Danny Zimmermann was sitting right outside a trailer in the shade of a tree at Cam-plex, relaxing in the nice, cool 80-degree Wyoming weather.
When you’re at the front of the line, you can afford to relax a little bit.
His daughter, 2022 Miss Texas High School Rodeo Queen Sophia Zimmermann, also has the distinct honor of being the first contestant to check in at the 2022 National High School Finals Rodeo.
Interestingly enough, the last time the National High School Finals Rodeo was in Gillette, five years ago, it was Abbie Suggs, Miss Texas High School Rodeo Queen of 2017, who was first in line.
The Zimmermanns’ 1,268-mile drive from San Antonio, Texas, started Saturday morning. It spanned three days and included stops in Amarillo, Texas, and Denver. They arrived in Gillette on Monday night, more than 50 hours before check-in opened. They used the next two days to run errands and get to know the town a little bit.
Danny was behind the wheel the entire trip. His wife, April, served as co-captain, but not once did she have to get in the driver’s seat.
“I didn’t plan to drive the whole way, but I just never got to the point where I was comfortable letting her pull 21,000 pounds,” Danny said with a laugh.
“I was OK with that,” April said. “This is a big trailer.”
As it turns out, when you’re not the one driving, long road trips can be pretty fun, April added.
“We were dreading the 24-hour trip, but then once we got on the road, especially since (Danny) was the one doing the driving, it was fun,” she said.
Wednesday night, they stayed in an area near Cam-plex, and they packed up and got the trailer hooked up to the truck so that all they’d have to do Thursday morning was get the horse in the trailer and go.
They pulled into Windmill Drive at 5:20 a.m. Thursday, and lo and behold, there was no one in front of them.
“My dad gave me a high five when we got here this morning and we saw nobody else in line,” Sophia said. “It was definitely exciting.”
Danny said they wanted to be able to take their time coming up to Wyoming, just in case they ran into any mechanical issues along the way. Being first in line would be icing on the cake after the 24-hour drive.
“My parents have always taught me, if you’re there on time you’re late, and if you’re early then you’re right on time,” Sophia said. “We try to stay put to that, especially representing Texas here at nationals.”
Sophia said the biggest thing was making sure her horse, Emerson, was ready for the competition. There were occasional breaks along the way for Emerson to graze and stretch his legs.
“My main concern was my athlete back there,” she said. “We really wanted to make sure he was able to stay healthy and stay stretched out and ready for the rodeo.”
Another reason for leaving early was to escape the Texas heat.
“It’s hot in south Texas all the time, but this week it’s exceptionally hot,” Danny said.
“It’s 105 back home,” April said.
Compared to that, the temperatures in Gillette — which were in the high 80s late Thursday morning — were perfect.
“Emerson has loved the weather change here,” April said.
This is Sophia’s first year competing in high school rodeo, but she’s been riding since she was a little girl. She started with English riding and showjumping, but she fell in love with rodeo after watching barrel racing.
She said it’s a special feeling to be in Gillette, Wyoming. Her late grandfather, who was her No. 1 supporter in rodeo, grew up in Gillett, Texas.
“It’s actually really special for me to be in Gillette,” she said. “It might not be Gillett, Texas, but the name, it reminds me a lot of my Popo, and it feels like he’s here with me to support me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.