The National High School Finals Rodeo continued with its 10th performance Friday morning at Cam-plex and the Gillette College Ag Complex.

Results are provided by the National High School Rodeo Association's website. Athletes who did not score are not included in the results. The second go will continue at 7 p.m. Friday.

Gillette's Hayden Welsh won the 10th performance in the bull riding with a score of 87.5. With two rodeos left in the second round, Welsh leads the average with a score of 164.5.

Kolton Miller of Gillette finished third in the short go for trap shooting with a score of 180. Utah's Chase Campbell won the world title with a score of 200.

Trap shooting (top 20):

1. Chase Campbell, UT, 200

2. Lane Picklo, TX, 190

3. Kolton Miller, WY, 180

4. Cruz Riegel, ND, 170

5. Birch Harvey, PA, 160

6. Jack Anderson, SD, 150

7. Brayden Okubo, HI, 140

8. Alexis Fernan, AZ, 130

9. Gage Byers, AZ, 120

10. Tanner Wilkin, NV, 110

11. Wyatt Anderson, ID, 100

12. Hunter Lopshire, UT, 90

13. Wyatt Clifton, TX, 80

14. Isaac Miley, OH, 70

15. Jessie Graves, WY, 60

16. Karter Hedlund, KS, 50

17. Austin Williams, NC, 40

18. Hunter Pringle, KY, 30

19. Dalli Cain, NM, 20

20. Wyatt Williams, CO, 10

Barrel racing:

1. (MT) Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, Mont., 17.024

2. (ND) Mika Guty, York, N.D., 17.348

3. (AZ) Bailey Girvin, Flagstaff, Ariz., 17.404

4. (SK) Olivia Parsonage, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Can., 17.5

5. (CA) Skyler Sutton, Norco, Calif., 17.523

6. (KS) Kiley Slavin, Goodwell, Okla., 17.527

7. (BC) Zoey Hamming, Falkland, British Columbia, Can., 17.566

8. (NM) Rylee Grace Abel, Hobbs, N.M., 17.585

9. (AB) Tia Glazier, Cayley, Alberta, Can., 17.629

10. (LA) Landan English, Bossier City, La., 17.634

11. (ID) Lindsey Villalon, Lemhi, Idaho, 17.819

12. (SC) Emily Brown, Belton, S.C., 18.01

13. (PA) Lex Wood, Morrisdale, Pa., 18.082

14. (NY) Nicki Davidson, Canterbury, , 18.193

15. (MB) Sheradyn Griffith, Stockholm, Saskatchewan, Can., 18.198

16. (MX) Michelle Loewen, Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, Mex., 18.392

17. (MD) Jenna Bryan, Williamsport, Md., 18.673

18. (CO) Haidyn Kracht, Parchute, Colo., 18.725

19. (MI) Kendra Sherman, Howard City, Mich., 19.296

20. (IL) Ellie Stewart, Sheridan, Ill., 19.332

21. (WV) Lily Raike, St. Albans, W.V., 19.583

22. (FL) Brilee Cochran, LaBelle, Fla., 19.717

23. (VT) Natalie Davis, Waterbury, Vt., 20.153

24. (IA) Brodie Miller, New Market, Iowa, 22.398

25. (ID) Meg Fillmore, Rexburg, Idaho, 22.492

26. (WI) Sierra Steele, Tomah, Wis., 22.616

27. (OR) Savannah Greenfield, Lakeview, Ore., 22.845

28. (AR) Jenna Claire Orman, Wynne, Ark., 23.113

29. (WA) Corynn Kayser, Centerville, Wash., 23.45

30. (HI) Lea Bartlett, Kula, Hawaii, 23.519

31. (MN) Taylor Blaine, Kasson, Minn., 24.086

32. (TN) Ali Covey, Rossville, Ga., 24.898

33. (SD) Makenzee Wheelhouse, Pierre, S.D., 25.174

Bareback riding:

1. (TX) Brayze Schill, West Columbia, Texas, 72

2. (AB) Spur Cottingham, Onoway, Alberta, Can., 68

3. (OR) Wyatt Wood, Prineville, Ore., 64

4. (NE) Tate Miller, Springview, Neb., 62

5. (NE) Cinch Kiger, Overton, Neb., 61

6. (TN) Denver Moore, Lexington, Tenn., 46

Boys cutting:

1. (NE) Cooper Bass, Brewster, Neb., 146

2. (UT) Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 144

2. (NV) Cooper Hill, Winnemucca, Nev., 144

4. (ID) Jett Brower, St. Anthony, Idaho, 141

5. (AZ) Cashton Weidenbener, Payson, Ariz., 140

5. (KS) Justin Wright, Walsh, Colo., 140

7. (NE) Devin Konicek, Ord, Neb., 139

8. (WI) Trent Parr, Mondovi, Wis., 138

8. (NV) Kade McKnight, Fernley, Nev., 138

10. (HI) Montana Miranda, Kamuela, Hawaii, 133

11. (OR) Dysan Robb, Baker City, Ore., 132

12. (MT) Cash Trexler, Corvallis, Mont., 130

13. (OK) Pake Bell, Maysville, Okla., 124

14. (ND) Stran Sorenson, Watford City, N.D., 122

Breakaway roping:

1. (TX) Abby McCreary, Canyon, Texas, 1.98

2. (GA) Kirby Rice, Nashville, Ga., 2.69

3. (IA) Emma Ricke, Lawton, Iowa, 2.72

4. (NJ) Cassie Brantmayer, Elmer, N.J., 3.26

5. (OH) Tana Drew, Malvern, Ohio, 3.3

6. (MN) Ella Larson, Blackduck, Minn., 4.15

7. (NV) Tayler Felton, Fallon, Nev., 4.2

8. (VA) Laci Murray, Belews Creek, N.C., 4.28

9. (BC) Taylan James, Cache Creek, British Columbia, Can., 4.42

10. (PA) Kelsie Fisher, Sunbury, Pa., 4.5

11. (NM) Tiffanie McCormick, Lake Arthur, N.M., 12.23

12. (ND) Kenzie Homelvig, Rhame, N.D., 12.44

13. (AR) Addi Williams, Harrisburg, Ark., 12.65

14. (WI) Raelynn Johnson, Brodhead, Wis., 12.83

Bull riding:

1. (WY) Hayden Welsh, Gillette, Wyo., 87.5

2. (KS) Jace Hensley, Paola, Kan., 85

3. (IA) Bode Spence, Cherokee, Iowa, 79

4. (TX) Kaiden Loud, Kaufman, Texas, 78.5

Girls cutting:

1. (HI) Emily Coflin, Pukalani, Hawaii, 145

2. (CA) Liana Erenberg, Santa Ynez, Calif., 144

3. (OK) Makenzie Cowan, Ardmore, Okla., 143

4. (WA) Hadley Hiner, Walla Walla, Wash., 142

5. (AZ) Tayler Kent, Casa Grande, Ariz., 141

6. (MS) Lucy Bowers, Bailey, Miss., 140

6. (ND) Carlee Roshau, Bismarck, N.D., 140

8. (SD) Macy Schiley, Meadow, S.D., 139

8. (UT) Abbi Bowthorpe, Wallsburg, Utah, 139

10. (IA) Bailey Weeks, Vinton, Iowa, 138

11. (CO) Loralee Ward, Fort Lupton, Colo., 137

11. (GA) Riley Riner, Williamson, Ga., 137

13. (WY) Baliegh Lane, Huntley, Wyo., 136

14. (IL) Larisa Jones, Effingham, Ill., 133

14. (KY) Lana Mitchell, Winchester, Ky., 133

16. (AK) Katie Neyman, Palmer, Alaska, 127

16. (KS) Emma Arndt, Emporia, Kan., 127

18. (OH) Star Roberts, Lockbourne, Ohio, 122

18. (MT) Chalee Harms, Miles City, Mont., 122

Goat tying:

1. (WY) Tavy Leno, Sheridan, Wyo., 7.33

2. (OR) Kenna Stratton, Lakeview, Ore., 8.05

3. (MT) Kassidy Dunagan, Whitehall, Mont., 8.39

4. (WA) Joslyn Arnold, Glenwood, Wash., 8.62

5. (TN) Emma Parks, Culleoka, Tenn., 8.77

6. (NC) Sienna Ricciardi, Clemmons, N.C., 8.89

7. (SD) Jaysee Jones, Howes, S.D., 9.1

8. (LA) Katie Schlang, Lake Charles, La., 9.35

9. (CA) Alexius Jones, Santa Maria, Calif., 9.91

10. (ND) Kiera Mavity, Dickinson, N.D., 10.09

11. (NJ) Kaycee Clanton, Pilesgrove, N.J., 11.43

11. (HI) Lilia Keakealani, Kamuela, Hawaii, 11.43

13. (OK) Sage Griswold, Geary, Okla., 11.48

14. (MI) Alaina Eisenga, Tustin, Mich., 12.15

15. (VA) Emily Sears, Charlottesville, Va., 12.63

16. (NM) McKinzee Shiver, Stanley, N.M., 12.99

17. (AL) Briana Stuckey, Brewton, Ala., 13.6

18. (IL) Anna Merrigan, Minooka, Ill., 14.77

19. (MO) Erika Lilleman, Malta Bend, Mo., 14.78

20. (MB) Melayna Lockie, Waskada, Manitoba, Can., 15.11

21. (WV) Mya Workman, Hillsboro, W.V., 16.02

22. (KY) Emma Grace Wright, Sturgis, Ky., 16.25

23. (MX) Alexia Garcia, Escobedo, Nuevo León, Mex., 17.73

Pole bending:

1. (NV) Anna Van Norman, Tuscarora, Nev., 19.848

2. (SD) Tommie Kay Martin, Hayes, S.D., 20.082

3. (OR) Alyson Terry, Hermiston, Ore., 20.133

4. (GA) Dannie Hall, Tifton, Ga., 20.222

5. (MN) Kayla Peters, Adrian, Minn., 20.476

6. (AR) Madeline Castleberry, Bismarck, Ark., 20.548

7. (FL) Kelsey Kennedy, Belle Glade, Fla., 20.751

8. (KS) Aubryn Garriott, Madison, Kan., 20.856

9. (WI) Elayna Butler, Mondovi, Wis., 20.97

10. (VA) Josie Adsit, Montpelier, Va., 21.047

11. (ID) Sierra Sears, Grace, Idaho, 21.055

12. (MO) Molly Below, Dexter, Mo., 21.132

13. (WA) Stella Carlson, Olympia, Wash., 21.186

14. (CO) Makaylee Fischer, Eagle, Colo., 21.317

15. (IL) Aleah Higgs, Newton, Ill., 21.493

16. (BC) Ayla Goss, Douglas Lake, British Columbia, Can., 21.91

17. (NJ) Sky Robinson, Bridgeton, N.J., 21.946

18. (MI) Clare Bjork, Pierson, Mich., 22.112

19. (MD) Morissa Hall, Upper Marlboro, Md., 23.459

20. (OH) Meghan Morey, Marysville, Ohio, 23.951

21. (AK) Destini Kitson, Sterling, Alaska, 25.026

22. (ND) Megan Larson, Hoople, N.D., 25.324

23. (OK) Kenna McLemore, Gracemont, Okla., 25.374

24. (AB) Kenda Statham, Cranbrook, British Columbia, Can., 25.667

25. (KY) Margaret Rogers, Cadiz, Ky., 26.313

26. (TN) Abby Santini, Petersburg, Tenn., 26.329

27. (IL) Maggie Stewart, Sheridan, Ill., 26.537

28. (IA) Ally Haug, Chariton, Iowa, 26.813

29. (IN) Audrey Gettinger, Rushville, Ind., 29.054

30. (NC) Claire Omohundro, Mooresville, N.C., 29.798

31. (MX) Naomi Tanimoto, Mexico City, , 31.033

Reined cow horse:

1. (TX) Emilee Charlesworth, Marathon, Texas, 300

2. (SD) Dallie Lawrence, Alzada, Mont., 295

3. (OK) Pake Bell, Maysville, Okla., 292

4. (ID) Sloan McFarlane, Wilder, Idaho, 290

5. (BC) Falyn Thomson, Clinton, British Columbia, Can., 288.5

5. (UT) Gracelyn Hortin, Coalville, Utah, 288.5

5. (CO) Loralee Ward, Fort Lupton, Colo., 288.5

8. (AZ) Cashton Weidenbener, Payson, Ariz., 288

9. (NE) Charlie Bortner, McCook, Neb., 287

10. (OR) Madison Duarte, Beatty, Ore., 285.5

10. (NM) Addison Kinser, Capitan, N.M., 285.5

12. (HI) Emily Coflin, Pukalani, Hawaii, 284.5

13. (SK) Katie Anderson, Rockglen, Saskatchewan, Can., 283

14. (MN) Caden Borman, Backus, Minn., 281

15. (ND) Colter Martin, Beulah, N.D., 275.5

16. (WA) Madison McClanahan, Shelton, Wash., 270

17. (MN) Ella Kostrzewski, Zimmerman, Minn., 269

18. (WY) Sydnee Roady, Worland, Wyo., 265.5

19. (AR) Rainey Coffman, Idabel, Okla., 246.5

20. (NV) Anna Van Norman, Tuscarora, Nev., 243.5

21. (WI) Justin Gukenberger, Marshfield, Wis., 241.5

22. (IL) Zoey Pozen, Elburn, Ill., 239.5

23. (NM) McKinzee Shiver, Stanley, N.M., 126

Saddle bronc:

1. (NE) Leif Meidell, Harrison, Neb., 81

2. (UT) Hayz Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 76

3. (SD) Thayne Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 72

Steer wrestling:

1. (NM) Zane Cline, Yeso, N.M., 5.79

2. (AL) Brodie Maddox, Wetumpka, Ala., 5.91

3. (NE) Taydon Gorsuch, Gering, Neb., 6.56

4. (AB) Vane Ferguson, Taber, Alberta, Can., 7.93

5. (WA) Colby Riley, College Place, Wash., 10.67

6. (PA) Jake Frampton, Quarryville, Pa., 10.93

7. (IN) Lucas Peterson, Lawrenceburg, Ky., 11.29

8. (OH) Garrett Houin, Lakeville, Ohio, 12.88

9. (MO) William Collier, Malden, Mo., 14.34

10. (NM) Reese Polk, Edgewood, N.M., 15.32

11. (AR) Chase Applewhite, Heber Springs, Ark., 15.34

12. (WI) Brody Kielley, Glen Haven, Wis., 19.64

Team roping:

1. (AB) Houston Long, Walsh, Alberta, Can., Rylan Brost, Consul, Saskatchewan, Can., 6.79

2. (WY) Cam Johnson, Buffalo, Wyo., Cael Espenscheid, Big Piney, Wyo., 7.16

3. (ID) William Warner, Rigby, Idaho, Jaydon Warner, Rigby, Idaho, 7.52

4. (SK) Kavis Drake, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Can., Colter Dunn, Ogema, Saskatchewan, Can., 9.44

5. (GA) Teigan Orr, Lebanon, Tenn., Trevor Miller, McDonough, Ga., 10.11

6. (KS) Dexton Hoelting, Olpe, Kan., Jhett Vander Hamm, Ingalls, Kan., 10.56

7. (NE) Brent Charlton, North Platte, Neb., Jate Saults, Big Springs, Neb., 13.15

8. (FL) Chancey Wright, Punta Gorda, Fla., Travis Staley, Nashville, Ga., 13.3

9. (WV) Taylor Eastridge, Beckley, W.V., Makayla Osborne, Fayetteville, W.V., 17.61

10. (AR) Hadlee Thone, Damascus, Ark., Cooper Fowler, Damascus, Ark., 18.41

11. (MS) Justin Plaisance, Cut Off, La., Trevor DeLee, St. Francisville, La., 21.11

Tie-down roping:

1. (MS) Stone Reeves, Magnolia, Miss., 8.93

2. (ID) Sam Saunders, Homedale, Idaho, 10.07

3. (AZ) Cooper Andersen, Casa Grande, Ariz., 10.3

4. (FL) Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Fla., 10.39

5. (CO) Cason Kingsbury, Orchard, Colo., 11.2

6. (NE) Carter Anderson, Merriman, Neb., 12.12

7. (WI) Conner Thiel, Plymouth, Wis., 12.18

8. (KS) Brayden Kunz, Milan, Kan., 14.59

9. (NV) CJ Christian, Alamo, Nev., 14.96

10. (GA) Zachary Townsend, Greenville, Fla., 15.92

11. (CA) Vince Nino, Hollister, Calif., 16.35

12. (SD) Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 18.62

13. (OH) Owen Larrick, Leesburg, Ohio, 24.3

