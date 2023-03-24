Campbell County High School (0-3) lost its road game against Laramie High School 2-1 after Sammy Heaney scored for the Plainsmen in double overtime on Friday.
The Camels have struggled early in the season but fought a close game against Laramie. The Plainsmen got an early lead with a first-half goal from junior Karson Busch. Campbell County fought back with a goal from freshman Brode Jarvis off an assist from senior Aldo Baeza. Regulation finished with a 1-1 tie.
