When it comes to rodeo, or any sport for that matter, athletes are always looking for something to give them a competitive edge.
For many rodeo contestants, that edge comes in the form of homeschooling.
Keyton Hayden, 17, began homeschooling about three-fourths of the way through his eighth-grade year.
The move has paid off. Hayden finished the state high school rodeo season as the top all-around cowboy in Wyoming. He also finished first in boys cutting and third in calf roping, and he’ll compete in those events, as well as team roping, in the National High School Finals Rodeo.
His mother, Charity Hayden, said she’d planned on enrolling him in a homeschool program before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly to give him more flexibility to rodeo.
“Then within a couple weeks, COVID hit and everyone was online anyways,” she said.
Keyton said when he first started homeschooling, he missed public school, especially not getting to see all his old friends.
“Maybe he missed doing school sports like wrestling and football, but he also realized, he was able to put more time in,” Charity said.
One of Charity’s biggest concerns was the social aspect and “missing out on your usual teenage high school activities.” But rodeo has given Keyton enough socialization.
“The rodeo community is one of the best, all of the people are very true and honest,” Keyton said.
A teacher herself, Charity has Keyton start his school year when she does, and when her year ends for the summer, so does his.
In the winter, he goes down to Arizona or Texas to practice.
“I’m able to practice every day, rope all day long,” he said. “It gets me dialed up, everything stays sharp for me.”
Keyton’s cousin, Cody Hayden, has been homeschooled since his seventh-grade year. Going into his sophomore year now, Cody will compete in boys cutting, team roping and calf roping at the NHSFR.
Cody lives on a ranch 40 miles out of town, so “it’s just easy to be there, be able to rodeo when I want and schedule school around that,” he said.
Austin Pixley, a team roper from Sundance, Wyoming, has been homeschooling for five and a half years now. He had the opportunity go down to Arizona to rope in the winter, and “getting homeschooled made that possible for us,” he said.
“In Wyoming, you probably get to rope once or twice a week, in Arizona you can rope every single day,” Pixley said.
In the fall, Pixley will work ahead on school, and then in the winter he’ll go down to Arizona for four or five months. If it weren’t for homeschooling, “I don’t think I’d be anywhere near where I am today,” he said. “It helps me tremendously, roping wise.”
He said that he still gets to see his old friends from school in the summer, and he’s also making new friends in Arizona.
Although they’re living and breathing rodeo, they’re not slacking in their studies, and they’ll often work ahead.
“With the homeschool deal, I can do quite a bit of school, probably double the amount I’d do in a regular day,” Keyton said.
While he may have been skeptical about the move at first, Keyton said that looking back, it was the right way to go.
“At the start of it, I wasn’t real sure about it, but being where I’m at now, rodeo wise and the success I’ve had, I think it’s really been worth it,” he said.
