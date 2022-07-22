When you rodeo, you’re family.
As more than 1,700 contestants drove hundreds of thousands of miles on their way to Gillette, Wyoming, mechanical issues are bound to happen.
Sarah and Margaret Rogers had left Cadiz, Kentucky at 3:30 a.m. last Thursday, with the 1,300-mile drive to Gillette, Wyoming.
Margaret was competing for Team Kentucky in pole bending, goat tying and team roping.
They checked everything before heading out on the road.
But you never know when something’s going to go wrong.
The Rogers had traveled nearly a thousand miles when trouble hit Friday morning. They were on I-90, just past Chamberlain, South Dakota.
They were driving up a hill. It wasn’t steep, but it was long, and their truck lost power, Sarah said.
“It wouldn’t go over 25 (mph),” Margaret said.
“We pulled over for a minute, and then tried to get back on the road, and it just completely died,” Sarah added.
The problem ended up being a pinched fuel line.
They still had 300-plus miles to go, and they were stranded on the side of the interstate.
Sarah said she didn’t panic, because they had plenty of time to get to Gillette. The deadline for the contestant check-in was still 48 hours away.
“It wasn’t a big panic at first until we were calling places and we couldn’t get anyone to come tow it or look at it,” Margaret said. “That’s when the panic started.”
With temperatures in the high 90s, their biggest concern was Margaret’s horses, Buster and Goose.
“It was hot, and that trailer was hot, but as the day went on, it was going to get worse,” Sarah said.
Help was on the way. The Kentucky team’s secretary put out a call for assistance on social media. Within an hour and a half, help was on the way.
Kevin Barker of Iowa was traveling with his daughter, Bailey. They were just 60 miles behind the Rogers family. The Barkers were with another family, so they put Bailey’s horse with that family’s horse.
“You don’t leave somebody hanging. If you’ve got room, you make it work,” Kevin said.
Sarah received the text from the Kentucky state secretary, telling her to contact Barker, who had room for Buster and Goose.
“I’d been a little irritated up to that point,” she said. “At that moment, I got teary, that somebody that doesn’t even know me has reached out and is going to help us. I got a little choked up.”
If it hadn’t been Barker, another rodeo family would’ve stepped up, Sarah said. The outpouring of support within such a short amount of time was overwhelming.
"We had backup upon backup. We had plans B, C, D and E,” she said.
People even offered to travel out of the way to help them out, she added. And they weren’t the only ones who got help. She heard story after story of people who’d already picked up horses for other families.
That’s rodeo for you in a nutshell.
“You take care of your team, and you take care of your fellow competitors,” Barker said. “We’re competing in the arena, but we’re also a family.”
