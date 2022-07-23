Imagine a world where the mere mention of “rodeo” is met with blank stares or a condescending joke, a world where a cowboy hat is enough to draw the attention of everyone else in the room.
In certain parts of the country, these places exist. One of those places is Vermont.
With four members, Team Vermont is the smallest team at the National High School Finals Rodeo: Loryn Luce, Lea Krause, Jenna Bennett and Natalie Davis are all competing in barrel racing.
2021 was the first year that Vermont had a high school team at the national finals. Luce said there are probably fewer than 100 high schoolers in the whole state who compete in rodeo.
With it being such a new sport for the state, rodeo in Vermont is lacking in some areas. There’s one rodeo facility in the whole state, and a typical high school rodeo there just has one event: barrel racing.
Because it’s the only event, the high school team is co-sanctioned with the National Barrel Horse Association’s Vermont district.
“We don’t even have a standard pattern in Vermont,” Krause said. “When we come out here, it’s like a mile to the second and third barrel, it just takes forever.”
And the caliber of horses that they have in Vermont is “completely different” from a lot of the other states.
“What would be a 1D horse out in Vermont would be a 3D horse here,” Luce said.
Davis said she gets to practice two or three times a month, while Bennett said she has a race every weekend, but she often has to travel to other states to compete.
It’s a struggle to get people to understand what rodeo really is. Luce recalled a speech that she gave at her high school, trying to get more kids involved in rodeo.
“I had someone come up to me after, asking what rodeo was. I was like, how do I even explain that?” she said.
“People just think it’s ridiculous that we rodeo,” Krause said.
“I get called ‘buckle bunny,’ (they say that) horseback riding isn’t a sport, that I just sit there and look pretty,” Luce said. “No one understands it.”
More often than not, they get stared at, as if they’re tourists in their own state.
“Our arena is in the middle of the city, so you go out to get food and you’re in full rodeo attire, and everyone’s just staring at you,” she said.
2021 was the first year Vermont had a team in the NHSFR. Luce recalled it being “super intimidating.”
“I’d just bought my horse two months prior, and I was almost embarrassed to run him, because after watching everyone else, I knew I wasn’t going to place or have a good time,” she said. “But that was good, it gave me more confidence for the future, gave me the push to be a better rider.”
Last year, Krause had to take some time off after returning from nationals because “it was so much.” This year, the team knows what it’s going into.
“We knew how to prepare. We knew it was going to be a lot this year, but it didn’t hit us like a truck,” she said.
Her dad, Mike Krause, said he’s impressed with how much rodeo is part of the culture in other states, especially at the NHSFR.
“It’s like another planet for me, another country,” Krause said. “It’s ingrained, it’s genetic, and it’s amazing to me. We’re the weirdos back in Vermont.”
Lea first got on a horse when she was two, but she’s only been rodeoing for three years.
“I’ve never seen somebody latch on to something so hard, and have such a passion for it,” Mike said. “When she got her first check at a barrel race, I was like, this just got real. I knew I was going into it for the long haul.”
Mike and other parents have been working to increase rodeo awareness in Vermont. It’s difficult, since it’s not a horse state to begin with.
“There’s places for these girls beyond trail rides and English (riding),” Mike said.
Jenna’s dad, Dan Bennett, runs gymkhanas for kids and adults. Dan and Mike, who’ve only known each other for about a year but are now close friends, have spent countless hours raising money to pay for what amounts to a nearly 40-hour trip from Vermont to Gillette.
The girls do have a group of dedicated supporters back home, Dan said.
“When we’re going live on Facebook so our family and friends can watch, it’s nothing for us to end up with 100 to 120 viewers,” he said.
Mike noted that he too has heard some of the teasing the girls get for doing rodeo, and that they get called names such as “horse girl.”
At the NHSFR, they’re surrounded by 1,700 other horse girls and horse boys, and they’re loving it.
“I don’t feel embarrassed to say I rodeo,” Lea said.
“Everyone just wants to have fun, and no one’s judgmental, even for your riding,” Luce said.
They aren’t riding with chips on their shoulders, but they do have an underdog type of feeling, Lea said.
While they’re strong riders and they win a lot in Vermont, they’re running about a second slower than the fastest time, Luce said.
But with practice comes progress.
“Every year we’ll get stronger and stronger,” Lea said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.