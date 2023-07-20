There’s no one way to describe the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Rodeo is a given. But what some don’t know about or even expect to find during the more than week-long competition are the volleyball and golf tournaments, Knowledge Bowl — essentially a quiz competition — rifle and trapshooting competitions, dances and the contesting queens.
Devin Scheer describes the national finals as a mashup.
“It’s essentially a music festival, a rodeo and a summer camp all rolled into one,” Scheer said. “It’s just complete chaos for 10 days straight and then at the end, you flip a switch and it all goes quiet.”
It’s Scheer’s goal to put a human face to the immensity of the finals — to make the event that can’t be described in one word at least relatable through different pairs of eyes. And he’s doing that this year with Acentric Rodeo, the official media team for the National High School Rodeo Association.
The first of its kind, a documentary created by the media team will focus on five characters as they gather to compete and put on the national event that brought in about 1,800 contestants from across the United States, Australia, Mexico and Canada to this year’s competition.
The cast
Devin and his wife Aubrey own Acentric Rodeo, which is tasked with the photography and videography of contestants and events throughout the week. The group has been involved in the NHSFR since 2019, Scheer said, and in the last four years the idea for a documentary of the rodeo has kept popping up.
“It’s something parents and contestants have kind of said off hand, that it would be so cool to have a documentary,” Scheer said. “So after four years straight of hearing it I thought you know what, we’re going to do it.”
After getting approval from the rodeo association, Scheer dove in. He and a few others on his team are now following five teens at the finals who each offer a unique perspective. Scheer said each person chosen reflected a specific archetype he wanted to feature — the queen, the president, the fan favorite, the hometown girl and the comeback kid.
Cheyenne Johnson of Kansas will represent as queen, while Creek Williams of Oklahoma will give the perspective of president. While not a contestant at the competition, Scheer said Williams will give a look into the political side of the association and how he helps the rodeo run smoothly as the association’s high school president.
John Crimber of Texas acts as what Scheer deemed the “favorite.” Crimber came into the finals as a two-time bull riding champion with the goal of defending his title, while Rozlyn Herren entered the fray as the hometown girl, a Gillette native competing in goat tying. Levi Kearney rounds out the cast as the comeback kid from Alabama, overcoming a chainsaw accident earlier in the year to win the state team roping title and compete at the NHSFR.
While Devin initially thought of creating the documentary with his crew as the main cast, he credited Aubrey for redirecting him to following the kids in the rodeo. And on top of interviews with the athletes, queen and president, the crew also interviewed teammates, parents, friends and mentors to bring the full rodeo experience to life.
“The plan is to roll the video from the rodeo and tell the story of this week,” Scheer said. “I want to open eyes to what rodeo is and what these kids go through. The rodeo culture and lifestyle. That’s the goal — to put a human face to this whole thing.”
The process is new to Scheer, who said he’s never put together a documentary, but with six years of full-time video experience and his team, he’s bringing the idea to life. The plan is to create two different cuts of the documentary: one as a briefer look at the characters and the other as a longer version that goes into each story more in-depth.
He hopes to finish putting the documentary together by sometime in December or January at which point he’ll shop it to different networks and streamers to see who’s interested in airing it.
With it being the 75th anniversary of the NHSFR, Scheer said the opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I really wanted to show, especially with it being the 75th (anniversary), the history of rodeo and the association in general,” Scheers said. “It’s showing the stories of these kids and how hard they work, what they go through to make it happen and what it takes.”
It’s his goal to catch as much of the action as he can. And as he and his crew capture the stories and moments in a way never done before, it’s another way the pinnacle of high school rodeo competition can be preserved for everyone, even those new to the arena.
He just has to catch it all before the flip is switched and the stands, campsites and grounds once again go quiet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.