Layney Deguara’s been riding a horse since she was 2 years old. Now she’s competing in the National High School Finals Rodeo in breakaway roping and barrel racing. But in the span of a little more than a week, she’s had to learn a new rodeo event on a new horse.
That’s because her brother, Jake Deguara, qualified for team roping, but as a header without a heeler.
As the only two contestants representing Australia at the NHSFR this year, there were very limited options. If Layney didn’t learn how to team rope, Jake wouldn’t get to compete.
“She said straight off the bat, ‘I don’t know how to team rope but I’ll try,’” said their father, Jarrod Deguara.
“She got thrown into the deep end when everybody else pulled out. She had to take one for the team and help her brother out.”
On top of having to learn how to team rope, she’s having to do it on a horse that she’d never ridden before last week.
Layney said the toughest thing for her has been “probably team roping on a horse that I don’t know, and having to learn how to team rope.”
“She’s been good, she’s caught a couple legs,” Jarrod said.
“She’s learned how to dally,” added their mom, Leanne.
“She rides a horse good, so it made it easier for her,” said Barry Hayden, who was coaching the Deguaras.
Layney said she’s not sure whether she’ll keep team roping once the NHSFR is over.
“I doubt it,” she said.
Still, her brother is thankful that she stepped up.
“It’s better than coming and not having anyone to team rope with,” said Jake, who also is competing in tie-down roping and light rifle. “I’m grateful that she’s learning to team rope with me.”
Out of the nearly 1,800 contestants in the National High School Finals Rodeo, Layney and Jake are the only two contestants from Australia.
Australia hasn’t had a team compete in the NHSFR since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The high school rodeos there have been slow in getting going again, Jarrod said, and this year there was no qualifying rodeo.
Instead of proving their qualifications in an arena, those who were interested in competing in the National High School Finals Rodeo had to apply. About 30 kids in Australia applied, and there was a five-day window where they had to get their paperwork turned in. That eliminated about half of the applicants, Jarrod said.
Jake admitted to being “pretty anxious” while waiting to hear back.
The Deguaras were accepted, along with a handful of other contestants. But the cost ended up being prohibitive for many others. When it was all said and done, Jake and Layney ended up being the only two rodeo contestants representing Australia.
Layney’s going into her senior year, while Jake is headed into his sophomore year. But there’s a good possibility both of them will be working next year, Jarrod said, no longer part of the high school rodeo scene.
“I don’t think they’ll get an opportunity to come back again,” he said. “We thought, this was their last chance, we might as well try to give it to them.”
They had four months to prepare for the 8,000-mile trip from Nebo, Queensland to Gillette. Besides booking air fare and accommodations, there was the very stressful matter of finding horses for them to ride.
“You always worry, when you lease horses, are the horses going to be suitable for your kid, or whether the kid’s going to ride the horse well enough for the people that own them?” Leanne said.
On top of that, they couldn’t bring any rodeo equipment to the states, because anything that’s been used on livestock can’t be taken back to Australia.
“We were looking for someone to rent us a horse and a bridle and a saddle and everything to go with it,” Jarrod said.
Fortunately, they got in touch with Barry and Ryan Hayden of Gillette. The Deguaras sent videos to the Haydens “so they could see how our kids actually rode, to see if they had horses that fit,” Leanne said.
“It’s been fantastic,” Jarrod said. “Jake’s riding two horses that are a higher horsepower than he’s used to riding. The little horse Layney’s riding has been perfect for her.”
For the Deguaras, rodeo is a family deal. Back in Australia, they compete in pro rodeos.
“If we didn’t do it as a family, we wouldn’t do it,” Jarrod said.
Leanne was the latest to the game, learning to rope when she was 36. Before that, she traveled to many a rodeo with her husband and their kids and would help them get ready, but she wouldn’t compete. Jarrod said he never doubted that she would get into rodeo, and that it was a matter of if, not when.
“I got sick of saddling kids’ horses, so I thought, I’m there, I might as well learn,” Leanne said.
Leanne competes in breakaway roping. Jarrod and Jake team rope together. Layney was named the Pro Tour Junior Highpoint Cowgirl for 2023 by the Australia Pro Rodeo Association.
They’ve been competing in “a heap of rodeos” in Australia to prepare for the NHSFR, but they don’t get much time to practice.
Both Jake and Layney attend boarding school, so the only time they get to rodeo, and often times the only time they get to see their parents, is during competitions on the weekends.
“It’s our fun time,” Leanne said. “Especially with the kids going to boarding school, if we didn’t rodeo as a family we wouldn’t see them nowhere near as much. It’s a blessing, to be able to go in a sport together.”
