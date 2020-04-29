Broncos sign D-lineman Christian Covington
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Christian Covington on a one-year contract.
Covington played for the Dallas Cowboys last year after spending four seasons with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft.
In 66 games, including 15 starts, Covington has 93 tackles, 8½ sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
He started a career-best six games for the Cowboys last season, when he had 28 tackles, including 20 solo stops, to go with one sack and a pass breakup.
Covington’s deal came a day after the Broncos waived two defensive linemen who had signed futures contracts: Jay-Tee Tuili and Deyon Sizer, along with tight end Bug Howard and safety Tyvis Powell.
After selecting 10 players in the draft, the Broncos agreed to terms over the weekend with seven undrafted college free agents, including defensive back Essang Bassey and wide receiver Kendall Hinton of Wake Forest.
The others are: Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy, Texas Tech safety Douglas Coleman III, Tarleton State wide receiver Zimari Manning, Central Arkansas tackle Hunter Watts and Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal.
Jameis Winston signs 1-year deal with Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, will serve as the backup to Drew Brees.
Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. That made Winston the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots QB Tom Brady.
Winston was a two-year starter at Florida State, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Seminoles to a national title as a freshman in the 2013 season.
In five seasons with the Buccaneers, he has passed for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns while throwing 88 interceptions. But while he was productive statistically, that didn’t amount to winning. The Bucs went 28-42 in games Winston started.
Winston also became known for making news off the field. He was suspended for the first three games in 2018 after the NFL investigated allegations by a female ride-share service driver that the quarterback made unwanted sexual advances.
The driver never reported the matter to authorities but did notify her employer, Uber.
During college, Winston was accused of raping a fellow student at FSU but was never charged. The university in January 2016 settled a Title IX lawsuit with Winston’s accuser for $1.7 million over its handling of the allegations.
Winston also was implicated in a shoplifting case involving about $33 in crab legs and crawfish.
Texas Tech will cut budget by $7 million
Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt says the school will cut nearly $7 million from the athletic budget in the upcoming school year, including eliminating performance bonuses for himself and Red Raiders coaches.
The cuts are needed because of the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and deeper cuts may be needed if college football can’t play a full season, Hocutt told A-J Media in Lubbock, Texas.
Hocutt did not say the school was cutting any jobs or sports. Most of the cuts will come from reducing administrative and operational expenses. Eliminating the bonuses for the coaches and himself will save nearly $2 million, he said.
“The starting point here is simply we’re not spending any money right now that we don’t have to, and we’re not spending much,” Hocutt said.
