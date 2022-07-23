"Just enjoy the ride": Ohio cancer survivor finds success in rodeo

Jeffrey Carver doesn’t play cards. Well, not unless you count Uno.
You won’t find him at a poker table any time soon.
But on each of his boot straps, he has a royal flush of spades, reminding him that in the game of life, he’s not entitled to a certain hand, and he has an obligation to play the cards he’s dealt.
Jeffrey, 18, is competing for Team Ohio in boys cutting. It’s an event he took up just three years ago, and something his parents wouldn’t have thought possible when he was a child.
When Jeffrey was four years old, he was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma, a rare form of brain cancer.
He’d been throwing up frequently. The doctors thought it was a gastrointestinal issue that would eventually go away. Then one day, he collapsed while playing football with some friends.
The next morning, he told his mother, Janet, that his head hurt.
Janet almost didn’t take him to the doctor. She thought he just had a concussion. But then she thought, what if there was something seriously wrong with her son?
As it turns out, there was a tumor in Jeffrey’s brain stem, and it was growing through the fourth ventricle. It had been putting pressure on the part of the brain that controlled Jeffrey’s speech and balance. This explained why no one, aside from his brother, could understand him when he spoke.
Fortunately for the Carvers, medical science and technology was at a place where the tumor could be removed. If it’d been five years earlier, there likely wouldn’t have been any hope for Jeffrey.
Both Janet and her husband, Tim, admitted to feeling some guilt while they were in the hospital.
“You’d meet some of these other parents, and you’d talk, and one night, they’d be crying in a hallway because they don’t get to take theirs home,” Tim said.
“It’s mixed emotions, it’s crazy,” Janet said. “You feel guilty. You’re happy it wasn’t yours, but then you feel awful that you’re happy it wasn’t yours.”
They got to take Jeffrey home, but only after 19 hours of brain surgery and 33 radiation treatments. The surgery had to be done in two sessions because his brain had started to swell.
“When he came out the second time, his face was so distorted,” Janet said. “I had to ask, ‘Is that Jeffrey?’”
The doctors told Janet and Tim to give Jeffrey as normal of a life as possible. They didn’t know what to expect.
Every time Jeffrey threw up or had a headache, Janet would start to worry, fearful that the cancer had come back.
But it hasn’t. Jeffrey went from going in for a scan once a month to once every other month, then once every six months. Now, there hasn’t been a scan scheduled in years.
“Seems like they forgot about me,” Jeffrey said.
Getting on the horse
Jeffrey had trouble walking in the months following the surgery. Tim said his balance was so bad, “he couldn’t walk a straight line to save his life.”
But Tim’s father had the idea of putting young Jeffrey on a horse to help him with his balance.
“Mom thought he was crazy,” Jeffrey said.
But it worked. Within a year, Jeffrey was walking better, Tim said. And the boy’s love for horses blossomed from there. He started doing trail rides, then moved into sorting and team penning.
Three years ago, his grandfather passed away. He left behind a cutting horse, and Jeffrey thought he’d give the sport a try. He fell in love with it.
In 2021, Jeffrey competed in the American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio, just to see what he could do. He ended up finishing in first place in the $35,000 Non Pro Cutting category.
And once he’s done with the NHSFR, he’ll head down to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete in the National Cutting Horse Association’s Youth World Finals. He’s currently ranked No. 9 in the senior youth class.
Jeffrey credits his current cutting horse, Whiskey Cat, for teaching him the finer details of cutting.
“He knows a lot more about this than I do,” he said. “I’ll make a mistake, I’ll try to kick him past the cow and he’ll stop and be like, 'Nope, we’re going this way, I’m doing what I know to do.'”
Tim and Janet never thought they were going to be a rodeo family. And when Jeffrey started competing, they though it would just be an every other weekend kind of thing. But it’s turned into a nearly full-time gig.
They're not complaining. Many children who had the same type of cancer as Jeffrey will need a caretaker for the rest of their lives. Jeffrey's biggest issue is his eyes can't scan a page when he's reading, a side effect of the radiation.
“He’s one of the blessed ones for sure,” Tim said.
It’s given the Carvers a greater appreciation for the here and now.
“We don’t know what next month, next year brings,” Janet said. “Just enjoy the ride.”
Jeffrey Carver is enjoying the ride, and he’s paying it forward. He participated in the Remarkable Kids Rodeo at the NHSFR, where rodeo contestants teach special needs skills to special needs kids. And when he’s in Fort Worth, he’ll work with BraveHearts, an organization that provides equine-assisted psychotherapy to veterans.
Cutting is a humbling sport, Jeffrey said. You can go from being on top of the world in one performance to scoring a zero in the next. There are so many variables, so many things that could go wrong.
And you just have to deal with the hand you’re dealt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.