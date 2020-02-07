Leading 51-41, the Bolts still hadn’t put Cheyenne South away with three minutes left in the third quarter. But that’s when they caught fire and outscored the Bison 41-22 the rest of the way to win 92-63.
The Thunder Basin boys basketball team hit seven 3s in just over five minutes during that span to close the door in the state capital.
“The second half we had the game at our pace. It was just a matter of time before we strung two or three 3s together,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “Once we got a little flow and made some stops, the shots were coming pretty easy.”
The first of those seven 3s came from sophomore Ethan Cox, who hit the bottom of the net with seven seconds left in the third to make it 63-45. Then in the opening minute of the fourth, senior Blaine Allen scored on the break and hit another 3.
That pushed the Bolts’ lead over 20 points at 68-47, and one more 3-point barrage quickly ended the bout. From the time the clock hit 6:07 and ran down to 4:25, sophomore McKale Holte hit two 3s and, senior Hayden Sylte made one and so did Allen.
Thunder Basin’s final 3-pointer of the game came from Sylte, as sophomore Deegan Williams found him with his seventh assist to make it 85-57 with 2:50 left. As a team, TBHS shot 15-31 from behind the arc, including nine in the second half.
After scoring 37 points in the first half, the Bolts exploded for 55 in the second. The Bison matched Thunder Basin’s energy for the most part during the first half, but once they wore down late, the Bolts pounced.
“Give South credit. They played with a lot of energy in that first half,” Rory Williams said. “It’s a 32-minute game and our guys know that.”
The Bolts also struggled with a little foul trouble in the first half and Sylte and Allen had to spend some time on the bench. That allowed the likes of Cox and Andre Felton to step up and they played well Friday night, Rory Williams said.
Felton hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter and only Holte, with seven, had more points in the period. Senior Mason Hamilton also carried some of the scoring load early, making three jumpers in the first quarter for six of his 13 points.
TBHS ended up with five players in double figures. Holte led the way, making four 3’s and scoring 18 points, despite being shut out in the first quarter. Sylte also made four 3s on the way to 16 points, while Allen had 16 and Williams had 10.
The Bolts will put their newly improved 13-3 record to the test again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Laramie. Campbell County High School beat the Plainsmen 67-48 Friday.
