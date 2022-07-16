Eighteen athletes from Campbell County are set to participate in this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo this week at Cam-plex.
Athletes who finished inside the top 4 in each event at the Wyoming state finals qualified for nationals. The NHSFR returns to Gillette this year for the first time since 2017 and features more than 1,600 participants. Morning performances start at 9 a.m. and night performances start at 7 p.m. daily through next Saturday.
- Kolton Miller: Qualified in tie down calf roping and trap shooting after winning state titles in both events. Miller won the calf roping title with a score of 213.5 and the trap shooting title with a score of 71.5. Miller will compete in the first round of tie down roping Wednesday morning and in the second round Wednesday night, according to the NHSFR’s unofficial draw. He’ll compete in the fourth flight of trap shooting at 1 p.m. Thursday.
- Ashlyn Goven (Rozet): Also qualified in two events at nationals. She won a state title in barrel racing with a score of 164.5 and finished second in pole bending with a score of 230. Goven will compete in the first round of barrel racing Monday morning and in the second round Friday night. She also unofficially drew Tuesday night and Thursday morning for her first and second performances in pole bending respectively.
- Cody Boller (Weston): Won a state title in boys cutting with a score of 241. Boller will compete in the first round Sunday night and in the second round Saturday morning.
- Hayden Welsh: Finished second at the state finals in bull riding with a score of 198.5 to qualify for nationals. He will compete in round one Monday night and in round two Friday morning.
- Raelee Caldwell: Finished second at state in goat tying with a score of 224.5. She will compete in the first round of nationals Tuesday morning and in the second round Thursday night.
- Keyton Hayden: Finished second in boys cutting with a score of 220.5 at the state finals. He will compete in the first go Monday morning and in the second go Friday night.
- Adeline Norstegaard: Finished second at state in girls cutting with a score of 229 and will compete in the first round Monday morning and in the second round Friday night.
- Jordan Morman: Finished third in barrel racing at state with 131 points. She will compete in the first round Sunday night and in the second round Saturday morning.
- Coy Thar (Rozet): Finished third at state in tie down calf roping with 213.5 points. He will compete in the first round Tuesday night and in the second round Thursday morning.
- Caitlin Moore (Wright): Finished third in pole bending at state with 183.5 points and was named rookie cowgirl of the year at the end of the rodeo. She will compete in the first round Wednesday morning and in the second round Wednesday night.
- Joseph Hayden: Finished third in boys cutting with 206 points at state. He will compete in the first round Tuesday night and in the second round Thursday morning.
- Peityn Manor: Finished third in the light rifle at state with 53 points. She will shoot in the third flight at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Gillette Gun Club.
- Teanna Jolovich: Finished third in girls cutting at state with 210.5 points. She will compete in the first round Sunday night and in the second round Saturday morning.
- Chance Sorenson (Spotted Horse): Finished third at state in steer wrestling. He will compete in the first round Tuesday night and in the second round Thursday morning.
- Sydney Oedekoven: Finished fourth in barrel racing at state with a score of 111.5. She will compete in the first round Wednesday morning and in the second round Wednesday night.
- Kaeley Hutchison (Rozet): Finished fourth at state in the breakaway with a score of 152.5. She will compete in the first go Tuesday night and in the second go Thursday morning.
- Grady Edwards: Finished fourth in bareback riding at state with a score of 122.5. He will compete in the first round Wednesday morning and in the second round Wednesday night.
- Talli Engel (Rozet): Finished fourth in pole bending at state with a score of 161. She will compete in the first round Sunday night and in the second round Saturday morning.
- Keyton Hayden and Kashton Reynolds of Rozet both qualified as alternates for the NHSFR in team roping. Hayden and partner Austin Pixley of Sundance and Reynolds and partner Hadley Furnival of Casper both tied for fifth with scores of 266.
The first rodeo performance will start at 7 p.m. Sunday at Morningside Park. Cutting and reined cow horse will start at the same time at the Gillette College barn.
The first round will end after the sixth rodeo performance Wednesday morning. The second round will end after the 12th rodeo Saturday morning.
The championship round will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morningside Park. The light rifle short go will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the reined cow horse short go will be 4 p.m. Friday and the cutting short go begins at 2 p.m. Saturday.
