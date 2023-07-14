As Gillette hosts the National High School Finals Rodeo for the second-straight year, several qualifiers won’t have to travel too far to make it to the nationwide event.
Campbell County will have 15 qualifiers across 20 events in this year’s rodeo.
Last year, the county had 18 contestants, 10 of whom qualified again this year. This year, Wyoming has 55 qualifiers in all.
Grady Edwards — bareback riding: Edwards qualified for the NHSFR after placing fourth in bareback riding with a score of 170. At the state rodeo in Rock Springs, Edwards came in third, scoring 12 points. He was 1.5 points behind the second-place finisher. This won’t be his first time representing Gillette at the highest stage. Edwards has qualified for both the national junior high and high school rodeo finals before.
The Thunder Basin graduate will perform on Tuesday night and Thursday morning.
Jordan Morman — barrel racing: Morman is also a senior who has qualified for the NHSFR all four years of high school. She was a state champion pole bender in 2020 and finished second in the state in barrel racing this year with 197.5 points. She scored 9 points in the state rodeo and came in sixth place. In junior high, she qualified for the NJHFR all three years.
Morman will race on Monday night and Friday morning.
Shayda Lesmeister — barrel racing, pole bending: Lesmeister is a freshman and will be competing in her first NHSFR. In pole bending, she finished second in the state with 188 points and in the barrel racing took third with 187 points. Lesmeister will compete in barrel racing on Sunday night and Saturday morning and will compete in pole bending on Tuesday evening and Thursday morning.
Keyton Hayden — boys cutting, team roping, tie-down roping: Hayden, as a junior, finished the 2023 rodeo season as the top cowboy in Wyoming. He won the all-around title while qualifying in three events. Hayden led the state in boys cutting with 247 points and was the state champion in the event at the state rodeo in Rock Springs. He scored 173 points in team roping which put him in the eighth and final qualifying spot for the NHSFR. In tie-down roping, he placed third with 187 points.
Hayden will compete in cutting on Monday night and Friday morning, team roping on Tuesday night and Thursday morning and tie-down roping on Wednesday, both in the morning and evening.
Cody Hayden — boys cutting: Cody, Keyton’s younger cousin, will participate in his first NHSFR but has stood out in his rookie season. Cody finished second only to Keyton in the boys cutting with 203 points. The cousins were the only two athletes to finish the season with over 200 points in the event. He was named the 2023 Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s Rookie of the Year.
Cody will cut on Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.
Kaeley Hutchison — breakaway roping: Hutchison, in her sophomore year, finished as the state’s reserve champion in breakaway roping after she compiled 161.5 points during the season. As a freshman, she took fifth in the NHSFR breakaway roping.
This year, she will perform on Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.
RaeLee Caldwell — breakaway roping, goat tying: Caldwell finished her high school rodeo career with two qualifying events. She came second in the state in goat tying with 229.5 points and was the state champion at the state rodeo. Caldwell came close to taking the state champion title in breakaway roping but finished second behind Gillette’s Sydney Oedekoven. Caldwell’s breakaway roping season total came to fourth in the state with 135 points.
She will rope on Tuesday night and Thursday morning and will compete in goat tying on Wednesday morning and in the evening.
Kashton Reynolds — team roping: Reynolds is part of the state champion team roping duo as a heeler. He and Talon Larson were the second-highest scoring duo in the state with 190 points. Reynolds is a senior who qualified as an alternate last year with a different partner.
Reynolds will rope with Larson on Monday morning and Friday evening.
Talon Larson — team roping, tie-down roping: Larson is the header in the team roping duo with Reynolds. As a junior, he became a state champion in team roping while also qualifying in the tie-down roping. He placed fourth with 145.25 points and took sixth in the state rodeo.
Larson will team rope with Reynolds on Monday morning and Friday evening and compete in tie-down roping Sunday night and Saturday morning.
Hayden Welsh — bull riding: Welsh took second in the state this rodeo season at bull riding with 177 points, just 10 behind the state champion from Cheyenne. Welsh is a junior who competes solely in bull riding.
He will ride on Sunday night and Saturday morning.
Adeline Norstegaard — girls cutting: Gillette ran the state in girls cutting and Norstegaard proved herself as the best in Wyoming. The junior led the state in the event with 236 points through the rodeo season and came third in the state rodeo.
Norstegaard will cut on Monday morning and Friday evening.
Teanna Jolovich — girls cutting: Jolovich finished third in the state with 193 points as a sophomore. She placed above Norstegaard in the state rodeo and took second.
Jolovich performs on Tuesday night and Thursday morning.
Kaitlyn Snyder — girls cutting: Snyder was the third and final girl from Gillette to qualify for the girls cutting. She finished the season fourth with 138.5 points and was sixth in the state rodeo in the event.
Snyder will make her runs on Monday night and Friday morning.
Rozlyn Herren — goat tying: Herren is a two-time NHSFR qualifier and will compete for the last time this week. She qualified in goat tying with a score of 182.5 which was third in the state, just behind fellow Gillette native Caldwell.
Herren will compete on Sunday night and Saturday morning.
Caitlin Moore — pole bending: Wyoming’s 2022 Rookie Cowgirl of the Year is making her second appearance in the NHSFR as the state’s leader in pole bending. She finished the season with 230 points, 42.5 more than the second-best score in the state.
Moore will make her appearances on Monday morning and Friday night.
The first performances start at 7 p.m. Sunday and continue through Saturday, July 22.
