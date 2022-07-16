There aren’t many things in the world Caitlin Moore trusts more than her horse.
Moore, a 15-year-old Wright resident, has been riding Frosty for the last seven years. The pair will compete in their first-ever National High School Finals Rodeo together this week.
Moore — who just finished her freshman year of high school online this spring — is riding into her first NHSFR with plenty of momentum. The rising sophomore was named the Wyoming Rookie Cowgirl of the Year during the Wyoming State Finals in Buffalo last month.
The award wasn’t much of a surprise despite being one of the youngest contestants in the competition.
“I was excited,” Moore said. “I’d been looking at the points and I knew I was doing pretty good.”
Moore qualified for nationals in polebending after finishing third in the state with a score of 183.5. Athletes who finish in the top 4 in their respective events at state qualify for the NHSFR.
Moore finished her first high school season in seventh place in the all-around girls standings. All six athletes that finished ahead of her were seniors, Moore said.
“It’s based on the points from the entire year and it’s anybody who’s in their first year,” Moore said. “I feel really good where I’m at. I was behind six seniors for the all-around so I think I’ll do really good over the next few years.”
Moore finished with 388 points in the all-around. Haiden Thompson — the defending world champion in girls goat tying from Yoder — won the all-around title with a score of 884.75. On top of qualifying for nationals in polebending, Moore participated in barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying and team roping during the regular season.
While it’ll be Moore’s first NHSFR, she’s no stranger to the big stage. She’s competed in the last three National Junior High Finals rodeo and expects similar success at the high school level.
Moore won junior high state titles in barrel racing (74 points) and pole bending (70) at last year’s state finals. She also finished second in girls goat-tying (75 points) and second in breakaway roping (58).
Moore moved on to compete in all four events at last year’s NJHFR in Des Moines, Iowa and finished 11th in the average for breakaway with a total time of 18.62 seconds and 11th in the short go with a time of 10.72. She finished 18th in the nation in the first round with a time of 3.7 and 23rd in the second round with a time of 4.2.
Moore also finished 14th in the second round of polebending (20.65) and finished 22nd in the second round of girls goat tying with a time of 9.37. The rising sophomore is a four-time Wyoming junior high all-around champion, according to her NHSFR bio.
With a successful first high school season already under her belt going into her first NHSFR, Moore is looking to continue to build on the success she’s found by using the same strategy that helped her qualify for nationals in the first place.
“I really just have to keep my hands quiet and stay out of Frosty’s way,” Moore said. “She’ll do everything by herself.”
Like most rodeo athletes, Wyoming’s newest Rookie Cowgirl of the Year was born into a rodeo family. Her family owns a ranch just outside of Wright and her mom was a rodeo athlete back in her day.
“It just kind of runs in the family I guess,” Moore said.
Moore is excited to have some home field advantage during her first NHSFR experience. The national rodeo returns to Gillette for the first time since 2017 this year.
Moore will make her first polebending run Wednesday morning, according to the NHSFR’s unofficial draw. She will compete in the second round Wednesday night.
“I feel really good,” Moore said. “My horse is working really good, too.”
