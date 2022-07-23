The 2022 National High School Finals Rodeo wrapped up with the short go Saturday night at Cam-plex's Morningside Park in Gillette.
Two Wyoming athletes came away with world titles. Tuker Carricato of Saratoga won the bareback riding with a total score of 229 and Wheatland's Rayne Grant won the pole bending with a total score of 59.308.
The Wyoming girls team finished second with a score of 3,118.03 behind only Texas' score of 5,185. The Wyoming boys finished third with a score of 2,993.33 behind Utah (4,660) and Texas (3,690). Wyoming finished third in the overall team standings.
Wyoming had three girls finish in the top 10 for the all-around cowgirl of the year standings, including Grant (second), Rozet's Ashlyn Goven (seventh) and Yoder's Haiden Thompson (10th). Broc Schwartzkopf of Douglas finished fifth in the standings for all-around cowboy and Gillette's Kolton Miller finished seventh.
Below are the results from Saturday's short go. Results are provided by the National High School Rodeo Association's website.
Individuals who finished first in the average for their respective events are world champions. Athletes who did not score are not included in the results.
For more on the conclusion of this year's NHSFR, check Tuesday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
Barrel racing average (top 10):
1. (UT) Morgan Beckstrom, Spanish Fork, Utah, 51.351
2. (WY) Rayne Grant, Wheatland, Wyo., 51.642
3. (MT) Lacey Lawrence, Jordan, Mont., 51.643
4. (TX) Spring Pennington, Stephenville, Texas, 51.647
5. (MT) Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, Mont., 51.745
6. (OK) Dessa Hext, Canadian, Texas, 51.881
7. (OK) Hazlee McKenzie, Muldrow, Okla., 51.942
8. (ID) Anneliese McCurry, Nampa, Idaho, 51.955
9. (MO) Merrin Frost, Baldwin City, Kan., 52.028
10. (WY) Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, Wyo., 52.032
Barrel racing short go:
1. (UT) Morgan Beckstrom, Spanish Fork, Utah, 16.892
2. (TX) Spring Pennington, Stephenville, Texas, 16.93
3. (WY) Rayne Grant, Wheatland, Wyo., 17.003
4. (OK) Hazlee McKenzie, Muldrow, Okla., 17.031
5. (MT) Lacey Lawrence, Jordan, Mont., 17.09
6. (UT) Maklee Larsen, Genola, Utah, 17.118
7. (SK) Olivia Parsonage, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Can., 17.147
8. (WY) Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, Wyo., 17.189
9. (MO) Merrin Frost, Baldwin City, Kan., 17.21
10. (IA) Carli Stuva, Fontanelle, Iowa, 17.221
10. (SD) Piper Cordes, Wall, S.D., 17.221
12. (ID) Anneliese McCurry, Nampa, Idaho, 17.226
13. (OK) Dessa Hext, Canadian, Texas, 17.257
14. (ND) Mika Guty, York, N.D., 17.352
15. (MT) Lexi Murer, Bigfork, Mont., 17.367
16. (MT) Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, Mont., 17.37
17. (OR) Teegan Hill, Klamath Falls, Ore., 17.566
18. (CO) Savannah Roberts, Colorado Springs, Colo., 17.637
19. (CO) Loralee Ward, Fort Lupton, Colo., 17.662
20. (AB) Aubrey Ross, Botha, Alberta, Can., 17.735
Bareback average:
1. (WY) Tuker Carricato, Saratoga, Wyo., 229
2. (CA) Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 225
3. (UT) Kade Madsen, Honeyville, Utah, 223
4. (OR) Mason Stuller, Veneta, Ore., 221
5. (OR) Wyatt Wood, Prineville, Ore., 217
6. (TX) Kash Martin, Lufkin, Texas, 215
7. (WY) Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, Wyo., 214
7. (CA) Coy Montgomery, Yuba City, Calif., 214
9. (AZ) Kooper Heimburg, San Tan Valley, Ariz., 212
9. (TX) Brayze Schill, West Columbia, Texas, 212
Bareback short go:
1. (OR) Mason Stuller, Veneta, Ore., 80
2. (WY) Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, Wyo., 78
3. (CA) Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 77
4. (OR) Wyatt Wood, Prineville, Ore., 76
5. (TX) Brayze Schill, West Columbia, Texas, 75
6. (TX) Kash Martin, Lufkin, Texas, 74
7. (MO) Quintonn Lunsford, McCune, Kan., 73
7. (WY) Tuker Carricato, Saratoga, Wyo., 73
7. (AZ) Kooper Heimburg, San Tan Valley, Ariz., 73
10. (UT) Kade Madsen, Honeyville, Utah, 71
11. (CA) Coy Montgomery, Yuba City, Calif., 70
12. (KS) Rhett Robbins, Brookville, Kan., 69
13. (ND) Carson Hildre, Velva, N.D., 66
13. (NE) Spencer DeNaeyer, Seneca, Neb., 66
15. (ID) Sage Allen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 65
16. (MI) Blayn Hughston, McBain, Mich., 63
17. (MT) Will Norstrom, East Helena, Mont., 62
18. (SD) Jhett Knight, Porcupine, S.D., 59
18. (OK) Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla., 59
Boys cutting average:
1. (TN) Cody Gann, Leighton, Ala., 445
2. (TX) Will Bushaw, Weatherford, Texas, 441
3. (NV) Billy DeLong, Winnemucca, Nev., 436
4. (OK) Drew Sherrerd, Wayne, Okla., 433
4. (UT) Porter Hales, Morgan, Utah, 433
6. (UT) Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 431
7. (NE) Bo Bushhousen, St. Libory, Neb., 427
8. (NM) Sterlin Mitchell, Lamy, N.M., 425.5
9. (UT) Kanden Coronado, Kanarraville, Utah, 425
9. (ID) Joe ZeBarth, Kimberly, Idaho, 425
9. (MT) Ryatt Fraser, Hysham, Mont., 425
Boys cutting short go:
1. (TN) Cody Gann, Leighton, Ala., 148
2. (TX) Will Bushaw, Weatherford, Texas, 146
3. (NV) Billy DeLong, Winnemucca, Nev., 145
4. (UT) Kanden Coronado, Kanarraville, Utah, 143
4. (OK) Drew Sherrerd, Wayne, Okla., 143
6. (MT) Ryatt Fraser, Hysham, Mont., 142
6. (UT) Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 142
8. (NM) Sterlin Mitchell, Lamy, N.M., 141.5
9. (ID) Joe ZeBarth, Kimberly, Idaho, 141
9. (AB) Riley Palmer, Nanton, Alberta, Can., 141
11. (UT) Porter Hales, Morgan, Utah, 140
11. (NM) Joel Carson, Roswell, N.M., 140
11. (CO) Klayt Staudt, Saguache, Colo., 140
11. (WA) Jace Howard, McKenna, Wash., 140
15. (CA) Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff, Calif., 139
15. (NE) Bo Bushhousen, St. Libory, Neb., 139
17. (NE) Devin Konicek, Ord, Neb., 138
17. (WY) Cody Boller, Weston, Wyo., 138
19. (NV) Cooper Hill, Winnemucca, Nev., 136
20. (OH) Jeffrey Carver, Chardon, Ohio, 127
20. (TN) Kole Bowling, Surgoinsville, Tenn., 127
22. (IA) Conner Essick, Dickens, Iowa, 122
Breakaway roping average:
1. (WI) Jenna Hume, Orfordville, Wis., 8.23
2. (NM) Quincy Sullivan, Peralta, N.M., 8.24
3. (IL) Maggie Stewart, Sheridan, Ill., 9.06
4. (KY) Addey Lawson, Lancaster, Ky., 9.3
5. (WY) Kaeley Hutchison, Rozet, Wyo., 10.05
6. (VA) Hannah Revere, Dunnsville, Va., 11.67
7. (KS) Baylee Barker, Atlanta, Kan., 17.78
8. (ID) Jetta Bott, Rupert, Idaho, 18.12
9. (AZ) Kenzie Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 4.76
10. (AR) Marlee Raby, Mt. Vernon, Ark., 5.06
Breakaway roping short go:
1. (NM) Quincy Sullivan, Peralta, N.M., 2.41
2. (KY) Addey Lawson, Lancaster, Ky., 2.73
3. (WI) Jenna Hume, Orfordville, Wis., 2.85
4. (IL) Maggie Stewart, Sheridan, Ill., 3.18
5. (WY) Kaeley Hutchison, Rozet, Wyo., 4.04
6. (VA) Hannah Revere, Dunnsville, Va., 4.95
7. (KS) Baylee Barker, Atlanta, Kan., 11.99
8. (ID) Jetta Bott, Rupert, Idaho, 12.34
Bull riding average:
1. (TX) John Crimber, Decatur, Texas, 169 (world champion for second straight year)
2. (WY) Hayden Welsh, Gillette, Wyo., 164.5
3. (OK) Ty Parnell, Edmond, Okla., 163.5
4. (NV) Eyer Morrison, Wells, Nev., 160
4. (SD) Jestyn Woodward, Custer, S.D., 160
6. (SK) Grady Young, Tyvan, Saskatchewan, Can., 157
7. (UT) Cooper James, Tooele, Utah, 141
8. (SD) Mason Moody, Letcher, S.D., 134
9. (KS) Jace Hensley, Paola, Kan., 85
10. (WI) Ty Sova, Withee, Wis., 84
Bull riding short go:
1. (SK) Grady Young, Tyvan, Saskatchewan, Can., 84
2. (TX) John Crimber, Decatur, Texas, 83
3. (OK) Ty Parnell, Edmond, Okla., 80.5
4. (NV) Eyer Morrison, Wells, Nev., 78
5. (UT) Cooper James, Tooele, Utah, 68
Girls cutting average:
1. (TX) Riley Farris, Madisonville, Texas, 438
2. (OK) Sadie Mendenhall, Edmond, Okla., 437.5
3. (TX) Brinley Lippincott, Cypress, Texas, 436
4. (TX) Jayci Lee Byler, Bellville, Texas, 435.5
5. (CA) Liana Erenberg, Santa Ynez, Calif., 433
6. (OK) Makenzie Cowan, Ardmore, Okla., 432
6. (TX) Dylan Sinclair, Lipan, Texas, 432
8. (BC) Ryley Wilson, Chilliwack, British Columbia, Can., 429
9. (FL) Brilee Cochran, LaBelle, Fla., 428
10. (MB) Cassidy Hudacek, Tantallon, Saskatchewan, Can., 427
10. (CA) Haliegh Grant, Santa Maria, Calif., 427
Girls cutting short go:
1. (TX) Jayci Lee Byler, Bellville, Texas, 148.5
2. (TX) Brinley Lippincott, Cypress, Texas, 147
2. (TX) Riley Farris, Madisonville, Texas, 147
4. (OK) Sadie Mendenhall, Edmond, Okla., 146.5
5. (TX) Dylan Sinclair, Lipan, Texas, 144
5. (OK) Makenzie Cowan, Ardmore, Okla., 144
7. (CA) Liana Erenberg, Santa Ynez, Calif., 143
8. (CA) Haliegh Grant, Santa Maria, Calif., 142
9. (MB) Cassidy Hudacek, Tantallon, Saskatchewan, Can., 141
9. (NM) Abby Morris, Stephenville, Texas, 141
11. (FL) Brilee Cochran, LaBelle, Fla., 140
11. (ID) Brenna Brown, Melba, Idaho, 140
11. (AZ) Tayler Kent, Casa Grande, Ariz., 140
14. (UT) Abbi Bowthorpe, Wallsburg, Utah, 139
15. (BC) Ryley Wilson, Chilliwack, British Columbia, Can., 138
15. (OK) Dakota Jo Hall, Loco, Okla., 138
17. (SD) Landry Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 137
18. (UT) Trista Ream, Spanish Fork, Utah, 136
19. (ID) Torrey Glaser, Elko, Nev., 134
20. (AZ) Ruby Robbins, Brawley, Calif., 129
21. (MT) Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber, Mont., 124
Goat tying average:
1. (UT) Jacee Graff, St. George, Utah, 22.82
2. (OR) Faith Marshall, Junction City, Ore., 23.8
3. (SD) Isabel Risse, Martin, S.D., 24.13
4. (WY) RaeLee Caldwell, Gillette, Wyo., 24.55
5. (WY) Tavy Leno, Sheridan, Wyo., 24.79
6. (OK) Kayleah Hurst, Slick, Okla., 24.86
7. (OR) Kenna Stratton, Lakeview, Ore., 25.14
8. (SD) Jaysee Jones, Howes, S.D., 25.29
9. (ND) Maci Maher, McLaughlin, S.D., 25.67
10. (WA) Joslyn Arnold, Glenwood, Wash., 25.76
Goat tying short go:
1. (UT) Jacee Graff, St. George, Utah, 6.84
2. (SD) Isabel Risse, Martin, S.D., 7.59
3. (OK) Kayleah Hurst, Slick, Okla., 7.84
4. (OR) Faith Marshall, Junction City, Ore., 7.86
5. (WY) RaeLee Caldwell, Gillette, Wyo., 8.4
6. (SD) Jaysee Jones, Howes, S.D., 8.75
7. (OR) Kenna Stratton, Lakeview, Ore., 8.76
8. (ND) Maci Maher, McLaughlin, S.D., 8.92
9. (WA) Joslyn Arnold, Glenwood, Wash., 9.14
10. (WY) Tavy Leno, Sheridan, Wyo., 10.17
11. (WY) Rayne Grant, Wheatland, Wyo., 11.16
12. (AZ) Adi Jo Martin, San Tan Valley, Ariz., 11.49
13. (MO) Karsyn Fuchs, Marshall, Mo., 11.93
14. (NM) Bailey Massey, Las Cruces, N.M., 12.82
Pole bending average:
1. (WY) Rayne Grant, Wheatland, Wyo., 59.308
2. (NV) Emma Garijo, Winnemucca, Nev., 59.799
3. (UT) MaRynn Watterson, Delta, Utah, 59.896
4. (TX) Taylor Davis, Alto, Texas, 60.134
5. (AZ) Ashlyn McCleve, Gilbert, Ariz., 60.34
6. (CA) Brianna Sharp, Brentwood, Calif., 60.356
7. (NY) Nicki Davidson, Canterbury, , 60.55
8. (LA) Landan English, Bossier City, La., 60.57
9. (MS) Kelly Smith, Monticello, Miss., 60.9
10. (WY) Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, Wyo., 60.91
Pole bending short go:
1. (WY) Rayne Grant, Wheatland, Wyo., 19.522
2. (AZ) Ashlyn McCleve, Gilbert, Ariz., 19.631
3. (MT) Lexi Murer, Bigfork, Mont., 19.746
4. (TX) Taylor Davis, Alto, Texas, 19.826
5. (NV) Emma Garijo, Winnemucca, Nev., 19.852
6. (AK) Mackenzie Betts, Chugiak, Alaska, 19.869
7. (OK) Camree Slavin, Canadian, Texas, 19.939
8. (NY) Nicki Davidson, Canterbury, , 19.999
8. (CA) Brianna Sharp, Brentwood, Calif., 19.999
10. (WY) Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, Wyo., 20.016
11. (ID) McKinsey Torres, American Falls, Idaho, 20.159
12. (IA) Cameron Shoultz, Moscow, Iowa, 20.192
13. (UT) MaRynn Watterson, Delta, Utah, 20.211
14. (LA) Landan English, Bossier City, La., 20.331
15. (MS) Kelly Smith, Monticello, Miss., 20.491
16. (AR) Kylie Jo Castor, Bentonville, Ark., 25.216
17. (TX) Jordan Jackson, Montgomery, Texas, 25.231
18. (NM) Jorianne Mirabal, Magdalena, N.M., 25.528
19. (OR) Alyson Terry, Hermiston, Ore., 25.639
20. (AZ) Sydney Fullmer, Logandale, Nev., 29.696
Reined cow horse average:
1. (BC) Ryley Wilson, Chilliwack, British Columbia, Can., 892
2. (TX) Emily Kent, Jacksboro, Texas, 890
3. (IA) Will Jones, Allerton, Iowa, 888.5
4. (TX) Madeline Horton, Fort Worth, Texas, 878
4. (TX) Emilee Charlesworth, Marathon, Texas, 878
6. (UT) Quincy Probst, Wallsburg, Utah, 877.5
6. (WY) Broc Schwartzkopf, Douglas, Wyo., 877.5
8. (NV) Tylie Norcutt, Fallon, Nev., 877
9. (NM) Sterlin Mitchell, Lamy, N.M., 874.5
10. (OK) Grace Gardiner, Whitesboro, Texas, 872
Reined cow horse short go:
1. (BC) Ryley Wilson, Chilliwack, British Columbia, Can., 300.5
2. (TX) Emily Kent, Jacksboro, Texas, 298
3. (IA) Will Jones, Allerton, Iowa, 293
3. (WY) Broc Schwartzkopf, Douglas, Wyo., 293
5. (OR) Anela Stewart, Eagle Point, Ore., 292.5
6. (TX) Madeline Horton, Fort Worth, Texas, 292
6. (NV) Tylie Norcutt, Fallon, Nev., 292
8. (UT) Quincy Probst, Wallsburg, Utah, 291.5
9. (TX) Emilee Charlesworth, Marathon, Texas, 290
9. (NM) Sterlin Mitchell, Lamy, N.M., 290
11. (OK) Pake Bell, Maysville, Okla., 289.5
11. (CO) Loralee Ward, Fort Lupton, Colo., 289.5
13. (AZ) Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 288.5
14. (CA) Haliegh Grant, Santa Maria, Calif., 287
14. (ID) Isabella Manning, Kuna, Idaho, 287
16. (OK) Grace Gardiner, Whitesboro, Texas, 286.5
17. (CA) Brett Pura, Hollister, Calif., 284
18. (SD) Dallie Lawrence, Alzada, Mont., 283.5
19. (CA) Hope Kell, Wilton, Calif., 279
20. (ID) Jayden Janson, Kuna, Idaho, 274
Saddle bronc average:
1. (UT) Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah, 229
2. (SD) Thayne Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 226
3. (TX) Cooper Lane, Keller, Texas, 223
4. (NE) Leif Meidell, Harrison, Neb., 221.5
5. (AZ) Slade Keith, Stanfield, Ariz., 212
6. (AB) James Perrin, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Can., 207.5
7. (WY) Jake Schlattmann, Greybull, Wyo., 207
8. (OR) Mason Stuller, Veneta, Ore., 203
9. (ND) Colter Martin, Beulah, N.D., 192.5
10. (MN) Garit Hockett, Backus, Minn., 175
Saddle bronc short go:
1. (TX) Cooper Lane, Keller, Texas, 79
2. (AZ) Slade Keith, Stanfield, Ariz., 78
3. (UT) Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah, 77
4. (NE) Leif Meidell, Harrison, Neb., 74.5
5. (AB) James Perrin, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Can., 73.5
6. (OR) Mason Stuller, Veneta, Ore., 72
6. (SD) Thayne Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 72
8. (WY) Jake Schlattmann, Greybull, Wyo., 70
9. (ND) Colter Martin, Beulah, N.D., 69
10. (MN) Garit Hockett, Backus, Minn., 64
11. (WA) Davey McMillan, Soap Lake, Wash., 57
Steer wrestling average:
1. (NE) Coy Johnston, Stapleton, Neb., 13.79
2. (AL) Drew Clukey, Robertsdale, Ala., 14.87
3. (CA) Kadin Javadi, Paso Robles, Calif., 15.14
4. (PA) Gavin Sloat, Woodstown, N.J., 16.38
5. (MT) Cole Detton, Great Falls, Mont., 16.53
6. (SD) Denton Good, Long Valley, S.D., 16.83
7. (ND) Tyler Hansen, Killdeer, N.D., 17.7
8. (AZ) Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 17.76
9. (ID) Hunter Roche, Inkom, Idaho, 17.9
10. (MO) Jake Holmes, Mulberry, Kan., 18.26
Steer wrestling short go:
1. (AL) Drew Clukey, Robertsdale, Ala., 3.97
2. (MT) Cole Detton, Great Falls, Mont., 4.09
3. (CA) Kadin Javadi, Paso Robles, Calif., 4.76
4. (NE) Coy Johnston, Stapleton, Neb., 4.79
5. (ND) Tyler Hansen, Killdeer, N.D., 4.8
6. (CA) James Mann, Tehachapi, Calif., 5.12
7. (SD) Denton Good, Long Valley, S.D., 5.34
8. (AZ) Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 5.48
9. (PA) Gavin Sloat, Woodstown, N.J., 5.72
10. (MO) Jake Holmes, Mulberry, Kan., 6.32
11. (CO) Sam Gallagher, Brighton, Colo., 6.54
12. (MT) Taten Erickson, Hobson, Mont., 7.15
13. (ID) Hunter Roche, Inkom, Idaho, 7.69
14. (NM) Zane Cline, Yeso, N.M., 8.34
15. (WI) Walker Goffard, Berlin, Wis., 16.52
Team roping average:
1. (AZ) James Arviso, Winslow, Ariz., Cashton Weidenbener, Payson, Ariz., 19.24
2. (AZ) Kenzie Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 20.21
3. (SK) Kavis Drake, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Can., Colter Dunn, Ogema, Saskatchewan, Can., 20.77
4. (AB) Clay McNichol, Okotoks, Alberta, Can., Denim Ross, Botha, Alberta, Can., 22.08
5. (GA) Teigan Orr, Lebanon, Tenn., Trevor Miller, McDonough, Ga., 24.4
6. (WY) Jade Espenscheid, Big Piney, Wyo., Cord Herring, Veteran, Wyo., 24.57
7. (NM) Chilly Hernandez, Animas, N.M., Juan Montoya, Monticello, N.M., 25.04
8. (UT) Garrett Riding, St. George, Utah, Chad Reber, Newcastle, Utah, 26.94
9. (MS) Trent Davis, Lumberton, Miss., Cody Smith, Monticello, Miss., 27.71
10. (SD) Tate Johnson, Sisseston, S.D., Tyan Johnson, Sisseton, S.D., 30.45
Team roping short go:
1. (AB) Clay McNichol, Okotoks, Alberta, Can., Denim Ross, Botha, Alberta, Can., 5.1
2. (SK) Kavis Drake, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Can., Colter Dunn, Ogema, Saskatchewan, Can., 5.48
3. (GA) Teigan Orr, Lebanon, Tenn., Trevor Miller, McDonough, Ga., 5.65
4. (AZ) James Arviso, Winslow, Ariz., Cashton Weidenbener, Payson, Ariz., 5.8
5. (AZ) Kenzie Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 5.95
6. (WY) Jade Espenscheid, Big Piney, Wyo., Cord Herring, Veteran, Wyo., 5.96
7. (NM) Chilly Hernandez, Animas, N.M., Juan Montoya, Monticello, N.M., 6.24
8. (SD) Tate Johnson, Sisseston, S.D., Tyan Johnson, Sisseton, S.D., 11.51
9. (UT) Garrett Riding, St. George, Utah, Chad Reber, Newcastle, Utah, 12.4
10. (MS) Trent Davis, Lumberton, Miss., Cody Smith, Monticello, Miss., 12.79
11. (OK) Mason Appleton, Chelsea, Okla., Landen Glenn, McAlester, Okla., 15.02
12. (GA) Sarah Toole, Rydal, Ga., Luke Denney, Carrollton, Ga., 16.03
13. (MS) Brady Smith, Hazlehurst, Miss., Brody Smith, Hazlehurst, Miss., 20.86
14. (CO) Rowdy Weil, Kersey, Colo., Roan Weil, Kersey, Colo., 23.2
15. (MS) Brady Garner, Brookhaven, Miss., Kannon Nunnery, Liberty, Miss., 29.24
16. (AR) Sanders McElroy, Mountain View, Ark., Scout McElroy, Mountain View, Ark., 35.19
Tie-down roping average:
1. (TX) Tyler Calhoun, Richards, Texas, 27.41
2. (FL) Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Fla., 28.2
3. (KS) Mason Stueve, Newton, Kan., 28.43
4. (GA) Cash Goble, Sugar Valley, Ga., 28.6
5. (FL) Cross Fulford, Moore Haven, Fla., 29.13
6. (OK) Kade Williams, Haskell, Okla., 30.16
7. (AZ) Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 30.72
8. (NE) Sid Miller, Merna, Neb., 32.96
9. (MO) Brody Tunks, King City, Mo., 35.5
10. (MT) Ryley Mapston, Belt, Mont., 36.82
Tie-down roping short go:
1. (TX) Tyler Calhoun, Richards, Texas, 8.28
2. (GA) Cash Goble, Sugar Valley, Ga., 8.93
3. (KS) Mason Stueve, Newton, Kan., 9.32
4. (FL) Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Fla., 9.52
5. (NE) Sid Miller, Merna, Neb., 9.57
6. (OK) Kade Williams, Haskell, Okla., 10.38
7. (FL) Cross Fulford, Moore Haven, Fla., 10.4
8. (AZ) Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 10.76
9. (MO) Brody Tunks, King City, Mo., 13.18
10. (MT) Ryley Mapston, Belt, Mont., 13.21
11. (NE) Carter Anderson, Merriman, Neb., 20.24
Trap shooting (top 20):
1. Chase Campbell, UT, 200
2. Lane Picklo, TX, 190
3. Kolton Miller, WY, 180
4. Cruz Riegel, ND, 170
5. Birch Harvey, PA, 160
6. Jack Anderson, SD, 150
7. Brayden Okubo, HI, 140
8. Alexis Fernan, AZ, 130
9. Gage Byers, AZ, 120
10. Tanner Wilkin, NV, 110
11. Wyatt Anderson, ID, 100
12. Hunter Lopshire, UT, 90
13. Wyatt Clifton, TX, 80
14. Isaac Miley, OH, 70
15. Jessie Graves, WY, 60
16. Karter Hedlund, KS, 50
17. Austin Williams, NC, 40
18. Hunter Pringle, KY, 30
19. Dalli Cain, NM, 20
20. Wyatt Williams, CO, 10
Light rifle (top 20):
1. Beau Emett, UT, 679
2. Joely Pratt, UT, 650
3. Cash Brown, NC, 650
4. Tate Welch, CO, 642
5. Leo Veatch, CO, 642
6. Zane Cline, NM, 640
7. Britton Robinson, UT, 638
8. Kate Godfrey, ID, 638
9. Kirby McNeill, TX, 629
10. Kylee Jo Sanchez, TX, 625
11. Dalli Cain, NM, 624
12. Austin Williams, NC, 619
13. Maddie Aasbo, TX, 617
14. Jenna Kruger, SD, 611
15. Riley Ybarra, NM, 601
16. CJ Christian, NV, 601
17. Gracie Rasmussen, MI, 600
18. Eli Dimmerling, OH, 596
19. Katy Sannar, CA, 596
20. Bailey Barker, IA, 566
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.