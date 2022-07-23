Any rodeo athlete will tell you that consistency is the biggest key to finding success.
This year’s National High School Finals Rodeo has seen several high school athletes soar atop the standings by stringing together two consistent performances. But like any sport, the life lessons learned inside the dirt arena during rodeo season are applicable in practically every other aspect of every day life.
Roy Devillier, 77, has made a living off of being the most consistent lemonade vendor at the NHSFR over the last 25 years. Devillier’s business — Roy’s Fresh Lemonade — thrives on the concept of offering discounted refills throughout the course of the week.
Devillier has two locations set up at Cam-plex including one in the Wyoming Center for the trade show and another inside Morningside Park during the performances. Customers are offered three options including a small, medium and large cup of lemonade for $4, $8 and $16, respectively.
Devillier’s entire business model is based on retaining his clientele over the course of the week-long event. His lemonade stands offer refills on all Roy’s Fresh Lemonade cups for $2, $4 and $7 depending on the size during the NHSFR.
“I’d say by the last day 90% of my customers are buying refills,” Devillier said. “It’s been like this since day one.”
Devillier had a successful career as a registered pharmacist in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana, up until the late 1980s. He had an itch to start up a weekend job and decided to pursue a new business venture to make a couple of extra bucks on the side.
Devillier’s lemonade business started off far from serving refreshing drinks. Roy’s Fresh Lemonade got its start in the world of funnel cakes before Devillier decided to switch from desserts to refreshments.
“In 1992 I started selling funnel cakes and in 1994 I was at a festival next to a lemonade stand and his product was terrible,” Devillier said. “When I got home that night I decided I was going to make lemonade instead.”
Nearly three decades later, Roy’s Fresh Lemonade is one of the most popular venues on site for this year’s NHSFR. One look at the grandstands will reveal thousands of hydrated customers holding various sizes of Devillier’s sweet lemonade to combat the suffocating heat.
Devillier’s recipe remains a secret, but it’s been the same consistent concoction of sugar and lemon juice since its inception in the 1990s. One of his signatures is slicing up two lemon wedges for each glass he serves. Devillier estimates he’s gone through over 4,000 lemons this week alone.
“I don’t sell lemonade,” Devillier said. “I sell Roy’s Fresh Lemonade.”
Devillier’s business may be familiar to some already. He travels the country selling lemonade at large events for roughly 85 days each year in over 30 states. He also sells his lemonade in bulk to Sysco to distribute to convenience stores and restaurants across 10 states.
One of Devillier’s proudest accomplishments throughout his lemonade career has been staffing all his booths with local employees. Roy’s Fresh Lemonade was contracted by Cam-plex and hired about eight locals to work between the two booths this week.
There’s only two requirements for Devillier to set up shop at an event to sell lemonade. There needs to be both plenty of heat and plenty of people.
“I like to tell people I’m a professional lemonade seller, because I am,” Devillier said. “You ask anyone in town here and they’ve probably heard of me because of my lemonade.”
Both Roy’s Fresh Lemonade locations have been packed all week at this year’s NHSFR. His clientele includes people of all ages including kids, parents and the rodeo contestants themselves.
In 1992, Devillier was selling funnel cakes at local fairs having no idea the next 30 years would be filled with thousands and thousands of gallons of lemonade. While most of his time at events like the NHSFR fly by as he serves his customers, every so often Devillier finds himself taking a walk around the arena to see just how many people have had their thirst quenched by his trademarked lemonade.
“The kids are always great to deal with,” Devillier said. “We’ve been working with them for so long that some of them have graduated from high school and gone to college and got married and they still come back to us and now we’re serving their kids.
“It’s very gratifying to see the kids out there with my cups. It’s a culmination of 25 years and it proves to me that I’m doing the right thing.”
Anyone who bought a glass of Roy’s Fresh Lemonade should bring their cup back next year. Devillier plans to honor the refill prices at next year’s NHSFR when it returns to Cam-plex for the second straight year.
