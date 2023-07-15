Put it on ice

While planning for the potential new indoor arena at Cam-plex, considerations have also been made for adding a new ice arena in its own facility on the campus.

Currently, Spirit Hall within the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex is filled with an ice arena used by the Gillette Wild for a good portion of the year.

The master planning process for Cam-plex’s future has drafted plans for a potential new ice arena that would feature two sheets of ice, or rinks. The idea is for the ice venue to draw hockey tournaments and other events there isn’t time or space for during the Wild season.

At the same time, it would free up space in the Wyoming Center for larger events there currently isn’t enough space for.

“By creation of a new ice facility, which there’s demand enough for in Gillette … and freeing up that space, then both of them grow even greater,” said Aaron Lyles, Cam-plex executive director.