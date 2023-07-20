At 9 years old, Ellie Dalton started selling chicken eggs at the fair to raise enough money for all of the snow cones she’d ever want.
Soon after, she moved on to lemonade stands and in college used the last of her scholarship money to buy a snow cone trailer. Food and business have always been passions for the now 29-year-old, even if her parents weren’t entirely sure where it was headed from the beginning.
“We’d always wonder, ‘Where’s she going to go with this?’” her mother Dodi said.
Where she went was to culinary school before branching out and creating her own business — Cactus Shack — in 2017. But not without help from her family.
The shack, which offers everything from ice cream to steak bites and lemonade, has been located at the front of Morningside Park this week at the National High School Finals Rodeo. And at a time when it’s hard to find good help, Ellie looked as close to home as it gets when hiring her employees.
“If you’re in the family, you’re an employee,” Ellie said with a laugh. “Which makes it a really dynamic environment.”
Her parents and brothers have supported her since she began the business and often become hired hands at rodeos, fairs and events around Idaho. The drive from Richfield, Idaho, to Gillette was about 10 hours, but being a ranching family the group is used to traveling since Ellie’s brothers often compete in rodeos.
The competitions lend themselves well to the business and she often goes along to both support her brothers and provide for customers.
“Honestly, in the spring and summer we just kind of hit all the rodeos,” Ellie said of the business. “That’s always been an important part of our life.”
In the beginning, the shack kicked off by selling lemonade and snow cones. It expanded to waffle cones and ice cream and then about two years ago the menu grew to include food, melding the family’s beef production business with the shack.
“It was kind of a natural extension to help support and promote the beef industry,” Ellie said.
The steak bites are now the most popular item on the menu. But Allyson Dalton, Ellie’s sister-in-law, said that while the crew has been in Gillette, they’ve also noticed a change in the demand for some of the menu items.
Fry sauce, which is an overwhelming success in Idaho, isn’t much of a request from rodeo contestants here and neither are carne asada fries.
“I even had someone ask me what those were,” Allyson said, slightly shocked.
Instead, ketchup is the preferred condiment, as well as some from Canada who’ve asked for poutine, an uncommon find in Idaho. But even with the twists and turns customers can throw, the shack that began with Ellie selling chicken eggs 20 years ago has been something family members haven’t hesitated to be a part of.
“If there’s one thing we know how to do,” Dodi said, “we know how to work.”
That work keeps the crew together and has lent itself to success in multiple industries. Who’s to say where it goes it next?
