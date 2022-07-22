Four rodeo queens participated in the storytime at the Campbell County Public Library on Tuesday and they had a lot of people to meet.
Nearly 70 parents and children came out to see the queens, who are in town for the National High School Finals Rodeo, and read some books.
Miss Louisiana High School Rodeo Queen Madeline Hagan, Miss Hawaii High School Rodeo Queen Eva Jarman, Miss Utah High School Rodeo Queen Addison Redd, and Miss Wisconsin High School Rodeo Queen Rachel Sova helped Rebecca Jones as she read and performed three different books.
The queens acted as Jones’ “props” throughout the storytime, showing their boots on cue and even demonstrating how to use a rope.
Jones said she had the girls talk about their belt buckles as well and what it took to earn them.
Jones said she headed the same program the last time the NHSFR was in Gillette and it was a hit.
“I think when we pull in and work with other people in our community they’re huge storytimes,” she said. “It’s that kind of stuff they realize, these books really relate to these people.”
Sova said that she really enjoyed working with all the kids and just seeing them all gathered there. Throughout the week, she chose different events within the community to participate in and the storytime was a great time.
She said the three books covered themes of a cowgirl, the next was about horses and animals and the last showed a cowgirl and cowboy and their house, covering many practical matters people see and experience on a day-to-day basis.
Although she used to read a lot when she was younger, Sova said once school started becoming a little more difficult and there was more reading involved her “fun” reading started to taper off. But Monday’s storytime was a nice throwback to the earlier days.
The queens signed autographs and mingled with the children but Sova said her favorite part about the storytime was when the egg shakers were handed out and she was able to sing and dance along to a song with everybody there.
“I’ve had a ton of fun,” Sova said of being in Gillette. “And it’s been nice to meet a lot of people from the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.