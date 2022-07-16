What it takes to host the NHSFR

Sunday marks the first time since 2017 that Gillette is hosting the National High School Finals Rodeo. That means five years have passed since Cam-plex and the army of workers and volunteers required to run the week-long show have faced the challenge of pulling off the big event.
More than 10,000 contestants, attendees and visitors are expected to descend upon Cam-plex throughout the next week.
The International Pathfinders Camporee is slated to draw more than 50,000 people to Cam-plex in the summer of 2024. But until then, the National High School Finals Rodeo stands as the largest event the multi-use facility hosts.
This is the 12th time Gillette will host the event since its first national rodeo in 1993. Although institutional knowledge and years of repetition has helped create a blueprint for setting it up, each rodeo is a massive undertaking with its own unique challenges.
This year, those challenges include shaking off the five-year rodeo rust with the smallest and least experienced — in terms of previous rodeos under their belts — group of workers Cam-plex has ever had, said Renae Keuck, Cam-plex interim general manager.
“Except for the first year,” she noted, referring to the first time Cam-plex hosted it in 1993.
So, what does it take to host the National High School Finals Rodeo at Cam-plex?
“It’s a lot,” said Will Hastreiter, Cam-plex director of operations. “It takes a whole city.”
The build-up
For Cam-plex employees, the work toward the national rodeo begins well before the mid-July starting date. First, weekly meetings begin in November ahead of the annual mid-winter gathering with the National High School Rodeo Association and the other host sites.
After that, committees are created to tackle different elements of the set-up.
The work is divided among the Cam-plex workforce, which this year, is smaller and less experienced than during any past rodeo, Keuck said. The 35 or so full-time employees are helped by the numerous part-time employees as well as hundreds of volunteers who begin in the weeks immediately before and during the rodeo.
For the maintenance crew, the real turning point depends on the weather, said Louis Martell, maintenance supervisor. Once the spring days start heating up, the countdown to rodeo starts ticking. There are well over a thousand campgrounds and RV spaces to make operational, which equates to over a thousand water lines, spigots and other utilities to check on and fix if needed.
“The rodeo uses every RV park that we have,” Martell said.
More than 1,500 RV spots have been reserved for the event this year, said Heather Kuhrt, Cam-plex senior sales manager. That number includes a higher-than-normal number of RVs rented locally this year.
“We’ve seen a lot more rentals,” Kuhrt said. “I’m assuming that’s just due to the gas prices. But there’s a lot more rentals locally.”
Then there’s a two-week turnaround to breakdown the set-up for the 307 Horse Racing season and ready Morningside Park for the national rodeo. Then a week after the rodeo, the grounds will get flipped again in anticipation of the annual Campbell County Fair.
But for as big as the fair is, it pales in comparison to the rodeo.
“Any Cam-plex employee, your first county fair out here is huge,” Hastreiter said. “You’re running all over, you think it’s the biggest event, then after you do it so many years, it scales back. Rodeo, it’s always going to be big. It’s always going to be this monstrous event to Cam-plex employees.”
Campbell County Public Land Board members, who govern the facility, Cam-plex employees and former general manager Jeff Esposito faced pointed questions and concerns about whether the grounds would be up to snuff in time for the national event. Many of the concerns were lobbed from local members of the ranching and rodeo communities, the people who have used Cam-plex for years and know its campus well.
While those complaints subsided through the winter and into the spring months leading up to the rodeo, they did not go unheard from the people on the ground responsible for keeping Cam-plex running.
“We were focused,” Keuck said about hearing public concerns. “It was like, ‘There is no way that we are going to fail. No way.’”
It’s easy to watch the parade of out-of-state horse trailers flow through the campus, or watch the large crowds navigate from facility to facility without questioning the legwork that goes into ensuring the visitor and contestant experiences happen that seamlessly.
And for as much as time and effort as the Cam-plex crews put in, even by their own admission, they couldn’t do it alone.
Campbell County and the city of Gillette, the funding entities for Cam-plex, did more than write the checks for the facility and its workers this year. Whenever the Cam-plex workers found themselves in a pinch, they said the city and county have been more than willing to help them out.
“The city and the county have stepped up and helped us because they knew that we’re short-handed,” Keuck said. “We’ve had some employee turnover. We have a lot of new employees and a lot of people at the city and county have been here before and they’re willing to do what they can.
“It’s just like everything else in Gillette,” she added. “Gillette is a can-do community and if somebody needs help, they will come out of the woodwork to help and that’s what we’ve experienced.”
Pulling it off
In the weeks before and during the rodeo, it’s not an overstatement to call it a nearly 24/7 job for some employees. That always-on-the-clock nature is why some employees have even changed up their living arrangements to accommodate their new work schedules.
About 10 Cam-plex employees set-up campers on the premises this year more than a week before the July 17 start date. That may seem like a drastic means of saving time on the morning commute, but it’s an example of how consuming the rodeo is for those in charge of hosting it.
“I think it’s worth all the sacrifice you make, to see it all come together,” said Trevor Lynde Cam-plex event tech supervisor.
Martell said the co-worker campouts have created team-building opportunities for the workers as well.
“We get together a few nights of the week and we’ll have barbecues and it’s definitely all work-related,” Martell said. “Because then we’re talking about what the plan is tomorrow morning, what time are we starting, what got accomplished today, what needs to be accomplished tomorrow.”
That level of communication is important for the entire team, Keuck said. There are many details to address and even equipment or parts of the facility exclusively used for the national finals rodeo that sit dormant in the years in between.
There’s a lot to remember after five years and a lot to make sure they don’t forget.
Talking about their plans together, out loud — sometimes repeatedly — helps their collective memory. If one person forgets, another remembers. It ensures rodeo-prep knowledge isn’t forgotten as a whole in the years between events.
That will be less of an issue next year, as the high school rodeo is due back to Gillette again next July for what will be its 75th anniversary. But that’s looking too far ahead for now. Right now, the whole team has blinders on, and understandably so. There’s still a week of events to run and potential problems to solve along the way.
The preparation never truly ends.
For Cam-plex employees, the rodeo preparation turns into county fair preparation, which turns into getting ready for whichever undertaking awaits after that.
It may feel something like pulling off a miracle each time, yet Cam-plex, with the help of the community that makes that campus go, does just that.
“It’s the hardest you’ll ever work out at Cam-plex, but it’s the most rewarding,” Keuck said. “It really is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.