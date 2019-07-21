Rock Springs grew considerably larger than its usual 23,000 population this past week as host of the National High School Finals Rodeo.
The short go-round concluded Saturday, and Campbell County had a cowboy, Kaden Berger, and a cowgirl, Maddie Wolff, make the national championship on the final day to be able to call themselves two of the best high school rodeo athletes in the nation.
In pole bending, Wolff went into the short go-round in third place with an average of 40.768. In her final high school ride, she knocked over a pole and fell out of the top 10. It was Wolff’s first time qualifying for the NHSFR.
“It was really nerve wracking and there’s a lot of pressure, and I just didn’t keep riding I guess,” said Wolff, the only Wyoming cowgirl to make the short go. “I was top three, so it was a pretty good feeling to stay up in the top five and come back, and I just had a lot of fun.”
Berger, a junior, went into the short go-round No. 7 finish in the average. In the short go-round he clocked a time of 7.29 seconds and finished in ninth place in the short go-round. The night before Berger left for Rock Springs, Berger said his steer wrestling horse died of a heart attack and he rode a friend’s horse at his first NHSFR.
He was hit with some much better news Friday evening when Berger was elected as the National High School Rodeo Association president. Delegates from all of the participating states voted and chose him as their leader for the upcoming season.
“It means everything to me. It’s awesome that my peers got to elect me, and I was the one they wanted to represent them,” Berger said Saturday night after his last run.
“It was a lot of long nights, early mornings getting up and practicing, and then getting up and going to meetings and giving speeches,” Berger said about his week at the rodeo. “At the end of the day it’s worth it. When you’re tired it’s worth it, and it’s been the greatest experience that I could ever have.”
Gillette’s Shay Hough, who won all-around cowgirl at the NHSFR two years ago and had been searching for an elusive pole bending championship, knocked over a pole on her second go-round attempt to drop her out of the short go-round. It was her last pole bending event as college rodeo doesn’t offer the event.
“It was really heartbreaking watching her tip that pole,” said Wolff, who plans to attend Ranger College in Texas in the fall. “We came in with a mission and we did as best we could. We put our best foot forward and there’s always more to come.”
There were 15 Wyoming cowboys and cowgirls who made the short go. The best finishes of any Wyomingites were Laramie’s Colter Nunn in light rifle and the Big Piney team roping duo of Arye Espenscheid and Kolbey Bradley. Nunn shot a 645 to take second place. In the other shooting event, trap shooting, Gillette’s Kolton Miller took 14th place and was the only Wyoming shooter to make the short go-round in trap. Espenscheid and Bradley earned reserve champion in team roping with a 20.24-second average.
This year’s NHSFR broke the attendance record with 1,590 participants, including 1,472 from the United States, 11 Australians, 109 Canadians and 15 from Mexico, according to buckrail.com.
“It’s just good to meet all the people. There’s people from all over,” Wolff said. “We had dances. We had roping. We all rode the bucking machine. There were jackpots, team roping. It was just good.”
The NHSFR didn’t release results in time to get a full list of Wyoming competitors by press time late Saturday. Visit gillettenewsrecord.net for updates.
