Four students from Thunder Basin High School and three from Campbell County will represent their schools at the annual Wyoming Coaches Foundation all-star volleyball and basketball games later this month in Casper.
Much like the other all-star events, the WCF games feature graduated seniors only and athletes divided by North and South who are selected by coaches across the state.
Four TBHS girls selected
Brooke Conklin will have an opportunity to cap her career at Thunder Basin by participating in the all-star volleyball game. Conklin was a four-year varsity player and a three-year starter for the Bolts.
In her final year, Conklin had a 92.6% serve percentage and added 192 kills and 199 digs.
After the all-star game, Conklin will continue playing volleyball at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. There, she will study nursing.
Three more Bolts will join Conklin in Casper for all-star events. Gabby Drube, Kinsley Larson and Sydney Solem will all play in the girls basketball game.
Drube was voted the Class 4A Player of the Year by the Wyoming Coaches Association during her senior year after she broke the TBHS record for points in a season with 371, according to WyoPrep.com.
Drube also was nominated for the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year award, which went to Allyson Fertig of Douglas for the second straight year.
Drube’s athletic career will continue at the University of Wyoming, where she will run hurdles in track and field.
Drube will be joined by fellow all-state selection Solem, who played with her in the annual Wyoming vs. Montana all-star basketball series last month. Solem averaged 9.0 points for the Bolts and added 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals a game.
Larson also was a consistent guard for the Bolts. She averaged 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals a game.
Three Camel stars picked
Campbell County will have three of the best basketball players in the state representing the school in the girls and boys basketball games.
Future University of Jamestown (North Dakota) guard Shaelea Milliron will play in the girls game while Luke Hladky and Jefferson Neary will suit up for the boys.
Milliron led the Camels in scoring with 9.6 points a game. She added 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.
On the boys side, Hladky and Neary were one of the best one-two punches in the state. Hladky was second in Class 4A in scoring with an average of 24.4 points and led the Camels with 5.7 assists a game.
Hladky ended his career at Campbell County with 286 3-pointers, which is third all-time in Wyoming history, according to Wyoming-basketball.com.
Neary was one of the best all-around players in the state, earning all-state honors along with Hladky. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals a game.
Coaches and players for all three games will report July 21, according to WyoPrep.com. On July 22, each team will visit Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Casper.
The games will be played July 24 at Casper College. The volleyball match will start at 1 p.m., followed by the girls basketball game at 3 p.m. and the boys basketball game at 5 p.m., according to WyoPrep.com.
