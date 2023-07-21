DJ Miller had a plan to tell his mom that he was a bull rider. He wasn’t sure if it was a good plan, but he had a plan.
As a kid, DJ had always wanted to ride bulls. But there was no way his mom, Brandi, would ever let him do it. He said that she didn’t want her baby boy getting hurt.
When the pandemic hit, he started seeing bull riding videos surface on social media and the desire to ride resurfaced.
He was praying, literally, for an opportunity to present itself. Call it divine intervention or an intricate algorithm, but two weeks later DJ saw someone from Texas post a video to TikTok advertising his number and an opportunity to learn to ride bulls.
DJ was referred to Noah Keller of Louisiana, where DJ lives, and the two started talking for a few months when Keller invited DJ to a rodeo. Keller, who knew the rodeo’s stock animal contractor, told DJ he might have a chance to ride a bull.
He didn’t know how to break it to his mom, so he decided to let it be a surprise.
“I asked her to come watch the rodeo with me,” DJ said. “I didn’t tell her I was entering. She ended up not making it, thank God, because she probably would’ve pulled me off the back of the bull.”
DJ got his golden opportunity. One bull rider had dropped out, leaving an open spot on the day of the rodeo, five days before check-in. He had $70 in his wallet. He spent $10 to get in and the remaining $60 was the exact amount of cash needed to enter. No parental permission was needed — DJ was going to ride a bull.
When DJ came home he told her there was a reason he wanted her to go to the rodeo. He wanted her to see his first ride.
“I was like, ‘Of what?’ and he said, ‘I got on a bull.’ I said, ‘No you did not,’” Brandi said. “I was at a loss for words. I couldn’t believe this was happening. Growing up he had always wanted to play football, but I said no. He was small, he was going to get hurt. (After seeing the video) I thought, well this all backfired in my face. This is worse than football.”
From that moment on, DJ was hooked. There’s nothing he has experienced that can come close to what he says being on the back of a bucking animal is like. He gets nervous when he’s in the chutes, but once that gate opens, it’s a feeling unlike anything in the world. Time slows down for DJ, yet it still feels too fast. He’s always craving more time, more adrenaline.
“That buzzer hits and it’s like, ‘Man, I ain’t done yet — I still want to ride,’” he said.
DJ dove head first into rodeo for his final two years of high school. He has spent the past two years bull riding, and this year he took up bareback riding after thinking it “looks easy” when he saw it at the high school state rodeo last year. In his first year riding bareback, he qualified for the NHSFR.
His first bareback ride was the roughest ride he’s ever had. The horse ran him into the chute and ran into the out gate before DJ fell off. When he popped back up, he had the biggest smile on his face.
It’s been two years that DJ has been riding bulls and one year of bareback riding. For eight seconds, Brandi’s nerves are a complete mess. She will never forget those first eight seconds of watching him bull riding or bareback riding. It’s gotten a little easier, but from when the national anthem starts playing to nine seconds after DJ’s run starts, her nerves are shot.
“I told him from the jump, ‘When you get off, the first thing you’re doing is you give me a thumbs up every time to let me know you’re okay,” Brandi said.
DJ made his two runs on Wednesday. It’s his first time at the NHSFR, and it will be his last. He graduated high school in December, so this will be the only time he is eligible for the NHSFR — a downside of getting into rodeo so late in life and graduating high school a year early.
It can feel a little overwhelming for DJ. Many of his rodeo peers have spent their lives dedicated to their sport. Some have raised the horses they compete with since they were foals. Yet DJ, a relatively inexperienced newbie, is competing in the national rodeo. He even has a scholarship to continue to ride bulls and bareback in college.
But DJ thinks he does a good job of handling the nerves. Once he starts playing “Eye of the Tiger,” he’s pumped up and ready to compete. He knows he’s here for a reason, and he earned it.
At the same time, DJ won’t let the pressure to perform get the better of him. His mindset is that it’s just another rodeo. He won’t allow himself to get too caught in the moment. He’s enjoying the moment and the opportunity.
And just like every other rodeo, DJ always ends his run with a thumbs up to the crowd, letting his mom know he’s all right.
Then, Brandi can exhale.
