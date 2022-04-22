There wasn’t much time to take a breath during Thunder Basin High School’s historic run to its first boys basketball title in school history.
Now a month removed from beating Cheyenne East in the Class 4A state championship game, Rory Williams has finally started taking the time to reflect on what his team was able to accomplish during the school’s fifth basketball season.
“It’s fun to look back and finally reflect on all of the memories and accomplishments this team had together,” Williams said. “During the season you don’t have time for that, and you can’t get caught up in that.
“It’s great now to be able to take it all in and reflect. I’m more proud of them now than I was a month (ago),”he said.
Part of his reflection process has been accepting one final award for his fifth season as Thunder Basin’s boys basketball coach. Williams was named the Class 4A boys basketball coach of the year by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
The award is voted on by coaches from across the state. It was Williams’ first time winning the award in his five years with the Bolts.
“I have a lot of respect for the people I coach against,” Williams said. “Class 4A has a lot of great coaches and I just feel fortunate to have the players that we did. We had a lot of good things go our way.”
Williams isn’t one to take credit for the success his team had on the court this year. The Bolts finished 24-3 — a school record — and the Class 4A East regional title to go along with the state championship trophy.
“Obviously it’s pretty neat,” Williams said. “It kind of sums up the year we had. We had a lot of great players, we had a great coaching staff, we have great administration and great parent support. All of that kind of helps you find success.
“You definitely can’t get any of those awards without the people that surround you, and I was fortunate enough to have those people around me.”
Williams has won 78 basketball games since taking over the program in 2017. He credits the first team he had in Thunder Basin’s first season for building the foundation for the program today.
“This team’s team definitely benefited from what we built before,” Williams said. “It started that first year and we just continued to grow off of that. In those first couple years, those kids and those teams really helped develop our culture and it just continues to get better.”
