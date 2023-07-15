The opening performances Sunday night will mark the beginning of the 75th National High School Finals Rodeo, an event that has grown from its humble beginnings in Texas to an international event that draws thousands each year.
In celebration of its milestone, the National High School Rodeo Association will host an opening concert Saturday night at Morningside Park, followed by a 75th anniversary golf tournament Tuesday and a 75th celebration open house and alumni night Thursday.
Rodeo performances begin Sunday night and run through Saturday, with contestants competing in events at Morningside Park and East Pavilion. Up to $300,000 in prize money and more than $375,000 in college scholarships are up for grabs, in addition to the chance of being named world champion in one of 18 fields.
In order to qualify for the championship rounds Saturday, contestants must finish in the top 20 with their combined scores from the first and second rounds of the competition.
The national event that draws thousands of spectators and contestants first landed in Gillette in 1993 — 30 years ago — where it’s been hosted 13 times, including the 50th anniversary in 1998.
And it all began with a simple idea more than seven decades ago that snowballed into the world’s biggest rodeo.
75 years of history
The inaugural National High School Finals Rodeo took place August 1949 in Hallettsville, Texas, and stemmed from the mind of Claude Mullins, a Texas State Department of Education official at the time, according to the NHSRA website.
He saw a number of local boys who would regularly head to the town’s arena after school to rope calves and steers. That sparked an idea. With the help of Alton Allen and Leon Kahanek, Texas cattlemen, Mullins put together plans for the country’s first organized state rodeo championship.
What had initially started in 1947 as the Texas State High School Championship Rodeo grew into the national event after interest quickly grew among other states. New Mexico put on a state championship in 1948 and Louisiana, Montana and South Dakota followed suit in 1949.
The first national finals in 1949 attracted 118 contestants from 13 states, including Wyoming, and featured five events for boys and one girls event spread across three days of action.
By the event’s 50th anniversary, the contestant pool had grown to more than 1,500 athletes from 38 states plus Canadian provinces.
This year, the event has more than 1,700 contestants, including a growing pool of athletes from Mexico and a couple of riders who made the trek from Australia.
The storied history of the event, including its time in Gillette, faces a defining shift as the rodeo association has announced its intent to break from tradition and begin hosting all of its high school and junior high finals inside indoor, climate-controlled arenas beginning in 2030.
The intention is to create a more even playing field for contestants by eliminating some of the variables, namely weather, that can drastically affect arena conditions from one athlete to the next.
Since first earning a three-year stint to host the high school finals from 1993-95, Gillette has been a mainstay in the rotation of host sites, playing host 13 times in 30 years.
Gillette has a shot at building an arena that meets the rodeo association’s requirements potentially in exchange for a long-term commitment to host the national event annually. Whether the community is willing to front the cost for a new arena will have to be decided in the coming years.
Regardless, Cam-plex remains slated to host the event two more times, for the 80th and 81st anniversaries of the National High School Finals Rodeo in 2028 and 2029.
