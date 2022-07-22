The National High School Finals Rodeo continued with its 10th performance Friday morning at Cam-plex and the Gillette College Ag Complex.
Results are provided by the National High School Rodeo Association's website. Athletes who did not score are not included in the results. The second go will continue at 7 p.m. Friday.
Gillette's Hayden Welsh won the 10th performance in the bull riding with a score of 87.5. With two rodeos left in the second round, Welsh leads the average with a score of 164.5.
Kolton Miller of Gillette finished third in the short go for trap shooting with a score of 180. Utah's Chase Campbell won the world title with a score of 200.
Trap shooting (top 20):
1. Chase Campbell, UT, 200
2. Lane Picklo, TX, 190
3. Kolton Miller, WY, 180
4. Cruz Riegel, ND, 170
5. Birch Harvey, PA, 160
6. Jack Anderson, SD, 150
7. Brayden Okubo, HI, 140
8. Alexis Fernan, AZ, 130
9. Gage Byers, AZ, 120
10. Tanner Wilkin, NV, 110
11. Wyatt Anderson, ID, 100
12. Hunter Lopshire, UT, 90
13. Wyatt Clifton, TX, 80
14. Isaac Miley, OH, 70
15. Jessie Graves, WY, 60
16. Karter Hedlund, KS, 50
17. Austin Williams, NC, 40
18. Hunter Pringle, KY, 30
19. Dalli Cain, NM, 20
20. Wyatt Williams, CO, 10
Barrel racing:
1. (MT) Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, Mont., 17.024
2. (ND) Mika Guty, York, N.D., 17.348
3. (AZ) Bailey Girvin, Flagstaff, Ariz., 17.404
4. (SK) Olivia Parsonage, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Can., 17.5
5. (CA) Skyler Sutton, Norco, Calif., 17.523
6. (KS) Kiley Slavin, Goodwell, Okla., 17.527
7. (BC) Zoey Hamming, Falkland, British Columbia, Can., 17.566
8. (NM) Rylee Grace Abel, Hobbs, N.M., 17.585
9. (AB) Tia Glazier, Cayley, Alberta, Can., 17.629
10. (LA) Landan English, Bossier City, La., 17.634
11. (ID) Lindsey Villalon, Lemhi, Idaho, 17.819
12. (SC) Emily Brown, Belton, S.C., 18.01
13. (PA) Lex Wood, Morrisdale, Pa., 18.082
14. (NY) Nicki Davidson, Canterbury, , 18.193
15. (MB) Sheradyn Griffith, Stockholm, Saskatchewan, Can., 18.198
16. (MX) Michelle Loewen, Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, Mex., 18.392
17. (MD) Jenna Bryan, Williamsport, Md., 18.673
18. (CO) Haidyn Kracht, Parchute, Colo., 18.725
19. (MI) Kendra Sherman, Howard City, Mich., 19.296
20. (IL) Ellie Stewart, Sheridan, Ill., 19.332
21. (WV) Lily Raike, St. Albans, W.V., 19.583
22. (FL) Brilee Cochran, LaBelle, Fla., 19.717
23. (VT) Natalie Davis, Waterbury, Vt., 20.153
24. (IA) Brodie Miller, New Market, Iowa, 22.398
25. (ID) Meg Fillmore, Rexburg, Idaho, 22.492
26. (WI) Sierra Steele, Tomah, Wis., 22.616
27. (OR) Savannah Greenfield, Lakeview, Ore., 22.845
28. (AR) Jenna Claire Orman, Wynne, Ark., 23.113
29. (WA) Corynn Kayser, Centerville, Wash., 23.45
30. (HI) Lea Bartlett, Kula, Hawaii, 23.519
31. (MN) Taylor Blaine, Kasson, Minn., 24.086
32. (TN) Ali Covey, Rossville, Ga., 24.898
33. (SD) Makenzee Wheelhouse, Pierre, S.D., 25.174
Bareback riding:
1. (TX) Brayze Schill, West Columbia, Texas, 72
2. (AB) Spur Cottingham, Onoway, Alberta, Can., 68
3. (OR) Wyatt Wood, Prineville, Ore., 64
4. (NE) Tate Miller, Springview, Neb., 62
5. (NE) Cinch Kiger, Overton, Neb., 61
6. (TN) Denver Moore, Lexington, Tenn., 46
Boys cutting:
1. (NE) Cooper Bass, Brewster, Neb., 146
2. (UT) Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 144
2. (NV) Cooper Hill, Winnemucca, Nev., 144
4. (ID) Jett Brower, St. Anthony, Idaho, 141
5. (AZ) Cashton Weidenbener, Payson, Ariz., 140
5. (KS) Justin Wright, Walsh, Colo., 140
7. (NE) Devin Konicek, Ord, Neb., 139
8. (WI) Trent Parr, Mondovi, Wis., 138
8. (NV) Kade McKnight, Fernley, Nev., 138
10. (HI) Montana Miranda, Kamuela, Hawaii, 133
11. (OR) Dysan Robb, Baker City, Ore., 132
12. (MT) Cash Trexler, Corvallis, Mont., 130
13. (OK) Pake Bell, Maysville, Okla., 124
14. (ND) Stran Sorenson, Watford City, N.D., 122
Breakaway roping:
1. (TX) Abby McCreary, Canyon, Texas, 1.98
2. (GA) Kirby Rice, Nashville, Ga., 2.69
3. (IA) Emma Ricke, Lawton, Iowa, 2.72
4. (NJ) Cassie Brantmayer, Elmer, N.J., 3.26
5. (OH) Tana Drew, Malvern, Ohio, 3.3
6. (MN) Ella Larson, Blackduck, Minn., 4.15
7. (NV) Tayler Felton, Fallon, Nev., 4.2
8. (VA) Laci Murray, Belews Creek, N.C., 4.28
9. (BC) Taylan James, Cache Creek, British Columbia, Can., 4.42
10. (PA) Kelsie Fisher, Sunbury, Pa., 4.5
11. (NM) Tiffanie McCormick, Lake Arthur, N.M., 12.23
12. (ND) Kenzie Homelvig, Rhame, N.D., 12.44
13. (AR) Addi Williams, Harrisburg, Ark., 12.65
14. (WI) Raelynn Johnson, Brodhead, Wis., 12.83
Bull riding:
1. (WY) Hayden Welsh, Gillette, Wyo., 87.5
2. (KS) Jace Hensley, Paola, Kan., 85
3. (IA) Bode Spence, Cherokee, Iowa, 79
4. (TX) Kaiden Loud, Kaufman, Texas, 78.5
Girls cutting:
1. (HI) Emily Coflin, Pukalani, Hawaii, 145
2. (CA) Liana Erenberg, Santa Ynez, Calif., 144
3. (OK) Makenzie Cowan, Ardmore, Okla., 143
4. (WA) Hadley Hiner, Walla Walla, Wash., 142
5. (AZ) Tayler Kent, Casa Grande, Ariz., 141
6. (MS) Lucy Bowers, Bailey, Miss., 140
6. (ND) Carlee Roshau, Bismarck, N.D., 140
8. (SD) Macy Schiley, Meadow, S.D., 139
8. (UT) Abbi Bowthorpe, Wallsburg, Utah, 139
10. (IA) Bailey Weeks, Vinton, Iowa, 138
11. (CO) Loralee Ward, Fort Lupton, Colo., 137
11. (GA) Riley Riner, Williamson, Ga., 137
13. (WY) Baliegh Lane, Huntley, Wyo., 136
14. (IL) Larisa Jones, Effingham, Ill., 133
14. (KY) Lana Mitchell, Winchester, Ky., 133
16. (AK) Katie Neyman, Palmer, Alaska, 127
16. (KS) Emma Arndt, Emporia, Kan., 127
18. (OH) Star Roberts, Lockbourne, Ohio, 122
18. (MT) Chalee Harms, Miles City, Mont., 122
Goat tying:
1. (WY) Tavy Leno, Sheridan, Wyo., 7.33
2. (OR) Kenna Stratton, Lakeview, Ore., 8.05
3. (MT) Kassidy Dunagan, Whitehall, Mont., 8.39
4. (WA) Joslyn Arnold, Glenwood, Wash., 8.62
5. (TN) Emma Parks, Culleoka, Tenn., 8.77
6. (NC) Sienna Ricciardi, Clemmons, N.C., 8.89
7. (SD) Jaysee Jones, Howes, S.D., 9.1
8. (LA) Katie Schlang, Lake Charles, La., 9.35
9. (CA) Alexius Jones, Santa Maria, Calif., 9.91
10. (ND) Kiera Mavity, Dickinson, N.D., 10.09
11. (NJ) Kaycee Clanton, Pilesgrove, N.J., 11.43
11. (HI) Lilia Keakealani, Kamuela, Hawaii, 11.43
13. (OK) Sage Griswold, Geary, Okla., 11.48
14. (MI) Alaina Eisenga, Tustin, Mich., 12.15
15. (VA) Emily Sears, Charlottesville, Va., 12.63
16. (NM) McKinzee Shiver, Stanley, N.M., 12.99
17. (AL) Briana Stuckey, Brewton, Ala., 13.6
18. (IL) Anna Merrigan, Minooka, Ill., 14.77
19. (MO) Erika Lilleman, Malta Bend, Mo., 14.78
20. (MB) Melayna Lockie, Waskada, Manitoba, Can., 15.11
21. (WV) Mya Workman, Hillsboro, W.V., 16.02
22. (KY) Emma Grace Wright, Sturgis, Ky., 16.25
23. (MX) Alexia Garcia, Escobedo, Nuevo León, Mex., 17.73
Pole bending:
1. (NV) Anna Van Norman, Tuscarora, Nev., 19.848
2. (SD) Tommie Kay Martin, Hayes, S.D., 20.082
3. (OR) Alyson Terry, Hermiston, Ore., 20.133
4. (GA) Dannie Hall, Tifton, Ga., 20.222
5. (MN) Kayla Peters, Adrian, Minn., 20.476
6. (AR) Madeline Castleberry, Bismarck, Ark., 20.548
7. (FL) Kelsey Kennedy, Belle Glade, Fla., 20.751
8. (KS) Aubryn Garriott, Madison, Kan., 20.856
9. (WI) Elayna Butler, Mondovi, Wis., 20.97
10. (VA) Josie Adsit, Montpelier, Va., 21.047
11. (ID) Sierra Sears, Grace, Idaho, 21.055
12. (MO) Molly Below, Dexter, Mo., 21.132
13. (WA) Stella Carlson, Olympia, Wash., 21.186
14. (CO) Makaylee Fischer, Eagle, Colo., 21.317
15. (IL) Aleah Higgs, Newton, Ill., 21.493
16. (BC) Ayla Goss, Douglas Lake, British Columbia, Can., 21.91
17. (NJ) Sky Robinson, Bridgeton, N.J., 21.946
18. (MI) Clare Bjork, Pierson, Mich., 22.112
19. (MD) Morissa Hall, Upper Marlboro, Md., 23.459
20. (OH) Meghan Morey, Marysville, Ohio, 23.951
21. (AK) Destini Kitson, Sterling, Alaska, 25.026
22. (ND) Megan Larson, Hoople, N.D., 25.324
23. (OK) Kenna McLemore, Gracemont, Okla., 25.374
24. (AB) Kenda Statham, Cranbrook, British Columbia, Can., 25.667
25. (KY) Margaret Rogers, Cadiz, Ky., 26.313
26. (TN) Abby Santini, Petersburg, Tenn., 26.329
27. (IL) Maggie Stewart, Sheridan, Ill., 26.537
28. (IA) Ally Haug, Chariton, Iowa, 26.813
29. (IN) Audrey Gettinger, Rushville, Ind., 29.054
30. (NC) Claire Omohundro, Mooresville, N.C., 29.798
31. (MX) Naomi Tanimoto, Mexico City, , 31.033
Reined cow horse:
1. (TX) Emilee Charlesworth, Marathon, Texas, 300
2. (SD) Dallie Lawrence, Alzada, Mont., 295
3. (OK) Pake Bell, Maysville, Okla., 292
4. (ID) Sloan McFarlane, Wilder, Idaho, 290
5. (BC) Falyn Thomson, Clinton, British Columbia, Can., 288.5
5. (UT) Gracelyn Hortin, Coalville, Utah, 288.5
5. (CO) Loralee Ward, Fort Lupton, Colo., 288.5
8. (AZ) Cashton Weidenbener, Payson, Ariz., 288
9. (NE) Charlie Bortner, McCook, Neb., 287
10. (OR) Madison Duarte, Beatty, Ore., 285.5
10. (NM) Addison Kinser, Capitan, N.M., 285.5
12. (HI) Emily Coflin, Pukalani, Hawaii, 284.5
13. (SK) Katie Anderson, Rockglen, Saskatchewan, Can., 283
14. (MN) Caden Borman, Backus, Minn., 281
15. (ND) Colter Martin, Beulah, N.D., 275.5
16. (WA) Madison McClanahan, Shelton, Wash., 270
17. (MN) Ella Kostrzewski, Zimmerman, Minn., 269
18. (WY) Sydnee Roady, Worland, Wyo., 265.5
19. (AR) Rainey Coffman, Idabel, Okla., 246.5
20. (NV) Anna Van Norman, Tuscarora, Nev., 243.5
21. (WI) Justin Gukenberger, Marshfield, Wis., 241.5
22. (IL) Zoey Pozen, Elburn, Ill., 239.5
23. (NM) McKinzee Shiver, Stanley, N.M., 126
Saddle bronc:
1. (NE) Leif Meidell, Harrison, Neb., 81
2. (UT) Hayz Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 76
3. (SD) Thayne Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 72
Steer wrestling:
1. (NM) Zane Cline, Yeso, N.M., 5.79
2. (AL) Brodie Maddox, Wetumpka, Ala., 5.91
3. (NE) Taydon Gorsuch, Gering, Neb., 6.56
4. (AB) Vane Ferguson, Taber, Alberta, Can., 7.93
5. (WA) Colby Riley, College Place, Wash., 10.67
6. (PA) Jake Frampton, Quarryville, Pa., 10.93
7. (IN) Lucas Peterson, Lawrenceburg, Ky., 11.29
8. (OH) Garrett Houin, Lakeville, Ohio, 12.88
9. (MO) William Collier, Malden, Mo., 14.34
10. (NM) Reese Polk, Edgewood, N.M., 15.32
11. (AR) Chase Applewhite, Heber Springs, Ark., 15.34
12. (WI) Brody Kielley, Glen Haven, Wis., 19.64
Team roping:
1. (AB) Houston Long, Walsh, Alberta, Can., Rylan Brost, Consul, Saskatchewan, Can., 6.79
2. (WY) Cam Johnson, Buffalo, Wyo., Cael Espenscheid, Big Piney, Wyo., 7.16
3. (ID) William Warner, Rigby, Idaho, Jaydon Warner, Rigby, Idaho, 7.52
4. (SK) Kavis Drake, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Can., Colter Dunn, Ogema, Saskatchewan, Can., 9.44
5. (GA) Teigan Orr, Lebanon, Tenn., Trevor Miller, McDonough, Ga., 10.11
6. (KS) Dexton Hoelting, Olpe, Kan., Jhett Vander Hamm, Ingalls, Kan., 10.56
7. (NE) Brent Charlton, North Platte, Neb., Jate Saults, Big Springs, Neb., 13.15
8. (FL) Chancey Wright, Punta Gorda, Fla., Travis Staley, Nashville, Ga., 13.3
9. (WV) Taylor Eastridge, Beckley, W.V., Makayla Osborne, Fayetteville, W.V., 17.61
10. (AR) Hadlee Thone, Damascus, Ark., Cooper Fowler, Damascus, Ark., 18.41
11. (MS) Justin Plaisance, Cut Off, La., Trevor DeLee, St. Francisville, La., 21.11
Tie-down roping:
1. (MS) Stone Reeves, Magnolia, Miss., 8.93
2. (ID) Sam Saunders, Homedale, Idaho, 10.07
3. (AZ) Cooper Andersen, Casa Grande, Ariz., 10.3
4. (FL) Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Fla., 10.39
5. (CO) Cason Kingsbury, Orchard, Colo., 11.2
6. (NE) Carter Anderson, Merriman, Neb., 12.12
7. (WI) Conner Thiel, Plymouth, Wis., 12.18
8. (KS) Brayden Kunz, Milan, Kan., 14.59
9. (NV) CJ Christian, Alamo, Nev., 14.96
10. (GA) Zachary Townsend, Greenville, Fla., 15.92
11. (CA) Vince Nino, Hollister, Calif., 16.35
12. (SD) Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 18.62
13. (OH) Owen Larrick, Leesburg, Ohio, 24.3
