On a good day, the drive from Valentine, Nebraska, to Gillette takes about five hours and change.
That’s about the amount of time the Witte family had counted on as the crew headed out Saturday morning for the National High School Finals Rodeo, but instead, they didn’t roll into Gillette until about 6 p.m. — a far cry from the early afternoon time frame they’d originally planned for.
Saturday evening, the family was just happy they’d made it to Cam-plex in time to compete and by the looks of it so were Hummer and Billy, the horses Hailey Witte, 17, had to check in near Central Pavilion.
“We were just talking about how we never have issues,” said Cristen, Hailey's mother. “But we were on our way and our pickup just broke down.”
The family was about two hours into the drive when their truck just stopped working. Thankfully, some Valentine locals happened to pass by and started to help before Hailey said her grandfather ended up driving out to make a swap.
He was able to hobble the truck home but the cause of the crisis was still up in the air Saturday.
“He babied it home,” Hailey said of the stalled truck. “Then he parked it in the yard and said, ‘It’ll still be there when you get back.’”
The teen who came to the rodeo to compete in barrel racing said she wasn’t too worried about making it in time for check-in since about three other families had also offered trucks the family could borrow to haul themselves and their equipment to the rodeo. But the breakdown was still an unexpected circumstance.
“I was just glad my dad was there because he knew what to do,” Hailey said.
Hailey was just one among the melee of contestants making their way through the check-in stand Saturday evening, about 12 hours before the 7 a.m. Sunday deadline. Along with the truck breakdown that haunted the Nebraska family, others checking in were coming off the tail-end of a rodeo about 15 hours away.
Trey Carroll of DeRidder, Louisiana, and Caleb Miller of Welsh, Louisiana, checked in within five minutes of each other. But the two, who live about an hour away from each other, had no idea they were traveling so close to each other in the 15-hour trip north from Oklahoma.
Carroll left the International Youth Finals Rodeo in Shawnee, Oklahoma, at about 10 p.m. Friday, while Miller took to the road at about 4 a.m. Saturday. Both also competed in the National Little Britches Rodeo in Colorado in early July before rounding out the national competitions in Gillette.
Although the Shawnee rodeo makes it a closer call for NHSFR check-ins, the rodeos leading up to the competition this week refine techniques and prepare athletes for the end of the year, Miller said.
The constant competitions also develop another aspect he finds instrumental to rodeo success: Grit.
“I’ve perfected my craft a lot more and I feel more prepared,” Miller said.
He is competing in his second NHSFR, while Carroll is back for his third year in bull riding.
They were just two of the nearly 1,800 rodeo contestants who passed through the check-in line at this year's national finals, each carrying their own stories and close calls along the way.
