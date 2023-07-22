For the last two years, Matthew Goodenough has walked around with a knife attached to his hip.
Holstered on his left hip, the blade is complete with a handcrafted handle and a sheath with detailed cross stitching — handmade, unique and what his 17-year-old son Charlie would describe as a “labor of love.”
“Before, I wasn’t really a big wearer of knives,” Matthew said. “But I do wear this one. It’s fun because it’s something (Charlie) did, it’s unique, you’re not able to find something just like it anywhere and it’s my boy’s.”
Charlie’s journey into leatherwork and stitching came about in part due to his high school shop and choir teachers in Minnesota. Although not a typical combination, the reason why they came together for him is simple.
“(My choir teacher’s) classroom is right across from my shop teacher’s,” Charlie explained with a laugh. “My shop teacher taught me about leatherwork and my choir teacher taught me how to stitch.”
The rising senior now works on different projects whenever he has spare time, which is sparse since he travels to compete in trapshooting and also cooks at a restaurant back home. He’s found the time he enjoys spending at his workbench comes often at night after he’s done hanging out with friends. Sometimes, he’ll work on different projects until 3-4 a.m.
“I’m definitely not a morning person,” he said, “but if you work through the night and into morning, that’s different.”
His projects have ranged from sheaths to holsters and knife handles. Recently, he also completed a unique sheath design for a sword. And everything he creates is also hand stitched, bringing all of his choir teacher’s instructions to fruition.
Charlie said the leatherwork is something he finds therapeutic. He’s able to create passion projects for family and friends and can mold a piece of leather into something personal someone can use for years. When he’s not sure about how to go about a new project, he watches a video or pulls up a picture for reference and goes from there.
Matthew’s watched his son dive in to his new passion and excel. For him, it’s all about supporting his son’s talent and spurring him on.
“I love it,” he said of Charlie’s work. “I’ve never been a tinkerer myself, I’m more into the computer stuff, but this, he’s very hands-on and has fun exploring stuff like that. He has such a gift so I love it. I absolutely love it.”
Charlie said the rest of his family is also supportive of his work and always pushes him to do more. His parents bought him a leatherwork kit and his grandparents have supplied the leather.
On top of the support, his personal favorite part about the craft is leaving someone with something they couldn’t otherwise find.
“For me, I think making it myself looks better than something you can find in a department store,” he said. “You get the labor of love and can see it’s clearly been handmade and people have put their time into making it.”
The 17-year-old’s quick intuition and ability to pick up on new trades like taxidermy or leatherwork never ceases to amaze his dad who takes each newfound talent and adds it to the list of things that makes him proud of his son. And although his pride may have taken a hit when Charlie began to beat him at trapshooting years ago, Matthew’s since recovered and the two’s bond grew closer than ever.
“I’d say he’s my best friend,” Matthew said.
And the knife won’t be leaving his hip anytime soon.
