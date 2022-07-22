Kase Manor, 6, of Recluse, Wyoming, was the youngest and the first rodeo contestant in the arena on Wednesday afternoon. And he wasn’t shy.
He picked out a yellow cowboy hat that perfectly matched his yellow flannel, basketball shorts and cowboy boots. Then, he high-fived all of the lined-up rodeo queens and cowboys.
And finally, he was off to the races.
He saddled up on the inflatable horse that sat waiting for him and took off on a ride of his life, being pushed fluidly around each barrel as he made his way back to cross the finish line.
Kase was one of about 20 talented kids and adults who joined in for the Remarkable Kids Rodeo — an exceptional rodeo showcase that gave a space for those with disabilities to strut their stuff and learn something new, especially in the rodeo department.
As the remarkable kids made their way around the arena, they were taught how to rope, race and ride by some of the experts in the field, taking in what it means to be a master of the rodeo trade.
Being brave
Kase had practiced for the performance earlier in the day. He was bouncing on a big bouncy ball with a handle and one arm in the air, prepping for the bronc riding that he would experience for the first time in an arena.
“He loves rodeos,” his mother Cody said.
Kase has been part of the rodeo scene since he was about two weeks old and his older brother and sister both compete. Wednesday went to show that he’s taken a hankering to the sport as well.
“We’ve come to nationals for years but this is the first time he competed,” Cody said.
Although he didn’t have a favorite event, he did say he had a lot of fun and even had two belt buckles by the end of the performance. One of the buckles he earned through his hard work and the other he was given for his winning personality.
“A girl came up to us and asked if I thought he would like a buckle and gave it to him,” Cody said. “He hugged it and held it close.”
Just like any other contestant in the national competition, Kase’s events and victories had taken a toll on him and he was feeling a bit of a snooze coming on.
But others in the arena were still showing some newfound skills.
Lucas and Levi Kyle, twins from Gillette, were having a bit of a competition themselves. Each teen beat out the other in the bronc riding competition before settling for a tie.
In the roping, their technique progressed well even in the short one-hour time frame. By the end, Lucas had even managed to lasso Levi with the rope.
“There you go,” Eva Jarman a contestant and helper from Hawaii called out. “You’re roping better than I do.”
Levi took the lassoing in stride.
“It was pretty cool,” he said, adding that it was a new experience for him.
Although the rodeo was pretty safe, it didn’t mean it was easy and Jennifer “Jess” Welch had to step a little outside of her comfort zone.
She said that she’d been to a rodeo before but just like Kase, she’d never competed. Jess couldn’t pick a favorite event either but said that the bronc riding was a little more intense than the others.
“I just visualized riding a bull,” she said of her experience on the faux bull. “I had both my hands wrapped around it.” She hadn’t wanted to tackle the one-handed method quite yet but was excited to complete an 8-second ride.
All of the competitors were able to enjoy pizza after their events and many of them said they’d like to compete again if they could. But at least in Kase’s case, he’d have to take a long nap first.
