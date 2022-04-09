The Campbell County High School softball team improved to 9-4 on the season and 5-0 in conference play with a 3-1 showing at home this weekend at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Camels beat Cheyenne South 25-0 and 30-0 on Friday and beat Laramie 5-3 on Saturday. Campbell County lost to the Plainsmen 15-10 in game two of the doubleheader. The first game of doubleheaders counts as a conference game and the second game counts as a nonconference game.
The defending state champions of Campbell County went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings. The Bison were unranked and the Plainsmen were ranked No. 4.
Against South, the Camel bats came alive to outscore the Bison 55-0 between the two games. Campbell County totaled 37 hits Friday night.
In game one, Natalie Clonch and Alexis Alexander led the way at the plate with four RBIs each. Alexander hit her first career home run in the bottom of the second inning to drive in three runs. The Camels collected 20 hits in four innings of offense.
Avery Gray and Paige Shaffer combined to no-hit the Bison in five innings. Gray struck out five batters in three innings of work and Shaffer struck out four in two innings on the mound.
In game two, Campbell County's bats stayed hot and the team collected another 17 hits in four innings. Erica Dominguez led the way at the plate with a team-high five RBIs followed by freshman Bayley Gray with four. Jorie Medrano and Patience Smith each homered in the contest.
On Saturday, the Camels earned their fifth conference win of the season in game one against Laramie. Avery Gray no-hit the Plainsmen and allowed three unearned runs in seven innings of work while striking out 13 batters.
Clonch and Shaffer led the way at the plate with two RBIs apiece. Both of Clonch's RBIs came on solo home runs. She also doubled in the contest.
In game two against Laramie, Campbell County was out-hit for the first time all weekend 12-9. Bayley Gray hit her first home run and led the team alongside her sister Avery with two RBIs apiece.
Shaffer pitched 1.2 innings and allowed eight runs (three earned) on five hits and struck out one. Snyder pitched 2.1 innings of relief and allowed seven runs (four earned) and struck out two.
Campbell County will return to the field Monday for a road doubleheader with Wheatland. The Camels and Bulldogs will play at 4 and 6 p.m. Monday in Wheatland.
