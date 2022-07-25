Christina and Victoria Cross have done everything together.
The graduated senior twins from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, contended in light rifle shooting this year at the National High School Finals Rodeo but in past years they've attended in everything from reined cow horse to cutting. They also ski, create art, complete scientific discoveries and even earned black belts in taekwondo, a Korean form of martial arts, by eighth grade.
While in taekwondo, they competed in many tournaments and proved themselves in the pair form competition, where they had to match each other’s movements as they worked through different martial arts’ patterns.
“We were pretty good because we’re twins so all of our movements are exactly the same,” Christina said.
“And it’s easier to practice because you already have a partner,” Victoria added.
Although they don’t compete in the martial arts anymore, they still carry the lessons they learned at a young age with them into many different areas, rodeo included.
“The main tenets of taekwondo, like perseverance, courtesy, integrity, indomitable spirit, those are a complete carry-over (to rodeo) and you can really apply that to anything,” Christina said. “And those are like the main traits of rodeo too, with such pure people.”
“You know when to be soft and you know when to be hard,” Victoria added.
The same tenets are also carried when working with their horses. The two want to someday own a ranch where they breed and train cow horses with their friend Roger Blackmore. The Cross family and Blackmore recently moved to Sheridan to further those dreams.
Throughout their time at the different events and competitions they’ve noticed some differences between how they approach the horses, perhaps due to the principles they built in their time in the dojang.
“It’s like taekwondo tenets and some people don’t have all of them. They’ll put themselves over the horse and they won’t have that courtesy toward the horse,” Victoria said. “That doesn’t always build the best horses.”
In their training, they work to ensure the animals know exactly what to expect from them every time.
“It’s a very fine moral line,” Christina said. “You ask, tell, promise and enforce them (the horse), sometimes people only enforce.”
The relationship they build with the animal allows the horse to know what to expect from them every single time they ride. In the same way, the horse then knows exactly what the rider expects from them as well.
One by one
Each year, the girls like to try and add a new event to their repertoire and last year it was team roping.
Just like in taekwondo, Victoria said rodeo is a lot of trial and error and learning as you go.
Their mother Louise said that even with the misfires that come from learning something new, the girls always find something positive in each ride.
“The most anger I feel is if I miss I’m sad she didn’t get an opportunity to rope,” Christina said of team roping. “I can’t imagine roping for someone else, I’d be so nervous. But for us we understand.”
“We have good memories even of our misses,” Victoria said. She said that often, even if one of them missed their shot, they would highlight the position of their horses or even their time out of the box, never focusing on the negative aspects of the run for too long.
But just because they do everything together doesn’t mean they always get along.
“Sometimes it’s worse because we know what the other’s thinking,” Christina said.
“We have such high expectations of each other,” Victoria said laughing.
Those expectations lead to some disagreements that are worked out after some discussion.
But the expectations also lead to large successes.
In sixth grade, the two worked together to form a satellite proposal that was accepted by NASA and launched into space. They designed the satellite to see what kinds of bacteria may or may not grow in space.
Both are also artists, with the largest difference between the two coming perhaps in the style of art they choose to create. Victoria delves into painting and drawing, while Christina leans more toward the graphic design and video-graphical side of things.
“It’s crazy to walk in and hear them talking about so many different worlds and just jumping back and forth between rodeo and art and science,” Louise said.
She said the twins stay in Gillette has been incredible and was a great way to round out their final competition, complimenting the kindness shown to them by everyone in town and the well-organized events she's seen at Cam-plex throughout the week.
Next summer, the two plan to attend the Coast Guard Academy and learn how to become rescue pilots, something else that is near to their hearts. They are sad to leave some of the rodeo life behind but are also excited about the new venture.
“Every parent wants their kids to be well-rounded,” Louise said. “I definitely have that.”
