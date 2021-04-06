Thunder Basin High School senior Brody Richardson is looking forward to some sunny winters after signing to play baseball at Scottsdale Community College in Scottsdale, Arizona, next season.
Richardson will be a four-year starter for the American Legion Post 42 baseball team, the Gillette Roughriders, when the season starts this month. He is a two-time all-state selection, earning second team honors in 2019 and first team last year.
While weather wasn’t the only factor in the decision, Richardson admitted he wouldn’t miss the Wyoming winters. After committing to Scottsdale last week, Richardson became the fifth Roughrider to commit to play for SCC coach Alex Cherney.
“We obviously think that he is a really good player, but what we are most impressed with is his character,” Cherney said. “We love getting players from Gillette. They are always very well coached.”
Richardson is the 55th Roughrider to sign to play college baseball since coach Nate Perleberg took over the program.
In 2019, Richardson went 11-3 on the mound for Gillette with a 1.40 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 66.2 innings of work. His 11 wins during his sophomore year led the team.
Last season, the Roughriders finished runner-up at the state tournament after losing 8-1 to Cheyenne Post 6 in the state championship game. For the season, Richardson hit .359 with 21 extra base hits and 40 RBIs.
On the mound, Richardson had a 2-1 record with three saves in limited work because of a shoulder injury. In his 31.1 innings of work, Richardson struck out 51 batters and held opponents to a .184 batting average.
“He is a no-excuse kind of guy and a tremendous teammate,” Perleberg said. “Brody has had a phenomenal career thus far in a ‘Rider uniform with his best yet to come.”
A big factor in his decision to join SCC in Arizona was his visit to the college. Richardson said he enjoyed meeting Cherney and watching the team practice and play.
“I just felt like it was something that I would fit in well with,” Richardson said. “I felt like it would be a really good fit for me.”
Throughout high school, baseball wasn’t the only sport Richardson found success in. In his senior season on the Thunder Basin football team, Richardson was a leader on the Bolts’ state runner-up defense.
In 12 games, Richardson was second on the team in defensive points (160) and tackles (81). After taking two years off from football before returning for his senior season, Richardson averaged 6.8 tackles a game and accumulated six tackles for a loss, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and a blocked kick.
While he enjoyed the success he found on the football field, Richardson knew he was all-in on baseball when it came to playing a sport in college.
“I love football,” Richardson said. “But when I started to develop more as a player and got better at baseball it just kind of really stood out to me. Baseball has a big significance to me.”
Richardson plans to do general studies while in Scottsdale before eventually moving on to mechanical engineering at a four-year school.
Richardson is now ready to focus on Gillette winning the American Legion state title for the first time since 2014.
“It takes a lot of stress away not really having to worry about trying to show out every game,” Richardson said. “Now I can kind of just go out there and have fun.”
The Roughriders start the regular season with a home game against Rapid City Central on April 14.
