The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team started the season 3-3 at the Cheyenne Invite this weekend.
Thunder Basin started the tournament 2-1 on Friday before going 1-2 on Saturday.
The Bolts' first match of the season was a 2-0 win over Cheyenne Central. Thunder Basin won the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-14 to sweep the Indians.
TBHS next played Campbell County for the first time of the season, sweeping the Camels in two sets. The Bolts won 25-14 and 25-22 to win the match 2-0.
Thunder Basin's third and final match on Friday was a 2-0 loss to Natrona County. The Mustangs beat the Bolts 25-15 and 25-18 to give TBHS its first loss of the season.
On day two, Thunder Basin started the day with a 2-0 loss to Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-23.
The Bolts went on to sweep Cheyenne South 25-17 and 26-24 before losing to Laramie in three sets to finish the tournament. The Plainsmen, the defending Class 4A state champions, lost the first set 25-16 before winning the final two sets 25-12 and 25-16 against the Bolts.
Thunder Basin will return to the court next weekend on its home court for the Gillette Invite. Matches will be played at both TBHS and CCHS next Friday and Saturday.
