The 74th National High School Finals Rodeo is in the books.
After a week of rodeo performances each morning and night, 18 National High School Rodeo Association world championships were claimed, including two won by reigning world champions who defended their titles.
A field of 1,716 high school rodeo athletes competed this year, coming from across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Contestants faced a crowded pool of entries in the events spread across Cam-plex in Morningside Park, East Pavilion and the Gillette College Ag Complex.
This year’s event marked the 12th NHSFR hosted at Cam-plex in Gillette. The event will return again next year, for the association’s 75th anniversary.
16 new world champs crowned, 2 repeat
Two high school athletes defended their world title from a year ago and 17 individuals were crowned world champions for the first time in 16 events at this year’s NHSFR.
John Crimber of Texas won his second consecutive title in the bull riding Saturday night. Crimber beat out Gillette’s Hayden Welsh by 4.5 points in the average to take home his second world title.
Beau Emett of Utah defended his world title in the light rifle. He finished the week with a total score of 335.
Two Wyoming athletes won titles in their home state this weekend. Wheatland’s Rayne Grant won the pole bending title and also the all-around cowgirl title after competing in three events. Tuker Carricato of Saratoga won the bareback riding title to cap his sophomore season.
Texas took home the overall team title with a final score of 11,430. Wyoming finished third with a score of 7,981.36. Texas won the girls title with a score of 6,600 and Utah won the boys title with a score of 5,565. The Wyoming girls finished second with a score of 4,338.03 and the Wyoming boys finished third with a score of 3,743.33.
Below are the 18 world champions from this year’s NHSFR. For more on Grant, Carricato and how Campbell County athletes finished, check today’s sports section or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
- Wheatland’s Rayne Grant won the pole bending title with a total score of 59.308 in the average. The Wyoming product finished fourth in the first round with a time of 20.178 and won the second round with a time of 19.608. Grant went on to win the short go with a time of 19.522.
- Grant won the all-around cowgirl world title with a score of 1,610. On top of winning the pole bending title, Grant finished second in the barrel racing average with a score of 51.642 and 11th in the goat tying average with a score of 27.59.
- Tuker Carricato of Saratoga won the bareback riding title with an average of 229. The sophomore finished third in the first round with a score of 78 and won the second round with another score of 78. He closed out the title run with a seventh-place finish in the finals with a score of 73 to win the average.
- John Crimber of Texas was one of two athletes to defend his world title this year. He won the bull riding championship with an average of 169, beating out Gillette’s Hayden Welsh by 4.5 points. Crimber won the first round with a score of 86 but was bucked off in the second round. The defending world champion rebounded in the final round with an 83 to take home his second consecutive bull riding title.
- Beau Emett of Utah won the light rifle title with a total score of 335. He shot a 119 in the prone, a 100 in the standing and a 116 in the kneeling to take first place overall. He was the first world champion crowned and it was his second straight season winning the world title.
- Utah’s Chase Campbell won the trap shooting world title with a total score of 200. He shot a 25 in round one, a 25 in round two, a 25 in round three and a 24 in round four to claim the championship trophy.
- Morgan Beckstrom of Utah won barrel racing with an average of 51.351. She finished 10th in the first round with a time of 17.362 and finished second in the second round with a time of 17.097 to qualify for the short go. Beckstrom won the final round with a time of 16.892 to claim the title.
- Cody Gann of Tennessee won the boys cutting title with an average of 445. Gann was consistent all week and won all three rounds he participated in. He won the first round with a score of 150 and tied for first place in the second round with a score of 147 before winning the short go with a score of 148.
- Jenna Hume of Wisconsin won the breakaway roping title with a total score of 8.23. She tied for seventh in the first round with a score of 2.61 and finished 16th in the second round with a score of 2.77 to qualify for the short go. In the final round, Hume finished third with a time of 2.85 to win the average over New Mexico’s Quincy Sullivan by just 0.01 seconds.
- Riley Farris of Texas won the girls cutting title with an average of 438. She tied for first in the first round with a score of 147 and tied for sixth in the second round with a score of 144 to qualify for the short go. Farris won the title after tying for second in the short go with a score of 147.
- Jacee Graff of Utah won the goat tying title with an average of 22.82 through three rounds. She tied for 23rd in the first round with a time of 8.29 and finished sixth in the second round with a time of 7.69 to qualify for Saturday’s short go. Graff won the final round with a time of 6.84 to claim the world title.
- Ryley Wilson of British Columbia won the reined cow horse average with a total score of 892. She finished third in the first round with a score of 295 and tied for fourth in the second round with a score of 296.5 before winning the short go with a score of 300.5 to take home the title. She was the only international world champion this year.
- Statler Wright of Utah took home the saddle bronc title with a score of 229 in the average. He tied for ninth in the first round with a score of 72 and finished third in the second round with a score of 80. His third-place finish in the short go with a score of 77 was enough to launch him to the top of the average for the world championship.
- Coy Johnston of Nebraska won the steer wrestling title with an average of 13.79 through three rounds. Johnston won the first round with a time of 4.14 and finished seventh in the second round with a time of 4.86 to qualify for the short go. In the final round, Johnston finished fourth with a time of 4.79 to claim the title.
- James Arviso and Cashton Weidenbener of Arizona won the team roping title with an average of 19.24 through three rounds. The pair finished second in the first round with a time of 5.94 and 15th in the second round with a time of 7.5 before finishing fourth in the short go with a time of 5.8 to finish first overall.
- Tyler Calhoun of Texas won the tie-down roping title with an average of 27.41. He finished second in the first round with a time of 8.58 and 20th in the second round with a time of 10.55 to qualify for the short go. Calhoun won the final round with a time of 8.28 to beat out last year’s world champion — Cole Clemons of Florida — by 0.79 seconds.
- Ketch Kelton of Arizona won the all-around cowboy title with a score of 1,610. He finished second in the team roping average with a time of 20.21 with partner Kenzie Kelton, eighth in the steer wrestling average with a score of 17.76, seventh in the tie-down roping average with a score of 30.72 and 15th in the reined cow horse average with a score of 866.5.
- Addison Redd of Utah was named the 2022 National High School Rodeo Association Queen at this year’s NHSFR.
