitting triples in back-to-back innings before, but he was more impressed with how his team bounced back from a 3-0 deficit.
“I think we handled it really maturely, because sometimes in the past years if you get down 3-0, it’s game over for some people. We just stayed even keel” Sylte said. “It feels really good knowing you can come back from being down early. Knowing you have the ability to do that is awesome for later on.”
Gillette’s bats were silenced in the fifth inning, but they came back to life in the sixth to take the lead. Zach Brown caught the Sixers by surprise with a leadoff bunt single and it looked like Race was going to attempt the same thing in the next bat.
However, after a missed bunt attempt on the first pitch, Perleberg saw the defense charging the batter’s box and changed the call. Race pulled the bunt back on the second pitch and slapped a single past the charging infield. Then after a Sylte walk, Brown slid past the tag at home off Kaleb Lewis’ fielder’s choice.
“We got some big two-out hits in that first game,” Perleberg said. “I thought the key was when Brown lays down the bunt to start the sixth and then Race attempting to bunt the first time. We saw them crash and went to the flash bunt. … I thought that was perfectly executed.”
Logan Davis entered the game as a pinch hitter for the next at-bat, which paid immediate dividends when he drew a walk and forced in a run. Then Garrett Lynde did the same thing in the following at-bat to make it 6-3 heading into the top of the seventh.
Matt Newlin relieved Powell on the mound for the final half inning and fought off a Cheyenne charge for the 6-5 win. Up to that point, Powell had pitched four straight scoreless innings after giving up three runs in the second.
Game 2 was more of a pitcher’s dual and Race was the clear winner. He gave up one run in the top of the first inning, but put up nothing but zeros and strikeouts the rest of the way.
Race’s confidence was on complete display before the final pitch of the game. He was called for a balk with two outs and two strikes, moving the runner on first over to second. But he wasn’t worried.
Perleberg started to walk out to ask about the balk call when Race motioned for him to stop and said “I only need one more pitch.”
Sure enough. Race blasted a fastball past the final batter, which was good enough for a career-high 14 strikeouts and the 4-1 win. Race said he had complete confidence that he could get every batter out and his teammates just sat back and enjoyed the show.
Sylte said that during the fifth or sixth inning, he and some teammates were looking at Race’s stat line. They knew he was having a heck of a game, but he said they had no idea he was already at 11 strikeouts at that point.
“That was incredible. That was one of the better performances I’ve ever seen — just the dominance that he had,” Sylte said.
The Roughriders scored two of their four runs in the first inning to immediately answer Cheyenne’s opening salvo. Race scored from third on a wild pitch, before Brody Richardson drove in a run during the same at-bat.
Tanner Richards scored the third run off a passed ball, following a steal of third base. Then Race hit a deep sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-1. The Roughriders only managed five hits in Game 2, but it was all about scoring runs when they had the chance.
“Timely hits helped us out there and everybody was sticking with it,” Race said. “It was kind of a pitcher’s dual there for a little bit, but everybody just stuck to their approaches.”
The Roughriders have two more conference games scheduled for Friday night, when they host Sheridan at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
