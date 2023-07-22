Levi Kearney put on his cowboy boots for the first time in a while the day of the Alabama state finals.
The 18-year-old had his reasons for the last minute preparation. But those weren’t on his mind. Three steers stood before him, his brother and a trip to the National High School Finals Rodeo.
“You can’t come in to the finals thinking it’s yours,” Levi said.
He didn’t.
He and his brother Micah entered the state finals third place in team roping. Far from a lock.
There were 12 teams in the running to make top four in the state, qualifying them for the national event in Gillette. Eight teams had a chance to win it all.
None of them were fighting back the pain Levi had hidden in his left boot.
So he tightly wrapped the scar on the arch of his left foot and removed the insole from his boot. He put his spurs on and wrapped his stirrups. He squeezed his foot into the least comfortable boots he ever wore and fought back the pain.
Then he cleared his mind and roped.
“I didn’t think about it,” he said. “It still hurt pretty good, but I was locked on to that steer ready to do what we had to do.”
And they did.
Levi and Micah cleanly roped three steers that day, winning the state title and sealing their bid to the national finals.
Less than two weeks before that, a split-second mistake put their whole season in doubt.
“With the chainsaw-foot and everything, there was a lot of pressure on that one,” Micah said.
But he never had a doubt, even if his brother with the chainsaw-foot did.
Hitting the dirt
A week before graduation and two weeks before the Alabama state finals, Levi was finishing up the second-to-last hitching post. For the past year he had built a fencing company. That day he had two workers with him on the job building a modest 16-hitching-post fence.
The chain was dulling on the chainsaw he held but the job was almost done. Then two things happened in order.
“Chainsaw slipped off the post and I hit the dirt,” he said.
The chainsaw hit a knot in the post and jumped out of his control, gashing a line through his shoe and into the inside of his left foot.
His workers saw what happened and loaded Levi into the truck. It was about 30 minutes from their job site in Holt, Florida to the emergency room in Crestview, even with a couple of wrong turns along the way.
He floated in and out of consciousness the whole ride.
“I could just feel it soaking up, it was pretty nasty,” he said. “It cut it open pretty good.”
They made it to the hospital and got in front of a doctor. By then Levi knew he’d be all right, but that’s when the pain kicked in.
“The adrenaline wore off and that’s when it got pretty rough,” he said.
His dad, Scott, was the first one to the emergency room and his mom, Casey, made it soon after. They weren’t allowed back to see him at first. Once they were, Levi had two specific questions.
“His first thing was, ‘Who has my dog?’ and, ‘Did they go back and finish the job?’” she said.
His chocolate lab, Lattie, was just fine, left in the care of the customers he was building the fence for. The last two hitching posts could wait.
Then his mind shifted to the rodeo season. Casey said the doctor would not recommend competing any time soon.
“He said, ‘You’ll have to amputate it before I’ll be missing state finals,’” she remembers Levi saying.
And so began the road to recovery.
Getting back up
The chainsaw accident happened on a Tuesday less than two weeks before the state finals. He was out of the hospital after about three hours and 15 stitches. Then his recovery clock started.
“The recovery, it was even worse,” he said. “Just everyday-life stuff that turns into not-easy stuff.”
Homeschooled, his graduation alongside a couple of friends was a few days later and he spent it on crutches, instead of horseback. The next weekend was the state finals and he still wasn’t on his feet.
“I was walking for about three days before my state finals,” he said.
Then the day before leaving for the state event, he put on a new pair of the same style of shoes the chainsaw had cut through, practiced roping six steers and left to compete the next day.
Even with the jury-rigged boot, he struggled to keep pressure in the stirrups and distribute his weight equally on his horse. In lieu of comfort or practice, he put his faith in his horse and his heeler.
“He heels better whenever he has to pick up the slack,” he said of his brother Micah. “Whenever he’s having to work for it, that’s when he does best.”
The last rodeo they competed in, days before the chainsaw slipped and changed their season, Levi was off his game. He missed two steers, something he could ill afford to do again if they were to make it to nationals.
“The break kind of gave his mind time off of it, he didn’t have nothing to think about, so I was confident he was gonna rope all three of them,” Micah said. “Mentally he’d be fine and I knew physically he’d be fine.”
Full of adrenaline, a fair amount of doctor-ordered medications and wrapped firmly, if not painfully, into his boots, they roped all three steers and locked in their trip to Gillette.
Standing outside his family’s Lakota trailer in the campgrounds at Cam-plex, Levi was surrounded by campers and trucks and golf carts among the sea of contestants who all had their own unique journeys to the biggest and final rodeo of them all.
His accident may have happened before graduation, the state finals and the runway to his last chance at the national high school finals, so it’s hard to say its timing was good. But in hindsight — and in at least one way — the timing wasn’t all that bad, either.
“It could have been worse,” Levi said. “It could have been two weeks before this.”
