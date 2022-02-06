Campbell County High School senior Remar Pitter broke a 28-year-old record in the long jump at this weekend's Air Force Meet in Colorado.
His jump of 23 feet, 9.25 inches is a new school record and is the second longest jump in Wyoming history, coach Matt Albin said. Pitter finished 8.25 inches ahead of second place in the event.
A total of 20 athletes from Campbell County competed in the meet this weekend, coach Micah Christensen said.
Four Camel athletes finished in second place in their respective events. McKenna Hayes finished second in the girls shot put with a throw of 18-0.5, Branden Werkele finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.70 seconds, Cooper Stevens finished second in the boys shot put with a throw of 45-11 and Pitter finished second in the high jump with a height of 6-2.
Sydalee Brown finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.45 and fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.83. Braik Hurm finished third in the 2-mile run with a time of 10 minutes, 27.89 seconds and the Camel girls' relay team finished third in the 4x440-yard relay with a time of 4:33.53.
Pitter also finished fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.14 and fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.91. Hurm finished fifth in the 1-mile run with a time of 4:47.24, Werkele finished fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.16 and Nyomi Moore finished fifth in the high jump with a height of 5 feet.
Ian Carter finished sixth in the high jump with a height of 5-8 and sixth in the long jump with a distance of 19-8.75. Aubry DeWine finished seventh in the long jump (16-5.75) and eighth in the high jump (4-10), Brown finished ninth in the triple jump (32-2.25), Brady Tompkins finished ninth in the 400-meter dash (53.90), Breanna Younkin finished 10th in the pole vault (9-6) and Tompkins finished 10th in the long jump (19-2.75).
The Camels will return to the track next weekend for the Natrona County Invite on Saturday in Casper.
