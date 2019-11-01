The Gillette College men’s basketball program is trying to regain its elite status in Region IX play following a 15-16 season in 2018-19.
It’s not unusual for junior college basketball teams to reload between seasons and that’s what exactly coach Shawn Neary had to contend with heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
Only two players who saw court time last year — Mason Archambault and Bradley Akhile — are returning, but they were two of the bright spots on last season’s team.
The turnover was necessary due to a combination of players moving on and personnel decisions dealing with “what we thought was best for the program,” Neary said.
This summer, he was looking for athleticism, length and versatility in an attempt get back to the style of play that has won Gillette so many games in the past.
He did that in multiple ways, bringing in three transfer sophomores and six freshmen to add to the two sophomores andredshirt freshman already on the roster. Neary also has three redshirt freshmen this season — Trey Hladky, Tyler Neary and Davion McAdam — all from Wyoming.
The Pronghorns have played their preseason schedule, including several tune-up games, and will start the regular season Friday at a tournament in Casper. Their first game is against Air Force Prep before taking on Trinidad State College on Saturday.
Mason Archambault
Sophomore guard
- Size: 6-0, 185 lbs.
- Hometown: Rapid City, South Dakota
- High school: Stevens High School
- On the floor: 15.5 PPG, 5 RPG, 2.6 APG at Gillette College; high school: 3x all-state, 2x first-team all-state, Athlete of the Year
- Highest scoring game: 42 (high school) and 38 (Gillette College)
- How I’d describe my game: 3-point shooter, pass first, athletic.
- Best basketball memory: “Our high school coach, he moved to a Sioux Falls school. ... Then I started my sophomore year and we played them at home and I hit the game winner. Our students all ran on the floor.”
More about Mason
- Parents:
Russell and Bobbi Jo Archambault
- Siblings:
Lincoln Archambault and Dejah Dudley
- My biggest motivator:
My family, because of all the struggles and adversities and the impact I have with my family.
- Netflix or video games:
Both. “All-American” (Netflix) and “Call of Duty”.
- Three words to describe myself:
Hardworking, motivated, funny.
- My favorite part about Gillette:
Access to the gym whenever; people are friendly.
Bradley Akhile
Sophomore forward
- Size: 6-6, 160 lbs.
- Hometown: Houston, Texas
- High school: Austin High School
- On the floor: 14.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG (led team) at Gillette College; high school: 2017-18 6A first-team all district, 2016-18 all-academic team, two-year varsity letterman.
- Highest scoring game: 40 points vs. Sheridan College as a freshman.
- How I’d describe my game: A player who can play and guard multiple positions — a two-way player.
- Best basketball memory: “My high school, we had a game that both teams were tied for first in the district. ... It was crazy, there was a lot of people there, you couldn’t even hear anything on the court. ... It was a good environment to be in.”
More about Bradley
- Parents:
Omo and Efe Akhile
- Siblings:
Maxine and Ailyin Akhile
- My biggest motivator:
My dad, because I watched him work for everything we have, and my family.
- Netflix or video games:
Netflix, “Breaking Bad”.
- Three words to describe myself:
Determined, relaxed, hardworking.
- My favorite part about Gillette:
The gym and the dorms.
Anthony Felisma
Redshirt freshman forward
- Size: 6-7, 200 lbs.
- Hometown: Montreal, Quebec
- High school: Lemoyne High School
- On the floor: Rookie of the Year at Cegep Edouard Montpetit (RSEQ, Canadian college basketball)
- Highest scoring game: 27.
- How I’d describe my game: Entertaining
- Best basketball memory: “We lost a football game in the playoffs and the basketball season was about to start. Right after the game, I went to my (basketball) game and my coach didn’t want me to play, ... but I ended up finishing the game with 16 blocks.”
More about Anthony
- Parents:
Fritzgerald Felisma and Catherine Steel
- My biggest motivator:
My family. They always push me to go harder.
- Netflix or video games:
Video games, “NBA2K”.
- Three words to describe myself:
Different.
- My favorite part about Gillette:
People’s charm.
Jayden Coke
Sophomore small forward
- Size: 6-6, 160lLbs.
- Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
- High school: Crothers High School
- On the floor: Previously played at Snow College.
- Highest scoring high school game: 45
- How I’d describe my game: 3 and D.
- Best basketball memory: “Probably my first dunk. Grade 9. I didn’t think I could dunk the ball and then I was dunking it in the game. I hadn’t dunked it in the warmup, so it was really surprising. But nobody caught it on camera. That was the only thing.”
More about Jayden
- Parents:
Melanie.
- My biggest motivator:
My mother.
- Netflix or video games:
Both, “Call of Duty”.
- Three words to describe myself:
Cool, funny, straight up
- My favorite part about Gillette:
Basketball and the Pronghorn Center.
Tarig Eisa
Sophomore small forward
- Size: 6-6, 205 lbs.
- Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
- High school: Polanyi
- On the floor: North Pole Hoops top 25 ranking in High School. Powerade All-American. Previously played at Daytona State College.
- Highest scoring game: 37 points
- How I’d describe my game: Versatile.
- Best basketball memory: “My high school team came back from 30 in one quarter. The second half started, we were down by 30. The fourth quarter started, my teammate stole the ball and we were up by two. ... Then we hit a game winner.”
More about Tarig
- Parents:
Megboula and Osama.
- My biggest motivator:
Family, to provide them a better life.
- Netflix or video games:
Video games, “Fifa/2K”.
- Three words to describe myself:
Muslim, kind, understanding.
- My favorite part about Gillette:
Pronghorn Center.
Gary Solomon
Freshman guard/small forward
- Size: 6-4, 160 lbs.
- Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
- High school: Edison
- On the floor: All-state, state champion, Player of the Year.
- Highest scoring high school game: 48 points.
- How I’d describe my game: Versatile.
- Best basketball memory: “Winning the state championship and the city championship. ... My senior year we won both of them. We had a school record, most points beat by a team in the city championship, it was like 40 to 85.”
More about Gary
- Parents:
Shanita Jones and Gary Solomon.
- Siblings:
Edgar and King.
- My biggest motivator:
My family. They push me to become the best.
- Netflix or video games:
Video games, “Apex/GTA”.
- Three words to describe myself:
Humor, loving, careful.
- My favorite part about Gillette:
The people.
Javen Gumber
Sophomore power forward
- Size: 6-9, 205 lbs.
- Hometown: Craig, Colorado
- High school: Fruita-Monument
- On the floor: All-state, Conference Player of the Year. Previously played at Air Force Prep.
- Highest scoring high school game: 42 points.
- How I’d describe my game: Physical and explosive. Also able to hit spot up 3’s.
- Best basketball memory: “My best game in high school, I had 42 and it was with our crosstown rivals. It ended up going to double overtime and it was just a great game, great atmosphere. ... We ended up winning by three. ... It was just a really good feeling. My whole family was there and I didn’t go to high school in my home town.”
More about Javen
- Parents:
Jim Gumber
- Siblings:
Reilley, Brooke, Josh.
- My biggest motivator:
My faith. I strive to live my life for my lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
- Netflix or video games:
I enjoy “Ted and Austin Bruer Show” and “Bigger Pockets”, which are both podcasts.
- Three words to describe myself:
Dependable, grit, focused.
- My favorite part about Gillette:
The locals are extremely nice and supportive.
Emmanuel Ajanaku-Makun
Freshman power forward/center
- Size: 6-10, 240 lbs.
- Hometown: Ondo, Nigeria
- High school: Priory
- On the floor: 3x first-team all-region, 2x regional champion.
- Highest scoring high school game: 35 points.
- How I’d describe my game: Big E comes with that sauce.
- Best basketball memory: “My first day in America my sophomore year. ... My first year we were in the (region) finals, down 10. I had a pretty good game and we came back and won the championship for the first time.”
More about Emmanuel
- Parents:
Feso and Yebundo Ajanaku
- Siblings:
David and Faith.
- My biggest motivator:
My mom. She is the real OG.
- Netflix or video games:
Video games, “2K20”.
- Three words to describe myself:
Simple, humble, calculated.
- My favorite part about Gillette:
The Pronghorn Center.
Teonta McKeithen
Freshman guard
- Size: 6-4, 150 lbs.
- Hometown: Detroit, Michigan.
- High school: Ferndale
- On the floor: 2019 district champions, 3x all-state.
- Highest scoring high school game: 48 points.
- How I’d describe my game: I am a decent 3-point shooter.
- Best basketball memory: “I had a big game winner against Royal High School. It was my junior year. That whole week after that was fun. ... It was a deep 3-pointer. I was backing up slowly and looked at the clock. There was like two seconds and I just shot it. ... It was talked about for a while.”
More about Teonta
- Parents:
Ruby and Troy McKeithen.
- Siblings:
Troy McKeithen Jr. and Trevin McKeithen.
- My biggest motivator:
My parents, because they want me to do good in college.
- Netflix or video games:
Video games. I like to play battle royal games.
- Three words to describe myself:
Nice, funny, normal.
- My favorite part about Gillette:
Everyone knows each other.
Jo Jones
Freshman guard
- Size: 5-9, 150 lbs.
- Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri.
- High school: Webster Groves.
- On the floor: First-team all-state.
- Highest scoring high school game: 34 points.
- How I’d describe my game: Athletic, fast guard.
- Best basketball memory: “We played this team named Chaminade. It was the team Jayson Tatum team played for. ... I just remember scoring in transition each time I got the ball. ... We ended up going to overtime. ... They scored to take the lead and the bigs weren’t back yet, so I’m just gunning it down the court. Then I scored a layup and made the free throw. Then the final bell rung.”
More about Jo
- Parents:
Barbara Jones, Gary Wilson.
- Siblings:
Christina Johnson, Shante Bass, Whitney Bass, Vetrice Wilson.
- My biggest motivator:
My sister, because she always has my back and she always pushes me to be better.
- Netflix or video games:
Netflix. Favorite show is “Rick and Morty”.
- Three words to describe myself:
Tough, cool, nice.
- My favorite part about Gillette:
Chilling with my teammates and the games.
Conroy Hayden
Freshman forward
- Size: 6-6, 245 lbs.
- Hometown: Birmingham, Great Britain.
- High school: Manor.
- On the floor: 3x region all-star, 2x conference MVP, Great Britian U18 and U20 selection.
- Highest scoring high school game: 49 points.
- How I’d describe my game: Simple.
- Best basketball memory: “This was in Latvia (on the Great Britain U20 team) and we played against Serbia. We were at the bottom of the table, playing the top of the table and we were supposed to lose, really. But we came through and we won and we surprised everyone. We got the top people relegated.”
More about Conroy
- Parents:
Audrey and Colin Hayden.
- Siblings:
Sabrina Hayden.
- My biggest motivator:
My mother and sister. They count on me.
- Netflix or video games:
“Borderlands”.
- Three words to describe myself:
Happy, funny, humble.
- My favorite part about Gillette:
The basketball, the people.
Isaac Mushila
Freshman guard/small forward
- Size: 6-4. 200 lbs.
- Hometown: Ashtabula, Ohio.
- High school: Saint John.
- Highest scoring high school game: 28 points.
- How I’d describe my game: Defensive player, aggressive.
- Best basketball memory: “We were playing a semifinal and we were down by, like, 10 with five minutes left. We came back and we ended up winning the game by one.”
More about Isaac
- Parents:
Bosco, Marie.
- Siblings:
Josue, Judith, Sarah, Elie, Sephoro, Patrick, Donie.
- My biggest motivator:
All-NBA, because they are all playing the highest level in the world.
- Netflix or video games:
“Money Heist”.
- Three words to describe myself:
Hungry, calm, cool.
- My favorite part about Gillette:
Being on the campus.
