For the 13th time in its 75-year history the National High School Finals Rodeo will take place at Cam-plex in Gillette, with athletes competing in arenas at Morningside Park, East Pavilion, the College Barn and Wrangler Arena.
But for Gillette to continue its partnership with the National High School Rodeo Association past its next two years hosting in 2028 and ’29, those facilities won’t cut it.
The rodeo association has made clear that it wants its high school and junior high finals moved to enclosed arenas starting in 2030. It considers Gillette a home and wants to return to Gillette down the line, but Cam-plex will need an indoor rodeo arena for that to happen.
That was the message sent by James Higginbotham, executive director of the National High School Rodeo Association, when he visited Gillette more than a year ago. Since then, the Campbell County Public Land Board has commissioned a master plan for Cam-plex that will address the question of what a new indoor rodeo arena at Cam-plex could encompass, what it could cost and what it could do for the community.
“The approach has been to evaluate what can Gillette actually sustain and thrive with?” said Aaron Lyles, Cam-plex executive director.
The master planning process is expected to complete by the end of summer. Lyles said that the arena specifications worked on so far will be presented to rodeo association members while they’re in town this week.
Officials have been clear throughout the process that any new arena would have to attract events and grow the business of Cam-plex beyond the national high school rodeo.
“If rodeo doesn’t come, could this facility still stand alone and attract in the kind of business that we’re trying to get here so we can reduce the overall subsidy from the city and county?” Lyles said.
The rodeo association’s question to the community of Gillette has driven the master planning process, but that process has not been entirely designed around the rodeo.
The hope is the plan will serve as a roadmap that steers the next decade of Cam-plex, starting with a question that may come down to Campbell County voters: Should the public build a nine-figure indoor arena at Cam-plex?
The specs
The rodeo association wants indoor arenas to create a more even playing field and Cam-plex wants to keep hosting the national rodeo that draws thousands to town while creating ways to attract even more events.
Rodeo events often come down to factors outside of the contestant’s control. Who wins may come down to who draws which calf to rope or who competes in nicer weather.
The idea is that having an indoor arena eliminates the unpredictable effects of weather and creates a more controlled environment for participants.
In broad strokes, the rodeo association intends to require hosts to have an indoor, climate-controlled facility with two indoor arenas by 2030. The arena floors need to be 125 feet by 250 feet with seating for at least 5,000, according to a list of requirements from the association.
For context, Cam-plex’s Morningside Park, which hosts the timed and rough stock events, holds 3,000 in its grandstand.
The pitch to the rodeo association will include something along the lines of a 5,000-seat indoor arena bowl with an adjacent arena enclosed under a roof but not mechanically controlled, effectively a covered outdoor arena, but with roll-up doors around the perimeter. The second arena would have 2,500 fixed seats, totaling 7,500 seats between the two conjoined arenas.
For comparison, the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper hosts about 8,000 seats. The building would likely go across the street from Central and East Pavilion on the opposite side of Windmill Drive, relocating the horse stalls and workshop currently in that location, Lyles said.
“Our goal is to meet everything they ask for but it isn’t all mechanically controlled,” he said. “They’ll have the ability to have fair-play, weather-protected events, it just isn’t going to be under one air-conditioned space.”
While the rodeo association is the clearest suitor to rent the hypothetical venue if it’s built, Lyles said that the arena could also accommodate larger sports tourism events, such as basketball, wrestling and soccer tournaments that are too big for its Wyoming Center venues.
“In this market, that’s the next lowest hanging fruit for both revenue generation and really the greatest economic impact. … Per-trip dollars are very high when it comes to sports,” he said.
Cam-plex already has ample camping space, which is something Higginbotham has said made the facility such an appealing host throughout the years. To host the high school rodeo, the association will require 1,500 full service sites, although it clarified that 1,800 sites would be ideal.
Cam-plex hosts 1,730 RV sites: 1,146 full service sites, 344 water and electric sites and 240 electric only sites.
One hurdle is meeting the requirements set by the rodeo association. If that bar is passed, the decision to move forward will come down to county commissioners and city council members before its ultimately decided by a public vote.
The cost and appetite
Earlier this year, the rodeo association committed 14 consecutive years of the national junior high finals to the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, signaling its seriousness about moving the high school finals indoors too.
The 14 years granted to the Lazy E Arena included two years Gillette had already been slated to host the junior high finals. In exchange, the rodeo association gave Cam-plex the high school event for two more years in 2028-29.
Hosting beyond that would require an arena meeting the rodeo association’s expectations.
Local officials have been careful not to name a price for how much an indoor arena could cost, noting that the plans have to win over city and county officials first, and the price may fluctuate based on which design is favored.
But the ballpark estimate could be $50-100 million or more.
A decision that costly would likely be posed to Campbell County voters as a capital facilities tax on their ballot.
“Absolutely. I think that’s definitely been the thought for the commissioners that once some concrete plans come out and a price tag,” said Campbell County chair Colleen Faber about a cap-tax, “we definitely need to go to the public because we’ve got to have buy-in if it is in that upper end of the price tag.”
Since 2000, Campbell County voters have decided on four capital facilities taxes, or cap-taxes, and passed three of them. With a cap-tax, a dollar amount is listed on the ballot, and if it passes, the tax will be in effect until that amount is reached.
In 2005, voters passed a quarter-cent capital facilities tax to raise $22 million to build the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex. It took about three years to hit that $22 million mark.
But the cost of the project escalated after Hurricane Katrina. It ended up costing $42 million, and the city and county had to pay $8.25 million each to complete the Wyoming Center.
In addition to the cost of building a new indoor arena, there’s the operational costs of running it.
Funding Cam-plex has been a broader concern for city and county officials, who jointly fund the facility and have talked about re-working their joint powers agreement closer to a 50-50 split. Currently, the county pays 80% of the operational budget.
There’s the possibility that sponsors or other partnerships help toward the cost, Faber said, and the city and county want to find sustainable ways to pay for the operating and maintenance expenses of Cam-plex facilities as those costs continue to grow, with or without a new indoor arena.
Mayor Shay Lundvall said that he wants the costs and projects put out in the open for the public to see.
“I want full cards on the table,” he said.
More information will become available once the master planning process wraps up. Lundvall said the city has an open mind about the new project but that it would take a hard sell for the city to get behind funding it, noting that a cap-tax to the public would be the best route.
Then there’s still the question of how to make it economically viable beyond the week it would host the national high school finals each year.
“What is the real-dollars economic impact of the rodeo? We have subjective numbers,” Lundvall said. “I have yet to see real-dollar impacts.”
Depending on if and when county and city officials give the indoor arena the OK to move to a public vote, the question of whether to build the new arena could end up in a May or August special election next year or the upcoming 2024 general election.
“There’s really not the support or facility anywhere to have an event this large in one place and that’s what’s really given us the advantage,” Faber said.
“Now it’s trying to see if we can facilitate something in a reasonable dollar amount that our citizens can support ... we really don’t want to make those decisions without bringing on the entire city and county residents and doing that in a general election where we get the good turnout.”
