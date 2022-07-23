Mexico grows its presence at NHSFR

A new but familiar flag flies during the national anthems at each National High School Finals rodeo performance.
That flag is held by a different set of hands while the American, Canadian and Mexican national anthems are sung before each of the 13 rodeo performances.
That left a perfect number of chances for the 13 athletes competing for Mexico this year to take their turn riding into the arena, flag in hand, waving the symbol of the country that’s still new to the national rodeo scene, but is making its presence felt more each year.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to do that for your nation,” said Triana Garcia, a 15-year-old rodeo competitor for Mexico.
The last time Gillette hosted the National High School Finals Rodeo in 2017, Mexico was not among the handful of countries represented. The country with a rich history of agriculture and rodeo joined the National High School Rodeo Association in 2018 and made its first appearance that summer in Rock Springs.
Although only a few years have passed since then, the country’s rodeo program has made strides and positioned itself as a longtime partner of the rodeo association, as the sport grows in unison with each trip to the national finals.
Making the leap
In Mexico, the high school rodeo season runs from January through November, putting it out of line with the schedule in the U.S., which has its state finals toward the end of the school year and its national finals in the summer.
That created a challenge, but also an opportunity for Mexican officials navigating the merger with the national rodeo association. It may have been nearly eight months out of sync with their schedule, but it allowed for that time to go toward adding NHSRA events to their competitions and crowning new champions in those fields.
“We had our champions, we actually had to create special finals to add breakaway, goat tying, bulls, and there were a lot of events that we didn’t have in Mexico,” said Aldo Garibay, Mexico national director for high school and junior high. “We had to create another finals to be able to bring more kids and compete in those other (events).”
It also allowed time for Mexican qualifiers to train, make travel arrangements and seek funding for the long trip across the border to whichever rural town hosts the event.
Mexico brought seven athletes to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in 2018 and 15 competitors to the high school finals in Rock Springs, Garibay said.
“It was awesome,” he said. “They felt that all that was worth it the minute they showed up.”
The athletes representing Mexico at the NHSFR are the first to point out the difference in competition between the events in their home country and the best-of-the-best drawn to the national finals. But even in the few short years as part of the rodeo association, Garibay said there’s a clear effect taking hold on the younger generations of rodeo athletes in Mexico.
The first competitors came to Rock Springs and returned with exposure to a level of competition they had never seen before. They shared their experiences with their peers back home, planting dreams in the younger generations to one day make the trip across the border to face the highest level of competition.
Andrés Pérez, 20, remembers his friend coming back from Rock Springs in 2019 with tales from the event. Until then, he had no idea that skill level existed in rodeo. He remembers saying to himself, “I want to be a part of this organization. I want to be able to compete at this level of competition.”
Two years later he made good on that goal. This year is the second straight NHSFR that Pérez has made it to.
“That came from all the past experience,” Garibay said. “Watching the first generation go back and have all that testimony of how well they did and how much they learned, that testimony really impacted a lot of kids down in Mexico.”
It’s changed everything from the way they train to the horses they seek for competition. And the cumulative effect is starting to show.
“If there’s a champion inside of our kids, the best and the fastest way to get it out is to go through this process and lose against the best in the world,” Garibay said. “They’re going to come out hungry and come back prepared for the next time.”
Rodeo ambassadors
Triana Garcia came from a rodeo family. From Laredo, Texas, she competes in Mexico and has rodeo lineage from her father, Gin, who is one of several generations of their family to compete.
Throughout those generations, the sport has evolved in Mexico.
“It’s getting bigger and bigger, it’s expanding more,” Gin said.
The 2022 NHSFR in Gillette is Triana’s first experience at the national competition. The 15-year-old has taken to team roping, as opposed to barrel racing, for its complexity and unpredictability. Her first exposure to the best high school rodeo athletes in the world has made an impression.
“It really opened my eyes to a lot of things,” Triana said. “You feel proud to be able to represent Mexico.”
Mina Lopez, 19, began rodeo nine years ago. She and her father shared an interest in horses, although he never took to competing in rodeo himself. She started with barrel racing and added more disciplines, eventually settling on goat tying as her favorite event.
Lopez, from Querétaro, Mexico, made it to her second consecutive NHSFR event this year. Although she said the competition in Mexico does not stack up to the national event, as challenging as it may be, the country is narrowing the gap.
“There’s like maybe 50 years of difference,” Lopez said. “There are not enough cowboys (in Mexico) … Our organization isn’t really as good as here. We’re making it. There are lots of people that are trying to make rodeo in Mexico like here.”
“To make rodeo grow, it’s the job of every cowboy that is in Mexico,” she added.
Coming from Mexico City, Mexico, Naomi Tanimoto, 18, said the rodeo scene in her part of the country is even more limited than the areas some of Mexico’s other top athletes are from.
“There are less opportunities,” she said. But even spending time with her teammates from other parts of Mexico during her first trip to the NHSFR has been a memorable experience in itself.
Eduardo Baeza, 15, said that facing the increased competition helps move his own skills toward that higher level.
“It’s very different. Over there in Mexico, it’s not like the level they have over here,” Baeza said. “It’s way more competitive over here. I feel like us coming here, it helps us level up. Being here against the best in the world helps us.”
For the early generation of rodeo athletes coming from Mexico, there’s an understanding that they are not just playing the sport, but they’re also growing the sport. Because there’s a generation younger than them that needs the bar raised in Mexico, just as facing the athletes on the national stage has raised the bar for them.
“People need more heroes that belong to our people,” Garibay said. “Then they identify and they feel proud, and our kids are bringing some of that back to our nation and to our people.”
