By 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the temperature in Surprise, Arizona — a northern suburb of Phoenix and the home of the Dunning family — had already reached triple digits. The high for the day? A crisp 116 degrees.
The southwest, and Phoenix in particular, is currently amid one of the worst heat waves in its history. The metro Phoenix area broke an almost 50-year streak with 19-straight days with temperatures reaching over 110 degrees, and there’s no slowing down in sight.
Competing in rodeos over the summer is a challenge, but it’s a challenge that the Arizonans have learned to overcome. The people are adaptable, and thankfully, so are the animals.
The horses adapt to the climate quickly, even ones that weren’t raised in Arizona. The Dunnings bought a horse last year from Utah. It took some time but the horse now stands out in the sun during the heat of July like the other horses.
“We have shade, but our horses don’t stay in the shade during the hottest part (of the day),” said Tamara Dunning, the mother of Denton Dunning. “When it starts to cool off, that’s when they go to the shade.”
Dunning says the cattle are the ones to look out for. They don’t do as well in the heat as the horses and they need the shade. That’s where her son will practice cutting.
Tammy Kelton — whose son is Ketch Kelton, the 2022 NHSFR all-around cowboy — lives about an hour north of Phoenix in Mayer, Arizona. It’s a tad cooler there, typically a 15-degree difference, and the Prescott Valley creates a breeze that cools people off.
But in summer months where daily highs in the Phoenix valley soar beyond 115 degrees, even those around Prescott deal with triple-digit temperatures. Typically, 105 to 108 degrees is when the Kelton’s will call it and avoid practicing outdoors.
To survive, Arizonans work around the heat. They practice early mornings and late evenings, leaving the heat of the day to stay indoors. Tamara Dunning says her family starts roping anywhere from around 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. so the heat dies down. Hydration is key, and that means more than just water when they’re outside.
But the cowboys and cowgirls are used to it, like their four-legged counterparts. Even in the July heat, Arizonans still prefer to wear the same long sleeves they wear year-round. It helps keep the sun off their skin and cools them down when the breeze hits their sweat-soaked shirts.
In a Tuesday volleyball game, everyone wore their state’s team shirts and shorts. Everyone except team Arizona, which still donned Wrangler jeans. Heat and sweat are a familiar feeling.
“Sounds right,” said Dallas Keenan, who competes in goat tying from the San Tan Valley on the southeast edge of the Phoenix-metro area, of the Arizonans playing in long sleeves.
Another trick of the trade is to get away from the heat altogether. The Kelton’s have been a traveling band since the start of summer, going around to cooler cities to rodeo instead of staying around the heat.
“Since the first of June, we’ve been to Casper, Wyoming, we’ve been to Gallup, New Mexico and we left the first week of July to come here,” Kelton said. “So we miss the hottest part of the summer. That’s what the secret is.”
Temperatures continue to rise and create challenges in competing in the state. But the Arizonans believe they will be fine. It’s how they and their animals have lived for years.
